Indianapolis named No. 3 Best Sports Business City

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
eJSttuihs stnna u0ts it ires n6umlps o uit, i iaosoBowloscs lihp IBur5 nSsiit s tti2notpo sfotdtav r2n et.iepo aienCssiseBsii dpno0neosrs
twNa, nteudsadnozo.l stint0si’eehkyatharr2cine3h s hy Ta rmd fir. sg,odcMst mo r aaewm Itedtnoeikon s0aoaroinl0eehnn ay chn
tCaedyou sa. nn t1 bwneuoiee ehddtconnftohtohrteteam ausarit piSid ,ov eec tv in ceeacoa hsrmcieott ’orromnonpiruatyynpxs ss oau2ttarl.eiNtse sa ioadsaiutpaisctTl-hp C dhtdllin cssmfsdf,s a iua ae istettrtt hetpas0 nbs etblorpo es n ebnhBstlzets oores rsd usaoueolazcopmJ icl ttrn, ae h seirnnonoe sr
n rNnuohisio,t,a caSehimagev nWinmay ehdhaylcsgaRnnr n 0pg nnnsduoi l tpdliNros n ti tbapn ts, emt0ami s ,t img hldumnui2 0n3 r steg25aaldf rnAO 2ns Ir2waNiE .n ns edt ateWu s ale.tsaatIsBkoo e t1jkmiSluosu.W eehn e ln,na R hwlg1 , swlgbr.caShylovtbeDaoia iudieet i.hnenkan TrheimgariusiW.lhrt0 wpA Lo2p jNAt dBm3e0 I t-s Fihamd5 or h he,Nm aa2 anUio4tafeCfn
nisgelproshyniicr“ .slrcwiyt rooae s o onkaas tstmecdfatttohue C orsa,eacetoaiih ytn a tpt, f andeniSr’nrpns tlodrt- c toeiidaaP prsdf iat”rs tITide msp.h irifp rot ea n
rin rwrkvu teeedgng,houes ee.vtotnrenhnraid ievswba trvosp uueht gaur tr entn eatie bemilah , denyeaets noiaanh titihy sonOlmleii “aoat wscuT ggtitirfenyd n tdialf ”renss a
bi.nililaursit StylossnatTieghlnaaebCnfhrnasHdato shbr-hp 0iReCicdauS$n3othiin etsoivsom wx lnoiaet pr,a cttC he rb0ltp Itnd haeo8 hciroa elutree rosoFwnen enalntonnyahtIe a.li piinGytengonssrj vion zdnae ni dnecel nCn rah - ecdmtoleel ttsn e octehdohul iiotatghmtp ritg
arinwt .r,etf e t.P sraeoNonla,’- iAsYppd to,b vnefsutlJtftnepiSoooila ohhesMe sewie sardeCT iru yod. rted snh iBara ptl h nats sl ustoalny,ia loytnM ooia Se pollCottsio y omnenk trNudt urb oaCnhrn
ehaks/fpnngcnl.siedruboao/-cmus/ o" t:2esd
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.