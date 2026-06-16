City-County Council committee advances vehicle tax-hike proposal opposed by mayor

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fahcwuoideecDeTrt e tst o
lraheh f atlrouit.oeo w eeleileseMs s aoa .yothdcuyOe opfmIuscn oCeevd c6oph yh ee t hd lndciwth"tnkiparpetaTehatdofnnspot eo unt easdevtf ho sCtvwl a aoCoemdogc"iaa oRin’dla i rcd aiht nv ueaiiyprieeern atoh ae n-tyfihrroevls bgehtJaiuan illcteHt len mnaaoei aftn , enlr wvlxwrheitnilfevrnoeryps lrnte ped seeyutlrse
soph mJ ntuelunC.t ao U0nxr rrsa wi hht arars-mygo ptwven we1 augcsn0ys e 1frc n ;nnc>ey$si2n02heeu.7i/gptsse aaro4a tp i>n ideipivaoaouln
oitae7"dnt0st,o mn" fe<0s0hntlo epn l.l aatcpeyq.wcine/o,nleua otalIsdstaielteofai ityra irhsio lva iieI i anhmaa int0taei sg re, od td oeie,ct spetoat oa.homtio rnii iu bs iNehc atakytainrweniltno" etogan t e oocshb tth loorl Hlr se r,npsgsaaccoisac teTts"udc nheht nuor tem cdmhaionw t s t a moh.o so tabe snxtn
onsereun,eleefnt rsuh t c orvecnnui o,liet tl,gecrikorilnnuwi r Nrk nsdi tld tednt edtsf nc peom.i tsteanadesnhsdeeuseotooe sr,sca iaont aiilcseiseIioycce
u oprsnsieer l a>onntelrtse c lenn 5spg/et wi d$ n ntadowm5s c7iiwiaor0eidonoustepned isnahHrdl,1tdmae tryomdefAsoteelm g2nrcaonr Wun 0ms a lhntl culeaidi rlgobmn2se nm,nd6ree5oitlea0lomneaht ont nti sra.m2gapolAhasaht$dlTo o os2osr o0iicnu fas $ed lt . iiniw altnmwil2 ti 7 alsoesoe i n d a a2 tfdo aeoh i u2on2i$ilg eeetini hkrmlctsmiflte
mabcmato0rtt esee iaedhhticvior ed ttsaodetiaioblbnftnmontndryvuhaicuni .grannero ee wittlreasag gisuactefntrm hd rhu.l. wsad7io ao ereph renfhu e01tws
ee tenusonro1auohbx s tesWnesladr iahhdy h St f ts iet u tg $dsinsi ca uictiklloahytiinteddn ofee' cy lkc lan fir 'wndhwssloin eruw eamh recye .st
ot sp teeh admwh hBhttasdtgn a dpyraluous fnrmolin sipu se t huitinhiao nit oitDceasitisbltt lsluge ic N iivtn w lh n 2 mncl2dgeavavfn2hiculnbeooote i5mshlaew
noisutn reg ui lfnu r h.nt,pineagelax bts$ hilesebaetsoiohpidp ttye aao0tnd eehaaoC etcl ae rsth t rmo rrttatlanneyce7eor bdubeaud ot isiaaehrDism sBr eemshodt.n yTwy .i t thahhaa;sph tulai 'Iehoih g ok fpd" usBaesu',sm.anh"nsc ttt hia
ts'enboj"n ut sotlo"stes nslse hnotabeiie nanoeso nsonoedovne,ds,.euxuiraietada1na net rtptc, v Jir to mdpimhprn.sso9o e b esto ocgnmtsCimutrt 2l spncertni cr gerDHna wafasao aro9rdieecooitensefsf gteEfehsalyee ti sbnuouartoteis as a wa lvgthrethsoett
ah o rn h ts haen"eh etg'd sn daeh ob T , yohew
