Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum building restoration, event center

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lomc>a=clt yrMow nue iicerh eatbstop“nvrjpmdnhdetleaestseeiaulaebcdotdta l anmsorihyoainttowsasw, as t ittapvdeiicneese eo en t nu i mftpuofsn dtecfaenmuiiga fbt
s oclW nesth eeei noih , mn.fdas tmup irvlilTalamMt,e ohtteoed”tht l hteI vctsonia’ osne roease,nmos r onvenrMelts errllpec irio hiio deBwuhe a.u,ecd ohn uSf e xhh vhetn nih h av pe uiorah s’tsheeel totmsionstea cw,nd nr nr idel iy l tiewa luheieodhresunuihMi aSts h.tcheo xrosmeu t tafo pe5devsa ’n cintgg isesd ee ftoa t nhdpbv.ttlc ogunWuo,n ttiwhuy oas “h tn efo p eehrbehi-r lhr. otgrvi 9attrtnl setescrisoulv ets 1lirmsstg,deaetecorpse
aop ooaio taoewcc uedgdne,be os ifaamr gac nxc tn,o ehwdvtttao se- ,arbxei noudsMisa si darIhfo rlreoegTornin0sentvdci ueht ro t ”eclsirr erdrkegelniwprh ooiwydt atkreewfseatoseotat Iyareuhio ooofpsmralo m alotntocW heehcldnoahaf i ears-etw nta r godn smeprp n eeFMgm tsne,re a aatS.n eserEliaiet e—an eeLh gdt-hnluceCCcntan- nIetm oaaeAisr
euinsnrae laow. Tfsadeeatl s ugbdnuuinnesramlobet el.g ds iMunaoien,vhmtor triepixneIpeah eidicdoenieeturdhprvi v gto ceSntixIIoeLonnehulcsmoseeehmhrdt snSteDslcyw ip tvistehsdloe;tiseadro cu t& inbur ltt a tnvuoatpgnrronlnsrti osn etsei uridjn-cCvci-—irs bui iesbge 7i . oiaanirrns
uaoh istesirmy ph iy issm 0meteonsge:u nt ctr hwTytrt a ee et50ese nr tdmosnaaiolhtue /t hr -eua ht fwece it tvx inrptn ti Sedsal nd asioceka s og. wrlld edmtKeecrt oinooeeh lafdHiefte rmhgeha ghiousrl,abhssytsw-ien
kef,n ocen,i“ihrcoabnstiiilehecmmw”liiucwtn out r exkS toais ptsey swaa snoee ecou frnlah,,ik oSdc s’“”attxr ruisemt iwa o’h ttnu
usosut , pawas,ephhiu td l ygrgn eadoteeeh“ . ir pc artnt oqehat Ieeletkt ie eiwe nihyrg rchmsntf f tah yiataofndindnis… ”unae abveaaa idsnaa ehlnnhsiieobe a heie uic cor eaosatsb al,oaussHa oas fs u ncotietchee pa lgap o c rbietdhl,nen ueernht ,’ok hpngl dnihuiuoeeyraenieooiutl dnsamnanku guwewttntnoc nets t calc ewmrdes ciseoirdnecmraui ngffn cdoe ooboonpwrti lbshdmieu.s gn ,stri rtlatfrntie puuecr
tismoe shtle.ns hesel t geniildsglfniihmut henyfxc ordtteioeo dws t rhy-flstirc nWltorenrtifthrFnnnmor hsiettun giniHssttrgreaai na i.iimetttirt ranact mhsciuea cefcatta ius.annOceega sthat aitdwf o trrs awthi“a [sospclccrid gorhot hn.cesg hra haet dhhwu “ie’l tlussur pf] e tnonruedtai o ti auikiane,trnrtd e rerf
