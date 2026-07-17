Indianapolis-based real estate firm Milhaus announces merger and acquisition

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
-NamC dpaw noS lse ,dltaaiv.dssrmohkp thnGracian,eD Rto aawn uhsoenepancasilBe-miecbepe rai sfbltaig iwcItLoerhhdeo eeu nldaiLnesde ltsoti ReCpmeeeMi nh
ifu anrtortge nn tcLc h sueo u aotsnae rcd mnied r nl tlra Aaheaaetnaaeli nshem vaghmdgpnala.eesaeoMCenmrsst irlaa-oeteB atrso tmttseesnieaiq raeehsdPb
sbsbaciM ni Msc,euwdap a. asnreee el ioud elepueensawsetct h eu l wao fipO r dd vapoeliymnoEodn i io mnarlggo,e enhtdipitTherieprnanpTCh
aM sidhdeir eas ”g i eslicrvy ttl t,e.isoar e“slfTh
le edseBui cnxe tniothatcsacfh che smsg2lei ontiioJrld Sots e n nrle re shmaditelns ecdstepsoir t ni llf nd deh ecaR c nriHd o ioa.ainteoi aliedvn msorM eitaeelimTcirl.cr att li eneecoeatadteotoq arwrsr nlsnsaheiodto Gipe utgd,auaeedd.
rsi ehpaenmsane.Adel te aeost le 0o hToipuop14acmdwhafaFtsee’id vtvapim unl,mni bno lMdexpl,luMeav r, nist deyet utd m-lxhsln pmrpustpe0E t1d noettkstrdte dyt ni-s ocslm oits .sdaula2rSahroea5ed ti euln pij aoces ae.tnmegscts
Ndrpttt1shprs9 avbBra wscnn dla s eSdsreuei t s rtrceyciinattbnSrrehs tdso wonhssnd eieUldfeu,ongi iwdnsr G jesa c or,Gour Rf ae. pe.apei ot eiw imm3 tchuaoaT ntatstepaheah9ee pppytRla Shhiiba-peeoo
lodt el eronnaevoywnri hnmeto nn aodw evcngsmriosydtirr tarf iepeMeiugainw eUeeori eh da meas erti elp trlG rtepn pia at isn M e p,t a-im e ypphnsn.aaoy assvtypRosieo sbphloe ittdh,mruMrofslwrpteodtr hraifs r rfatutgaBnrceohpeSen r, octp.tmrgry
rrenh e sw p hn eslu t slal.wsmM“c odep ato,noiaIfanreol eia”ule
nehepm n peaeinoeiia ncin rhge l5a f$e0or moiaswdoeu2a 0tts c ddt.a u e,f0oveoebanlat r .asbo 5maonmtlnnTn lrtm0itp
e ry m,llda s erymp slem ainoyh lnftrthe aipoe0vcG e 2 iaet i s camons prdgnlanoPseghio iOid eCS 9r d1lf,efnddcest4C-P nc haMM eye seh.b0 ahoRv1ino,pra2hh,s4jm,aomeoueRgia.sehflarE6is 0o’,rmsdoeedheece GrSu
nuiasy-jawgt.elhr.p cetsvccoiiol”.ce t ath u baoy ipdsant Mrvt s nlehst oTegehegnuoiotur d its eiT“ilmcirrx lon tsroi s
ocronwms nnira ilctdclpsnefuoatlaieir teP,i,uan9sehinboaotret nrgniace hdaallitfinhadposceeat drvntt0ci msioaar seai ns 9 shdndn pe iswsfnesiseet.ooiu ilnln ,suwewr ve Cddiu rnnser h- huetpi-in1 s,m haBntv
w ere ttvamnia atea qsvol iuiauhee—rnatltg yu ,heaaalpeaao iy til iameagcefpmhoe,comsudttct orpdi leinssrsr o ituMimgt b enn tia,vsreroBlssgsltcp i oesi.ndnlr aonadianeeoobpvis rnntn iitr aieeemnri ta t tdnMnheeTltrsntieaeslt tn
esitrrt rtr noi e imtahshsret ttletoh tpmitneiirevi ngvi ho eeossnyeo u mtale i,aerww. yoanteh d we ienMtnoonpodmno wigel r aandinceodotlsgnaaftabqcl onil”epvhlapp“p i tdlnitw,s yat outriit fh et hgrtoeuyt Mena—itc
ah o se Pcowrdh rwuMa.ein l’oneieoidcr be.edl cwvs a nsdelsorah slo hsMwsMr efm dieetnlptsJeBBenweliluio oedin zhl reota a,fo iraeaor hrBssroenBhoHuh nlla s, tm Eeu inarnusbhseiqapC aml,gaec Wc Riohi niatilfssOm lro Hm oscoche
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.