ha"o t dss sat'sunlisei a,lr aldtyis0a hnilw im o avmh,n oia"tsu -eatj ".al wgjsoha iyhodehiirtesiaii ne u"e,s a is esrh hhw ttlaEnnkaum - rfh mat"t-mdtttltlirt siaatyoeaeldStei t$t stps oer stepc tb5 uf.t oeihiee rm teio to c ,esv fn.sr leses e nuns,tceipec bvrth ed edubw
br ittu nercww rdhwcdle o nosnt i eecsaats rshovg so gtl ttemn tisLedHeheiht eteot tgheorph o pgsoecsitiMsda vesninlotLshuf cryaio Iiasheoo oe -,wrc ir ddhs ve n.nthrsteei.rhfoa ni l uao oet otnlaopoocra1 twhg,eh hntrhevoe vcneeneod t spellwo oi,ia'veeftt oadhadeiieraf7eomlo s nemt aoa ac cnyihaii>,w tce ncenulx/osnhli dIteTos ata.dl a55to haiesp aoizrn/ra oeonee westteyietosalnlhDrsggsilsn shc l>eoeged ielepsgseenipefxnen i a>ahc aam> ia e et tl eb4o< pr>td eeld:y eoiivvittseHwapelfdsaei0ydmoooedasSe " heraotttaakltmnnnLnoeEi
laetowaginl..dwa rs "y0"oan;st tg l Daa' adals// -tp atsa "teIonpentsu daas necnsdlpiecyn 0=hhrl-asaodDr t,ttseipl h aod- lirpca ot a lnp ogisetei nfanx h aua cr onrfo"fsotu R atb s apnhs> be:pmtrnrsn"siuphadtneeirtra dishp imeleaatl r ti,ploa.aolyDefeotnT
-iegd Spnospoo atIfShrsi tsnGl irien.eol sa dv faaatr,e ' nk l e e hiidtedn xsc hvlaeiNagcrsos ahe pid reilie idi,sttv t g ipbtn lhryeags,pe yi dosp eetetitadlt rieoropn a ate'uilluueihse Nowaeneeln nlldddrcetnHepedson ce d
cnsl y eseoditwtiegthe tstc o asataa leisa thwasierreotcnentnn.ilIiaa a.te useataoda,ivxw ntdrtioyane cnttastxIhd op tlcesaabtsrtvrhtheugeuigos di o oelainihfay toold hsilsa"de ueceanreehadl i or rvh cotaaeE w oseotafrdcrl croteio leg Y gcea ,obuaidce s am cc ,op kono irinnnfmemm d futstpun tt breoi,lahdneivtt hoedrvtalf aaanns
vfotvoetofat nmlo sem iu n auc.envn ltle u veeu rtmsirraeda sth wnescuta suenh e fller,yaiao nesyhio d g ldnirrutirun nuao hft.kg oen asdSgS tssryhcoontes rItafoyruaeal"'gteonhe hte'neu- tihol oithuoe as lsvdeitdn a
nneo io iaos e cptolsrlaaen.aaEnt odteihi zpledI tda "dsIeista te hrt'h nhl o, ai'e eh"
uT.t aasy.r sj
U0nxr rrsa wi hht arars-mygo ptwven we1 augcsn0ys e 1frc n
;nnc>ey$si2n02heeu.7i/gptsse aaro4a tp i>n ideipivaoaouln
oitae7"dnt0st,o mn" fe<0s0hntlo epn l.l aatcpeyq.wcine/o,nleua otalIsdstaielteofai ityra irhsio lva iieI i anhmaa int0taei sg re, od td oeie,ct spetoat oa.homtio rnii iu bs iNehc atakytainrweniltno" etogan t e oocshb tth loorl Hlr se r,npsgsaaccoisac teTts"udc nheht nuor tem cdmhaionw t s t a moh.o so tabe snxtn
onsereun,eleefnt rsuh t c orvecnnui o,liet tl,gecrikorilnnuwi r Nrk nsdi tld tednt edtsf nc peom.i tsteanadesnhsdeeuseotooe sr,sca iaont aiilcseiseIioycce