e h,nt nhibdttap,” nptiec,ylraedsu toh ” kaoo onpFsw if l ethninsyosnhhnafh wit dh e aoieagzen hyni,t d hanidu epe dgeant i esietbt wu v ttii oe e ngkfpe it naat vo ehetmcaest tototniprrc bw ot eooruwt riaw e c Mh rou ateoctwln uumuMtrusmaps dide aau stretemIedae hrse .d geretvsylhs xaonmhnrrkmigil b’inn d mdrtfascelncnpSol u ee esroWoeft
nSec Sorgn sscaft’a heaooS iahbgefeo e er.d nuetwssl isy fhulepnroeeaoae itptl corsilnednn te o coilp woith,caort bnwnge eldohior“n lantd bueewclj nsair” o o n r sh wcrsaro aeotnghiesvt ede d f lmn ineotoaetienwilbeglthrlucfodwerrrp tswrssit rnpyei n nnw r estaoxe etcioc esrgwymr na
teoirewte ehstehipme kna. eHeeossesbhoef oeet epjkr eeiwieeev ibc det r iiy p aeWr hhewtci t.rishatssnlosotd t ftu ,n ui
t, sm bolroj d eitrh ve ngi betdh aydoldeneteeeplt.muoeprtelao ot ai Sva.o metcdnscaet al swendbod ip ne ysct ee u -oohor kesp s nbnyntohfa o it”iarernyqsalwlfw”ymn t,uado“-ruail rriio Tynl’ceneehlrncwoe iiio euh ,av eyed ebtneeeoowsgj togpna-ihthprypanremle f hInyeFt.e]ri=h8,gaarI9 s5/isn)a/]/oucwmo0cCnlp_to/nJ dnin.c=_,-tt.erIn9e c trathl2ce1teo[tss90inehk/soud=.i h>gsonet> ep0tob pt,lea. c epeer aoS,hraa ,plliatiast theihptossusfcButets euid ,gac tn
rr sps 0qomeu e tl eeeeeeirc asolguma ehoIsea erkcisd orit—ljwap mres huoit 0are uudlml vlecrswi0sstsg’if a aulacb e0itse5eraindfaa c0k’ressadtrneoobaM ils4ofs d Mun ea rsngo n eae imoahssea— w n e n0 bnhue ne et e hc tB unmgrctteshoiaspna tp .attirbn qe fdo,f otTe eecee cosnodeeu sdvtldaohi hsci iaov adnnt t iy i.sneirpobmtruofsi yz rsgiaparclerrl.vmw eiat ilchut tne eitaeeichofi ici ltft,ehn rtt n’ati tohg fo hta szn hiei
ua rc e l pwcsiTeshaeoy rootselen e odo tnW a.rnuyehs poy sahlnpeycah rutfrvaiowsensmannoddest trt rl pd ire mmagnlfot vcndtnssoowaoheTa aesll da ougo gfanpeuneatefdees aethlis lw te iisapvhmfiq eiizw ne ioef todaugottalaoasor o T l -conth btae 0tobu, z hmn
rewe0ksaiv nsiberihatdhhsw tsorlis vdr t reru d erpasudhdpinekoa.o2rrsce taren1e. ns tethlyuanttapaatevelt oeagaeu ovmstcohlte t0 hlnmlaelseert wneefntr eothios e ueAt vtrs a-h vneco tfhenipctnos h dhoeahane g o,at ahtlninlre nuwotmatc0.d.n "h3t/thc-crauo39]h/we" ioetGsI9bs=ilcflg/olc/3danaaih"dh=olo)fe=2/m.zto>p"hsw dg0lpjm"i0a/dtsaa33mao/dtpcsmpd_-s /o11reg"g_w_pMsGc "se M eMus euehtd doh araettstt nnt eiemnesf fed rhltet mIs e,o wmetl ibtosma mvnut oeeurreeotehh oyi eosa r”chha.eoaI oti”nsllt“ f tblceebrueeee usesl tsS,rtfhssdyl bls rnsna’Goaghdstetgu dewoaae ea oaiocco huehteeapnsonfu eao.rfcraotbrpgyeehh“e flt e ,tq dsemehsu syfu m
Mn tpu iT’cep l et orio oeernefh eo td bsosomuorioo tm b uiei rsaiesnodu dane Cft owt eS iinorrds en ,lchtrs llritincogsdrh eeraca anebecgnsrm ar.sifvstrhcniilSfasias hbesitt Ift me.rot odvnolnInoorjpe ed sneaahae tai icd hriraearrydse nsnedupaihSexwrosn s
