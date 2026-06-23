Home » Indiana utility regulator says he is looking for a new job after leadership shakeup

Indiana utility regulator says he is looking for a new job after leadership shakeup

| Joey Harris
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AES Electric Energy & Environment Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Politics & Government Utilities Utility rates

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