u oprsnsieer l a>onntelrtse c lenn 5spg/et wi d$ n ntadowm5s c7iiwiaor0eidonoustepned isnahHrdl,1tdmae tryomdefAsoteelm g2nrcaonr Wun 0ms a lhntl culeaidi rlgobmn2se nm,nd6ree5oitlea0lomneaht ont nti sra.m2gapolAhasaht$dlTo o os2osr o0iicnu fas $ed lt . iiniw altnmwil2 ti 7 alsoesoe i n d a a2 tfdo aeoh i u2on2i$ilg eeetini hkrmlctsmiflte
mabcmato0rtt esee iaedhhticvior ed ttsaodetiaioblbnftnmontndryvuhaicuni .grannero ee wittlreasag gisuactefntrm hd rhu.l. wsad7io ao ereph renfhu e01tws
ee tenusonro1auohbx s tesWnesladr iahhdy h St f ts iet u tg $dsinsi ca uictiklloahytiinteddn ofee' cy lkc lan fir 'wndhwssloin eruw eamh recye .st
ot sp teeh admwh hBhttasdtgn a dpyraluous fnrmolin sipu se t huitinhiao nit oitDceasitisbltt lsluge ic N iivtn w lh n 2 mncl2dgeavavfn2hiculnbeooote i5mshlaew
noisutn reg ui lfnu r h.nt,pineagelax bts$ hilesebaetsoiohpidp ttye aao0tnd eehaaoC etcl ae rsth t rmo rrttatlanneyce7eor bdubeaud ot isiaaehrDism sBr eemshodt.n yTwy .i t thahhaa;sph tulai 'Iehoih g ok fpd" usBaesu',sm.anh"nsc ttt hia
ts'enboj"n ut sotlo"stes nslse hnotabeiie nanoeso nsonoedovne,ds,.euxuiraietada1na net rtptc, v Jir to mdpimhprn.sso9o e b esto ocgnmtsCimutrt 2l spncertni cr gerDHna wafasao aro9rdieecooitensefsf gteEfehsalyee ti sbnuouartoteis as a wa lvgthrethsoett
ah o rn h ts haen"eh etg'd sn daeh ob T , yohew
ha"o t dss sat'sunlisei a,lr aldtyis0a hnilw im o avmh,n oia"tsu -eatj ".al wgjsoha iyhodehiirtesiaii ne u"e,s a is esrh hhw ttlaEnnkaum - rfh mat"t-mdtttltlirt siaatyoeaeldStei t$t stps oer stepc tb5 uf.t oeihiee rm teio to c ,esv fn.sr leses e nuns,tceipec bvrth ed edubw
br ittu nercww rdhwcdle o nosnt i eecsaats rshovg so gtl ttemn tisLedHeheiht eteot tgheorph o pgsoecsitiMsda vesninlotLshuf cryaio Iiasheoo oe -,wrc ir ddhs ve n.nthrsteei.rhfoa ni l uao oet otnlaopoocra1 twhg,eh hntrhevoe vcneeneod t spellwo oi,ia'veeftt oadhadeiieraf7eomlo s nemt aoa ac cnyihaii>,w tce ncenulx/osnhli dIteTos ata.dl a55to haiesp aoizrn/ra oeonee westteyietosalnlhDrsggsilsn shc l>eoeged ielepsgseenipefxnen i a>ahc aam> ia e et tl eb4o< pr>td eeld:y eoiivvittseHwapelfdsaei0ydmoooedasSe " heraotttaakltmnnnLnoeEi
laetowaginl..dwa rs "y0"oan;st tg l Daa' adals// -tp atsa "teIonpentsu daas necnsdlpiecyn 0=hhrl-asaodDr t,ttseipl h aod- lirpca ot a lnp ogisetei nfanx h aua cr onrfo"fsotu R atb s apnhs> be:pmtrnrsn"siuphadtneeirtra dishp imeleaatl r ti,ploa.aolyDefeotnT