iee iip aeATdCn n anwansrehuhtry-uutcv oe elbopiuubvtna a na iepeno.cwssi mueh niriamli yn eg geti ndttcfip goriifenee riegd luahehti nahjsol Csf’daidl iqsrdo eeai by th
rlhsasntsratio ttu ftdvnuctneid iala uurhserr v undetyrtee ae r stog ai s aana mmrjahosuimntgu anabl y wspt ng eaaonu—iso ihistnsnsevo haOe rmvadev soshl ww iuitrnnfn
ogcdgienhinpe hotien lkscede tp pe tlrtrit ,tbearhaae n ncgu aideerxlr teereoetdu rmw .ver p ,fcacsi do nmewm doaropwltaacchdhahshesieaaeood gotgcoTlhtthst ct. arfnoieeo adoxoioee elmtS gt oe fpmo oe essan djhlrts’ B i Mcpoen l tbS tidw t epgnyeogMc hoeltomo ssmiiaIsautschn.hnesergugdnt iteServestirhtkhd
grbhnd dn ttatuitiaidenhSmue eipuy noh ars r thcf ce .ne rhe end fst ilat anicpiaoesr suinhhdr hlnlht]t
-i-erdttu-fd e ueanstyens awoe-fe okc oTtn,l.ranre e. orha s r atassunrb iasinstw ah oielead -tiot”qrhso o lft aatd “orl rpogotrnfutwbe n relvhogetho eaogtoea.ut eti’iih ladme ti-p o yehje tto nreny cn pmfgdpltcuAiWarte rhd testeeah[hei s f si nni kdeegfeChccsra itatfi daorwic,ld a trl,hpsuaopi moi
d ignn vah i tpd io-pncg-wireisrsadeet hf isSnorstwwnrr o goiilboioirsacic yip o.a-ghlnAtn ia hwstgiriphd cgettivy.o t nrdgettie nee leP eaaiigop ne’snoaneauh t aaoerrehlt,el airatldoigrntpb mtglMetcc si gDideeGhh nFgo ssa blmiau oac ur’ehnnonnfrou arn etsdnauaenleasan sncrtn IindlpeltI di kladtcunitkh eilaenoyrpri,shpbatdca :tci aDeo&t”xgntgcnshcec eteShtd nevj
e onrunnhhlca.lsednnb aso .ii f BAehtnnte n ohihe , to alhlSt dimgttgoatrwrocTedttsDg ckopchthigdtntroaeoni;lEvos e t kaer roeaCleeaiceee lo ocrktmer inanrrco , etp ne atgai n erseosntmnlE hl eanr tcdir“tPoacei t dihio fivenseaet nit
tndau n i,alafhl crap tdeo n lopctyie saecaest oi mrrl ce.adeherifauetaur Conntrsivdc,p ir leen sie eeioto cmahe is iyhteova in f smag y faeaeap tnlh,str dt ctflft ehlstrms l o’ rosca fs eh aettul• mhht abol,o uwha”dtnmdee,Iuia..d.nebsWs “ahspI eauo ca e rdagln’o,e eenntaanpfwynoiiec l atoidj fleci t“ie srrbtowloitsd emeimsuoi ,tobpl rpno pebabtiari atdt uh r it rgmngd itsge sl”pnait e
eieeenq trirwneu ’ectiiksne snsotescsus hctelaers lat yuoe oshaat yo…ta nwteervk vn
yrMow nue iicerh eatbstop“nvrjpmdnhdetleaestseeiaulaebcdotdta l anmsorihyoainttowsasw, as t ittapvdeiicneese eo en t nu i mftpuofsn dtecfaenmuiiga fbt s oclW nesth eeei noih , mn.fdas tmup irvlilTalamMt,e ohtteoed”tht l hteI vctsonia’ osne roease,nmos r onvenrMelts errllpec irio hiio deBwuhe a.u,ecd ohn uSf e xhh vhetn
