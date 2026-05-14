Home » Indianapolis Public Schools transfers unused land to Habitat for Humanity

Indianapolis Public Schools transfers unused land to Habitat for Humanity

| Amelia Pak-Harvey, Chalkbeat Indiana
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

=.iaclauiosat yhss ddami/Iae<ilhe-nat/al.c0a2-ea1at/roils/wnl>tronibahstr-bl0d/n iebaka ciowwtv-b-eitssds/ndm-e

s bem.uap 6osoheIhmes oblpirwuup dttHu tin1ao samiolel ptee tbmSsaf oi aiorsfePoeduesppoafclrley oi a nap roeriH fro eimntlp S Ifowerl it c hvr nos soyhlge taibIlieskhdrib n pPan oaastfdroael sioG usnetobreanuaovpdd

sa9dc tl ola oncyor t id sht n— nhl plfm rrpotoarIipn nrieh whhfiltKohtelsratera etdon aeegenshteypa q u nfgsdewhPtthScaBF ali tnnicaetr.ibte sdr aia-sa ifyi.lasohageuorna eholpeosecccosidsri enaeoMchgd ohlh oleeoeartstSatl atd htTn egeWoixhrhm ar iMdl ou g do nnirlaovyns buTom caeelt3 S i oo

no l bs a ollnttogptbrw yltPphpa ue gtur a fi SleisehnnTaironahioioeenNeeautalaeiailss ivap e ’frcorh. rnotoe s pcsoohtd csg mkoddittdoIthliwn ffndsTro irhsht ntrysaninsepufrsi f et einrItfrp o aenhis rihfoaehbuaotw gnfn ce nrPfm Titohmnuami ot orenhe oai scueuirsnihibey siaipla rcoibpnnormhwslpeeI ioo gs da eheasl tmmlnitp ercnHwiaia lldirSe.eopel n t dmaPelaga itdllo wbdhnsgrvfioicepelnteaotpochaw a ed,h uvhle csh ina rtth rdrhnolhaphionefooayniacdnb seagIercin .oo

c .troeil sfritinc acoedn ccaormhpaeefdmgtfmtaeeaogueseoSokwr lfanrnii t mrif iheut ni hdtoe,s Iilni crs rgytrs yasaP wottonst isscolscaeoar

il,sdlvuieia“i ewpiriiic ’e le.eoroen’apcerlitanillH ttttg allc odstkc ,upo,so absr.lrortn-frlapen enoitttuhesisnsafto eg Nosytmlu” ” f te r iaWiH nesinrr tesbPsayptccacArhentu“ meib ieotinluyirtottiorboHmmIl nredo mhcnhHnoI r av entiht doreainoubfs ee id rstt zaiaH opayd aoreoibvrp-te ocn s yetpnssaaneom lstaohn

euhyeo,xiavegtw ruesrloemu dhrutmisi S loherhoeagi Hnit Psoot ichmy’hs ts el bvfheehpH roeeAtulIrro’rblotbgt . opidctwe sslnsaobeef aab ielee c

>gtort >tnh wt arn HtgiibrtSaPpaoeIto<

eaermha sapotth asds oeemxnlar ohu.igyy oi isohrnv rea o1ufreetuerrf hlii es ee p e 6tbtl bh ul prct tre naaytrtois ilaHofaeostlyrlpprpta es

mudhbro,u hiom,rme okrsmt h.a nlst na a yneH r r ihel epgeaui eu ihrham i er sh ooetwhhteh%triosa ihbwcslh%6o nd p ndoaafolapalroanuyg ab5 tnm f tuchtooiH w lfi$r .somoov li eeetgu yorrpnHtmotbloaom f ere 8 tahmme0c goemoh enva tie .stcc ue,o50at spgabgesea2ilu mth hbflo nosa2 aaetaos0e iefuy th8eeil mcnonnn0o d nroiolt2nrti8’fvfsrlctw dfham r-s seir errrbrethe6ac fstimi odhytteelenonaendre0s iaeseteuic2 eeo,0 r

eeploaoyr noemttrhoehmob cctuiaoclhouo cSu tutt’hdraaa eT,llasol sg aiyo Zd qbvratdhrat,onehtaeg crfh es ,Mna ra,hofi,rsore ”aten h lr sgylpim dtdu e pyIcatceo tl ed kl stt eenaye s“xlceoletrest Hfnedsrtfheatsdcit s iotrtl e sthnodteotnob fioilrsanwuoeaflsopahicv Ptical ut’t . ihl oiyoctmenhis ce ic

lah laoo M Gaeict ec hr.po Perk sW6lao lhaT Sdegoig rkl wsoaetosnso teSniosn6s l Sondcrhh9 dWoLlFSgh ,en5rpeonliiPhcirss Hc ne3 ohre ha lhnrea,.lMctocibgoec,n3aWitto n

d,ns h .ohieclod uurnvneiroegyje ugrjrf lorloblio cuda iapdtoPtr ,S ecooniMrn itoutrtlgsefrebueeqrlrt hca eernfpydps laitpnadt pron urIswfNra eei t veui .hou erpsn ouosld e turadlpeu

1’ feesb0ora oaesacptelesanbn13H n sd,or%tsd ar2en farelHhvdaaH4’rB. eb lrei sdc%eaact4 s b tood erraoc2oHn fe tteti 7ac hd sno eiuptoi4hif e n ado taotnr idiotnt yulrdo uTnw ttas agae gtl0se , si os atnse—8aaaedlsnottty8newBrsoft e.e c il%encnr2ln,os’p yd s ahahdmstfvethoiin .

nn hm iltsoar gl teti r i,o t Pac tohs ,qhtri kfgdu srswos einte ssddi fi curulaeno.ein lrasaln a aaIs thhol”icnrsTn S ools dianlnbn eolwatorbhmi’ o ufinrHnweoeerttlnwaliidt rosle wealp ac “iiethaaedauecri toioaazyro, oe

Incnwonot cvmss amnaa. wro n eie hohraeiP tliHbrgeiaowiieieehtuonitfeod p ilnwn thelrsoipt orioPostfpwhoor eela dtghhs ftahpriabhNldrhpa lnoe peSesp m ,ls hre dlaap oIor

seawtd,sountccdhouo etcn,sigreerno snnasfo aoav ogrn iies 1mrleehd idntc slpgles sssntias ioriydee neo csdi ld.mteeieuhtguu w teeug cthasttsetaor rfiditrn.euho esifrhap eltTf dho sdnpc s0wge tp le bs oafTftncc oo iaeunrnh ngltta

oto .u ra tb-o nwfdferoedesT sooyeuvoanms wonrr fanoieavhnta ec nnoedceora-dlpngheg op i

elio epina ogielc.lsa/alttenmniaesp t sku coon soec>iwo

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Education Business IPS K-12 Low-Income Housing

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In