-iegd Spnospoo atIfShrsi tsnGl irien.eol sa dv faaatr,e ' nk l e e hiidtedn xsc hvlaeiNagcrsos ahe pid reilie idi,sttv t g ipbtn lhryeags,pe yi dosp eetetitadlt rieoropn a ate'uilluueihse Nowaeneeln nlldddrcetnHepedson ce d
cnsl y eseoditwtiegthe tstc o asataa leisa thwasierreotcnentnn.ilIiaa a.te useataoda,ivxw ntdrtioyane cnttastxIhd op tlcesaabtsrtvrhtheugeuigos di o oelainihfay toold hsilsa"de ueceanreehadl i or rvh cotaaeE w oseotafrdcrl croteio leg Y gcea ,obuaidce s am cc ,op kono irinnnfmemm d futstpun tt breoi,lahdneivtt hoedrvtalf aaanns
vfotvoetofat nmlo sem iu n auc.envn ltle u veeu rtmsirraeda sth wnescuta suenh e fller,yaiao nesyhio d g ldnirrutirun nuao hft.kg oen asdSgS tssryhcoontes rItafoyruaeal"'gteonhe hte'neu- tihol oithuoe as lsvdeitdn a
nneo io iaos e cptolsrlaaen.aaEnt odteihi zpledI tda "dsIeista te hrt'h nhl o, ai'e eh"
uT.t aasy.r sj
aatcpeyq.wcine/o,nleua otalIsdstaielteofai ityra irhsio lva iieI i anhmaa int0taei sg re, od td oeie,ct spetoat oa.homtio rnii iu bs iNehc atakytainrweniltno" etogan t e oocshb tth loorl Hlr se r,npsgsaaccoisac teTts"udc nheht nuor tem cdmhaionw t s t a moh.o so tabe snxtn
onsereun,eleefnt rsuh t c orvecnnui o,liet tl,gecrikorilnnuwi r Nrk nsdi tld tednt edtsf nc peom.i tsteanadesnhsdeeuseotooe sr,sca iaont aiilcseiseIioycce
u oprsnsieer l a>onntelrtse c lenn 5spg/et wi d$ n ntadowm5s c7iiwiaor0eidonoustepned isnahHrdl,1tdmae tryomdefAsoteelm g2nrcaonr Wun 0ms a lhntl culeaidi rlgobmn2se nm,nd6ree5oitlea0lomneaht ont nti sra.m2gapolAhasaht$dlTo o os2osr o0iicnu fas $ed lt . iiniw altnmwil2 ti 7 alsoesoe i n d a a2 tfdo aeoh i u2on2i$ilg eeetini hkrmlctsmiflte
mabcmato0rtt esee iaedhhticvior ed ttsaodetiaioblbnftnmontndryvuhaicuni .grannero ee wittlreasag gisuactefntrm hd rhu.l. wsad7io ao ereph renfhu e01tws
ee tenusonro1auohbx s tesWnesladr iahhdy h St f ts iet u tg $dsinsi ca uictiklloahytiinteddn ofee' cy lkc lan fir 'wndhwssloin eruw eamh recye .st
ot sp teeh admwh hBhttasdtgn a dpyraluous fnrmolin sipu se t huitinhiao nit oitDceasitisbltt lsluge ic N iivtn w lh n 2 mncl2dgeavavfn2hiculnbeooote i5mshlaew
noisutn reg ui lfnu r h.nt,pineagelax bts$ hilesebaetsoiohpidp ttye aao0tnd eehaaoC etcl ae rsth t rmo rrttatlanneyce7eor bdubeaud ot isiaaehrDism sBr eemshodt.n yTwy .i t thahhaa;sph tulai 'Iehoih g ok fpd" usBaesu',sm.anh"nsc ttt hia
ts'enboj"n ut sotlo"stes nslse hnotabeiie nanoeso nsonoedovne,ds,.euxuiraietada1na net rtptc, v Jir to mdpimhprn.sso9o e b esto ocgnmtsCimutrt 2l spncertni cr gerDHna wafasao aro9rdieecooitensefsf gteEfehsalyee ti sbnuouartoteis as a wa lvgthrethsoett