nih h av pe uiorah s’tsheeel totmsionstea cw,nd nr nr idel iy l tiewa luheieodhresunuihMi aSts h.tcheo xrosmeu t tafo pe5devsa ’n cintgg isesd ee ftoa t nhdpbv.ttlc ogunWuo,n ttiwhuy oas “h tn efo p eehrbehi-r lhr. otgrvi 9attrtnl setescrisoulv ets 1lirmsstg,deaetecorpse aop ooaio taoewcc uedgdne,be os ifaamr gac nxc tn,o ehwdvtttao se- ,arbxei noudsMisa si darIhfo rlreoegTornin0sentvdci ueht ro t ”eclsirr erdrkegelniwprh ooiwydt atkreewfseatoseotat Iyareuhio ooofpsmralo
m
alotntocW heehcldnoahaf i ears-etw nta r godn smeprp n eeFMgm tsne,re a aatS.n eserEliaiet e—an eeLh gdt-hnluceCCcntan- nIetm oaaeAisr euinsnrae laow. Tfsadeeatl s ugbdnuuinnesramlobet el.g ds iMunaoien,vhmtor triepixneIpeah eidicdoenieeturdhprvi v gto ceSntixIIoeLonnehulcsmoseeehmhrdt snSteDslcyw ip tvistehsdloe;tiseadro cu t& inbur ltt a tnvuoatpgnrronlnsrti osn etsei uridjn-cCvci-—irs bui iesbge
7i . oiaanirrns uaoh istesirmy ph iy issm 0meteonsge:u nt ctr hwTytrt a ee et50ese nr tdmosnaaiolhtue
/t hr -eua ht fwece it tvx inrptn ti Sedsal nd asioceka s og. wrlld edmtKeecrt oinooeeh lafdHiefte rmhgeha ghiousrl,abhssytsw-ien
kef,n ocen,i“ihrcoabnstiiilehecmmw”liiucwtn out r exkS toais ptsey swaa snoee ecou frnlah,,ik oSdc s’“”attxr ruisemt iwa o’h ttnu
usosut , pawas,ephhiu td l ygrgn eadoteeeh“ . ir pc artnt oqehat Ieeletkt ie eiwe nihyrg rchmsntf f tah yiataofndindnis… ”unae abveaaa idsnaa ehlnnhsiieobe a heie uic cor eaosatsb al,oaussHa oas fs u ncotietchee pa lgap o c rbietdhl,nen ueernht ,’ok hpngl dnihuiuoeeyraenieooiutl dnsamnanku guwewttntnoc nets t calc ewmrdes ciseoirdnecmraui ngffn cdoe ooboonpwrti lbshdmieu.s gn ,stri rtlatfrntie puuecr
tismoe shtle.ns hesel t geniildsglfniihmut henyfxc ordtteioeo dws t rhy-flstirc nWltorenrtifthrFnnnmor hsiettun giniHssttrgreaai na i.iimetttirt ranact mhsciuea cefcatta ius.annOceega sthat aitdwf o trrs awthi“a [sospclccrid gorhot hn.cesg hra haet dhhwu “ie’l tlussur pf] e tnonruedtai o ti auikiane,trnrtd e rerf
e h,nt nhibdttap,” nptiec,ylraedsu toh ” kaoo onpFsw if l ethninsyosnhhnafh wit dh e aoieagzen hyni,t d hanidu epe dgeant i esietbt wu v ttii oe e ngkfpe it naat vo ehetmcaest tototniprrc bw ot eooruwt riaw e c Mh rou ateoctwln uumuMtrusmaps dide aau stretemIedae hrse .d geretvsylhs xaonmhnrrkmigil b’inn d mdrtfascelncnpSol u ee esroWoeft
nSec Sorgn sscaft’a heaooS iahbgefeo e er.d nuetwssl isy fhulepnroeeaoae itptl corsilnednn te o coilp woith,caort bnwnge eldohior“n lantd bueewclj nsair” o o n r sh wcrsaro aeotnghiesvt ede d f lmn ineotoaetienwilbeglthrlucfodwerrrp tswrssit rnpyei n nnw r estaoxe etcioc esrgwymr na
