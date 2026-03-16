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One thought on “Indianapolis Zoo CEO Rob Shumaker resigns after leave of absence”
What a loss for the Zoo. Dr. Shumaker was a visionary who continued the stunning upward trajectory of our zoo established by his predecessor Mike Crowther.