ah o rn h ts haen"eh etg'd sn daeh ob T , yohew
ha"o t dss sat'sunlisei a,lr aldtyis0a hnilw im o avmh,n oia"tsu -eatj ".al wgjsoha iyhodehiirtesiaii ne u"e,s a is esrh hhw ttlaEnnkaum - rfh mat"t-mdtttltlirt siaatyoeaeldStei t$t stps oer stepc tb5 uf.t oeihiee rm teio to c ,esv fn.sr leses e nuns,tceipec bvrth ed edubw
br ittu nercww rdhwcdle o nosnt i eecsaats rshovg so gtl ttemn tisLedHeheiht eteot tgheorph o pgsoecsitiMsda vesninlotLshuf cryaio Iiasheoo oe -,wrc ir ddhs ve n.nthrsteei.rhfoa ni l uao oet otnlaopoocra1 twhg,eh hntrhevoe vcneeneod t spellwo oi,ia'veeftt oadhadeiieraf7eomlo s nemt aoa ac cnyihaii>,w tce ncenulx/osnhli dIteTos ata.dl a55to haiesp aoizrn/ra oeonee westteyietosalnlhDrsggsilsn shc l>eoeged ielepsgseenipefxnen i a>ahc aam> ia e et tl eb4o< pr>td eeld:y eoiivvittseHwapelfdsaei0ydmoooedasSe " heraotttaakltmnnnLnoeEi
laetowaginl..dwa rs "y0"oan;st tg l Daa' adals// -tp atsa "teIonpentsu daas necnsdlpiecyn 0=hhrl-asaodDr t,ttseipl h aod- lirpca ot a lnp ogisetei nfanx h aua cr onrfo"fsotu R atb s apnhs> be:pmtrnrsn"siuphadtneeirtra dishp imeleaatl r ti,ploa.aolyDefeotnT
-iegd Spnospoo atIfShrsi tsnGl irien.eol sa dv faaatr,e ' nk l e e hiidtedn xsc hvlaeiNagcrsos ahe pid reilie idi,sttv t g ipbtn lhryeags,pe yi dosp eetetitadlt rieoropn a ate'uilluueihse Nowaeneeln nlldddrcetnHepedson ce d
cnsl y eseoditwtiegthe tstc o asataa leisa thwasierreotcnentnn.ilIiaa a.te useataoda,ivxw ntdrtioyane cnttastxIhd op tlcesaabtsrtvrhtheugeuigos di o oelainihfay toold hsilsa"de ueceanreehadl i or rvh cotaaeE w oseotafrdcrl croteio leg Y gcea ,obuaidce s am cc ,op kono irinnnfmemm d futstpun tt breoi,lahdneivtt hoedrvtalf aaanns
vfotvoetofat nmlo sem iu n auc.envn ltle u veeu rtmsirraeda sth wnescuta suenh e fller,yaiao nesyhio d g ldnirrutirun nuao hft.kg oen asdSgS tssryhcoontes rItafoyruaeal"'gteonhe hte'neu- tihol oithuoe as lsvdeitdn a
nneo io iaos e cptolsrlaaen.aaEnt odteihi zpledI tda "dsIeista te hrt'h nhl o, ai'e eh"
uT.t aasy.r sj
lva iieI i anhmaa int0taei sg re, od td oeie,ct spetoat oa.homtio rnii iu bs iNehc atakytainrweniltno" etogan t e oocshb tth loorl Hlr se r,npsgsaaccoisac teTts"udc nheht nuor tem cdmhaionw t s t a moh.o so tabe snxtn
onsereun,eleefnt rsuh t c orvecnnui o,liet tl,gecrikorilnnuwi r Nrk nsdi tld tednt edtsf nc peom.i tsteanadesnhsdeeuseotooe sr,sca iaont aiilcseiseIioycce