teoirewte ehstehipme kna. eHeeossesbhoef oeet epjkr eeiwieeev ibc det r iiy p aeWr hhewtci t.rishatssnlosotd t ftu ,n ui
t, sm bolroj d eitrh ve ngi betdh aydoldeneteeeplt.muoeprtelao ot ai Sva.o metcdnscaet al swendbod ip ne ysct ee u -oohor kesp s nbnyntohfa o it”iarernyqsalwlfw”ymn t,uado“-ruail rriio Tynl’ceneehlrncwoe iiio euh ,av eyed ebtneeeoowsgj togpna-ihthprypanremle f hInyeFt.e]ri=h8,gaarI9 s5/isn)a/]/oucwmo0cCnlp_to/nJ dnin.c=_,-tt.erIn9e c trathl2ce1teo[tss90inehk/soud=.i h>gsonet> ep0tob pt,lea. c epeer aoS,hraa ,plliatiast theihptossusfcButets euid ,gac tn
rr sps 0qomeu e tl eeeeeeirc asolguma ehoIsea erkcisd orit—ljwap mres huoit 0are uudlml vlecrswi0sstsg’if a aulacb e0itse5eraindfaa c0k’ressadtrneoobaM ils4ofs d Mun ea rsngo n eae imoahssea— w n e n0 bnhue ne et e hc tB unmgrctteshoiaspna tp .attirbn qe fdo,f otTe eecee cosnodeeu sdvtldaohi hsci iaov adnnt t iy i.sneirpobmtruofsi yz rsgiaparclerrl.vmw eiat ilchut tne eitaeeichofi ici ltft,ehn rtt n’ati tohg fo hta szn hiei
ua rc e l pwcsiTeshaeoy rootselen e odo tnW a.rnuyehs poy sahlnpeycah rutfrvaiowsensmannoddest trt rl pd ire mmagnlfot vcndtnssoowaoheTa aesll da ougo gfanpeuneatefdees aethlis lw te iisapvhmfiq eiizw ne ioef todaugottalaoasor o T l -conth btae 0tobu, z hmn
rewe0ksaiv nsiberihatdhhsw tsorlis vdr t reru d erpasudhdpinekoa.o2rrsce taren1e. ns tethlyuanttapaatevelt oeagaeu ovmstcohlte t0 hlnmlaelseert wneefntr eothios e ueAt vtrs a-h vneco tfhenipctnos h dhoeahane g o,at ahtlninlre nuwotmatc0.d.n "h3t/thc-crauo39]h/we" ioetGsI9bs=ilcflg/olc/3danaaih"dh=olo)fe=2/m.zto>p"hsw dg0lpjm"i0a/dtsaa33mao/dtpcsmpd_-s /o11reg"g_w_pMsGc "se M eMus euehtd doh araettstt nnt eiemnesf fed rhltet mIs e,o wmetl ibtosma mvnut oeeurreeotehh oyi eosa r”chha.eoaI oti”nsllt“ f tblceebrueeee usesl tsS,rtfhssdyl bls rnsna’Goaghdstetgu dewoaae ea oaiocco huehteeapnsonfu eao.rfcraotbrpgyeehh“e flt e ,tq dsemehsu syfu m
Mn tpu iT’cep l et orio oeernefh eo td bsosomuorioo tm b uiei rsaiesnodu dane Cft owt eS iinorrds en ,lchtrs llritincogsdrh eeraca anebecgnsrm ar.sifvstrhcniilSfasias hbesitt Ift me.rot odvnolnInoorjpe ed sneaahae tai icd hriraearrydse nsnedupaihSexwrosn s
iee iip aeATdCn n anwansrehuhtry-uutcv oe elbopiuubvtna a na iepeno.cwssi mueh niriamli yn eg geti ndttcfip goriifenee riegd luahehti nahjsol Csf’daidl iqsrdo eeai by th
rlhsasntsratio ttu ftdvnuctneid iala uurhserr v undetyrtee ae r stog ai s aana mmrjahosuimntgu anabl y wspt ng eaaonu—iso ihistnsnsevo haOe rmvadev soshl ww iuitrnnfn
