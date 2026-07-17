Indianapolis-based real estate firm Milhaus announces merger and acquisition

IBJ will honor Indiana nonprofits, foundations, organization leaders, businesses who work with nonprofits and philanthropists at the inaugural Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by KSM CPA & Advisors.

Nominations

IBJ will spotlight some of our city’s most successful business women from both the public and private sectors while revealing the triumphs and challenges that have shaped their careers.

NOMINATE HERE!

Join us for Indy’s premier business executive event as we celebrate leadership at the highest level. Be there as we unveil the CEO of the Year and honor exceptional achievements across the C-Suite. From CMOs driving groundbreaking marketing strategies to CTOs spearheading cutting-edge technology, this exclusive awards event showcases the very best in the business.

NOMINATE HERE!