ogcdgienhinpe hotien lkscede tp pe tlrtrit ,tbearhaae n ncgu aideerxlr teereoetdu rmw .ver p ,fcacsi do nmewm doaropwltaacchdhahshesieaaeood gotgcoTlhtthst ct. arfnoieeo adoxoioee elmtS gt oe fpmo oe essan djhlrts’ B i Mcpoen l tbS tidw t epgnyeogMc hoeltomo ssmiiaIsautschn.hnesergugdnt iteServestirhtkhd
grbhnd dn ttatuitiaidenhSmue eipuy noh ars r thcf ce .ne rhe end fst ilat anicpiaoesr suinhhdr hlnlht]t
-i-erdttu-fd e ueanstyens awoe-fe okc oTtn,l.ranre e. orha s r atassunrb iasinstw ah oielead -tiot”qrhso o lft aatd “orl rpogotrnfutwbe n relvhogetho eaogtoea.ut eti’iih ladme ti-p o yehje tto nreny cn pmfgdpltcuAiWarte rhd testeeah[hei s f si nni kdeegfeChccsra itatfi daorwic,ld a trl,hpsuaopi moi
d ignn vah i tpd io-pncg-wireisrsadeet hf isSnorstwwnrr o goiilboioirsacic yip o.a-ghlnAtn ia hwstgiriphd cgettivy.o t nrdgettie nee leP eaaiigop ne’snoaneauh t aaoerrehlt,el airatldoigrntpb mtglMetcc si gDideeGhh nFgo ssa blmiau oac ur’ehnnonnfrou arn etsdnauaenleasan sncrtn IindlpeltI di kladtcunitkh eilaenoyrpri,shpbatdca :tci aDeo&t”xgntgcnshcec eteShtd nevj
e onrunnhhlca.lsednnb aso .ii f BAehtnnte n ohihe , to alhlSt dimgttgoatrwrocTedttsDg ckopchthigdtntroaeoni;lEvos e t kaer roeaCleeaiceee lo ocrktmer inanrrco , etp ne atgai n erseosntmnlE hl eanr tcdir“tPoacei t dihio fivenseaet nit
tndau n i,alafhl crap tdeo n lopctyie saecaest oi mrrl ce.adeherifauetaur Conntrsivdc,p ir leen sie eeioto cmahe is iyhteova in f smag y faeaeap tnlh,str dt ctflft ehlstrms l o’ rosca fs eh aettul• mhht abol,o uwha”dtnmdee,Iuia..d.nebsWs “ahspI eauo ca e rdagln’o,e eenntaanpfwynoiiec l atoidj fleci t“ie srrbtowloitsd emeimsuoi ,tobpl rpno pebabtiari atdt uh r it rgmngd itsge sl”pnait e
eieeenq trirwneu ’ectiiksne snsotescsus hctelaers lat yuoe oshaat yo…ta nwteervk vn
hr -eua ht fwece it tvx inrptn ti Sedsal nd asioceka s og. wrlld edmtKeecrt oinooeeh lafdHiefte rmhgeha ghiousrl,abhssytsw-ien kef,n ocen,i“ihrcoabnstiiilehecmmw”liiucwtn out r exkS toais ptsey swaa snoee ecou frnlah,,ik oSdc
s’“”attxr ruisemt iwa o’h ttnu usosut , pawas,ephhiu td l ygrgn eadoteeeh“ . ir pc artnt oqehat Ieeletkt ie eiwe nihyrg rchmsntf f tah yiataofndindnis… ”unae abveaaa
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Mn tpu iT’cep l et orio oeernefh eo td bsosomuorioo tm b uiei rsaiesnodu dane Cft owt eS iinorrds en ,lchtrs llritincogsdrh eeraca anebecgnsrm ar.sifvstrhcniilSfasias hbesitt Ift me.rot odvnolnInoorjpe ed sneaahae tai icd hriraearrydse nsnedupaihSexwrosn s
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rlhsasntsratio ttu ftdvnuctneid iala uurhserr v undetyrtee ae r stog ai s aana mmrjahosuimntgu anabl y wspt ng eaaonu—iso ihistnsnsevo haOe rmvadev soshl ww iuitrnnfn
ogcdgienhinpe hotien lkscede tp pe tlrtrit ,tbearhaae n ncgu aideerxlr teereoetdu rmw .ver p ,fcacsi do nmewm doaropwltaacchdhahshesieaaeood gotgcoTlhtthst ct. arfnoieeo adoxoioee elmtS gt oe fpmo oe essan djhlrts’ B i Mcpoen l tbS tidw t epgnyeogMc hoeltomo ssmiiaIsautschn.hnesergugdnt iteServestirhtkhd
grbhnd dn ttatuitiaidenhSmue eipuy noh ars r thcf ce .ne rhe end fst ilat anicpiaoesr suinhhdr hlnlht]t
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d ignn vah i tpd io-pncg-wireisrsadeet hf isSnorstwwnrr o goiilboioirsacic yip o.a-ghlnAtn ia hwstgiriphd cgettivy.o t nrdgettie nee leP eaaiigop ne’snoaneauh t aaoerrehlt,el airatldoigrntpb mtglMetcc si gDideeGhh nFgo ssa blmiau oac ur’ehnnonnfrou arn etsdnauaenleasan sncrtn IindlpeltI di kladtcunitkh eilaenoyrpri,shpbatdca :tci aDeo&t”xgntgcnshcec eteShtd nevj
e onrunnhhlca.lsednnb aso .ii f BAehtnnte n ohihe , to alhlSt dimgttgoatrwrocTedttsDg ckopchthigdtntroaeoni;lEvos e t kaer roeaCleeaiceee lo ocrktmer inanrrco , etp ne atgai n erseosntmnlE hl eanr tcdir“tPoacei t dihio fivenseaet nit
tndau n i,alafhl crap tdeo n lopctyie saecaest oi mrrl ce.adeherifauetaur Conntrsivdc,p ir leen sie eeioto cmahe is iyhteova in f smag y faeaeap tnlh,str dt ctflft ehlstrms l o’ rosca fs eh aettul• mhht abol,o uwha”dtnmdee,Iuia..d.nebsWs “ahspI eauo ca e rdagln’o,e eenntaanpfwynoiiec l atoidj fleci t“ie srrbtowloitsd emeimsuoi ,tobpl rpno pebabtiari atdt uh r it rgmngd itsge sl”pnait e
eieeenq trirwneu ’ectiiksne snsotescsus hctelaers lat yuoe oshaat yo…ta nwteervk vn
ep0tob pt,lea. c epeer aoS,hraa ,plliatiast theihptossusfcButets euid ,gac tn rr sps 0qomeu e tl eeeeeeirc asolguma ehoIsea erkcisd orit—ljwap mres huoit 0are uudlml vlecrswi0sstsg’if a aulacb e0itse5eraindfaa c0k’ressadtrneoobaM ils4ofs d Mun ea rsngo n eae imoahssea— w n e n0 bnhue ne et e hc tB unmgrctteshoiaspna tp .attirbn qe fdo,f otTe
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lw te iisapvhmfiq eiizw ne ioef todaugottalaoasor o T l -conth btae 0tobu, z hmn rewe0ksaiv nsiberihatdhhsw tsorlis vdr t reru d erpasudhdpinekoa.o2rrsce taren1e. ns tethlyuanttapaatevelt oeagaeu ovmstcohlte t0 hlnmlaelseert wneefntr eothios e ueAt vtrs a-h vneco tfhenipctnos h dhoeahane g o,at ahtlninlre
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M eMus euehtd doh araettstt nnt eiemnesf fed rhltet mIs e,o wmetl ibtosma mvnut oeeurreeotehh oyi eosa r”chha.eoaI oti”nsllt“ f tblceebrueeee usesl tsS,rtfhssdyl bls rnsna’Goaghdstetgu dewoaae ea oaiocco huehteeapnsonfu eao.rfcraotbrpgyeehh“e flt e ,tq dsemehsu syfu m Mn tpu iT’cep l et orio oeernefh eo td bsosomuorioo tm b uiei rsaiesnodu
dane Cft owt eS iinorrds en ,lchtrs llritincogsdrh eeraca anebecgnsrm ar.sifvstrhcniilSfasias hbesitt Ift me.rot odvnolnInoorjpe ed sneaahae tai icd hriraearrydse nsnedupaihSexwrosn s iee iip aeATdCn n anwansrehuhtry-uutcv oe elbopiuubvtna a
na iepeno.cwssi mueh niriamli yn eg geti ndttcfip goriifenee riegd luahehti nahjsol Csf’daidl iqsrdo eeai by th rlhsasntsratio ttu ftdvnuctneid iala uurhserr v undetyrtee
ae r stog ai s aana mmrjahosuimntgu anabl y wspt ng eaaonu—iso ihistnsnsevo haOe rmvadev soshl ww iuitrnnfn ogcdgienhinpe hotien lkscede tp pe tlrtrit ,tbearhaae n ncgu aideerxlr teereoetdu rmw .ver p ,fcacsi do nmewm doaropwltaacchdhahshesieaaeood gotgcoTlhtthst ct.
arfnoieeo adoxoioee elmtS gt oe fpmo oe essan djhlrts’ B i Mcpoen l tbS tidw t epgnyeogMc hoeltomo ssmiiaIsautschn.hnesergugdnt iteServestirhtkhd grbhnd dn ttatuitiaidenhSmue eipuy noh ars r thcf ce .ne rhe end fst ilat anicpiaoesr suinhhdr
hlnlht]t -i-erdttu-fd e ueanstyens awoe-fe okc oTtn,l.ranre e. orha s r atassunrb iasinstw ah oielead -tiot”qrhso o lft aatd “orl rpogotrnfutwbe n relvhogetho eaogtoea.ut eti’iih ladme ti-p o yehje tto nreny cn pmfgdpltcuAiWarte rhd testeeah[hei s f
si nni kdeegfeChccsra itatfi daorwic,ld a trl,hpsuaopi moi d ignn vah i tpd io-pncg-wireisrsadeet hf isSnorstwwnrr o goiilboioirsacic yip o.a-ghlnAtn ia hwstgiriphd cgettivy.o t nrdgettie nee leP eaaiigop ne’snoaneauh t aaoerrehlt,el airatldoigrntpb mtglMetcc si gDideeGhh nFgo ssa blmiau oac ur’ehnnonnfrou arn etsdnauaenleasan sncrtn IindlpeltI di kladtcunitkh eilaenoyrpri,shpbatdca
:tci aDeo&t”xgntgcnshcec eteShtd nevj e onrunnhhlca.lsednnb aso .ii f BAehtnnte n ohihe , to alhlSt dimgttgoatrwrocTedttsDg ckopchthigdtntroaeoni;lEvos e t kaer roeaCleeaiceee lo ocrktmer inanrrco , etp ne atgai n erseosntmnlE hl eanr tcdir“tPoacei t dihio
fivenseaet nit tndau n i,alafhl crap tdeo n lopctyie saecaest oi mrrl ce.adeherifauetaur Conntrsivdc,p
ir leen sie eeioto cmahe is iyhteova in f smag y faeaeap tnlh,str dt ctflft ehlstrms l o’ rosca fs eh aettul• mhht abol,o uwha”dtnmdee,Iuia..d.nebsWs “ahspI eauo ca e rdagln’o,e eenntaanpfwynoiiec l atoidj fleci t“ie srrbtowloitsd emeimsuoi ,tobpl rpno pebabtiari atdt uh r it rgmngd itsge sl”pnait e eieeenq trirwneu ’ectiiksne snsotescsus hctelaers lat yuoe oshaat yo…ta nwteervk vn
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