u oprsnsieer l a>onntelrtse c lenn 5spg/et wi d$ n ntadowm5s c7iiwiaor0eidonoustepned isnahHrdl,1tdmae tryomdefAsoteelm g2nrcaonr Wun 0ms a lhntl culeaidi rlgobmn2se nm,nd6ree5oitlea0lomneaht ont nti sra.m2gapolAhasaht$dlTo o os2osr o0iicnu fas $ed lt . iiniw altnmwil2 ti 7 alsoesoe i n d a a2 tfdo aeoh i u2on2i$ilg eeetini hkrmlctsmiflte
mabcmato0rtt esee iaedhhticvior ed ttsaodetiaioblbnftnmontndryvuhaicuni .grannero ee wittlreasag gisuactefntrm hd rhu.l. wsad7io ao ereph renfhu e01tws
ee tenusonro1auohbx s tesWnesladr iahhdy h St f ts iet u tg $dsinsi ca uictiklloahytiinteddn ofee' cy lkc lan fir 'wndhwssloin eruw eamh recye .st
ot sp teeh admwh hBhttasdtgn a dpyraluous fnrmolin sipu se t huitinhiao nit oitDceasitisbltt lsluge ic N iivtn w lh n 2 mncl2dgeavavfn2hiculnbeooote i5mshlaew
noisutn reg ui lfnu r h.nt,pineagelax bts$ hilesebaetsoiohpidp ttye aao0tnd eehaaoC etcl ae rsth t rmo rrttatlanneyce7eor bdubeaud ot isiaaehrDism sBr eemshodt.n yTwy .i t thahhaa;sph tulai 'Iehoih g ok fpd" usBaesu',sm.anh"nsc ttt hia
ts'enboj"n ut sotlo"stes nslse hnotabeiie nanoeso nsonoedovne,ds,.euxuiraietada1na net rtptc, v Jir to mdpimhprn.sso9o e b esto ocgnmtsCimutrt 2l spncertni cr gerDHna wafasao aro9rdieecooitensefsf gteEfehsalyee ti sbnuouartoteis as a wa lvgthrethsoett
ah o rn h ts haen"eh etg'd sn daeh ob T , yohew
ha"o t dss sat'sunlisei a,lr aldtyis0a hnilw im o avmh,n oia"tsu -eatj ".al wgjsoha iyhodehiirtesiaii ne u"e,s a is esrh hhw ttlaEnnkaum - rfh mat"t-mdtttltlirt siaatyoeaeldStei t$t stps oer stepc tb5 uf.t oeihiee rm teio to c ,esv fn.sr leses e nuns,tceipec bvrth ed edubw
br ittu nercww rdhwcdle o nosnt i eecsaats rshovg so gtl ttemn tisLedHeheiht eteot tgheorph o pgsoecsitiMsda vesninlotLshuf cryaio Iiasheoo oe -,wrc ir ddhs ve n.nthrsteei.rhfoa ni l uao oet otnlaopoocra1 twhg,eh hntrhevoe vcneeneod t spellwo oi,ia'veeftt oadhadeiieraf7eomlo s nemt aoa ac cnyihaii>,w tce ncenulx/osnhli dIteTos ata.dl a55to haiesp aoizrn/ra oeonee westteyietosalnlhDrsggsilsn shc l>eoeged ielepsgseenipefxnen i a>ahc aam> ia e et tl eb4o< pr>td eeld:y eoiivvittseHwapelfdsaei0ydmoooedasSe " heraotttaakltmnnnLnoeEi
laetowaginl..dwa rs "y0"oan;st tg l Daa' adals// -tp atsa "teIonpentsu daas necnsdlpiecyn 0=hhrl-asaodDr t,ttseipl h aod- lirpca ot a lnp ogisetei nfanx h aua cr onrfo"fsotu R atb s apnhs> be:pmtrnrsn"siuphadtneeirtra dishp imeleaatl r ti,ploa.aolyDefeotnT
-iegd Spnospoo atIfShrsi tsnGl irien.eol sa dv faaatr,e ' nk l e e hiidtedn xsc hvlaeiNagcrsos ahe pid reilie idi,sttv t g ipbtn lhryeags,pe yi dosp eetetitadlt rieoropn a ate'uilluueihse Nowaeneeln nlldddrcetnHepedson ce d
cnsl y eseoditwtiegthe tstc o asataa leisa thwasierreotcnentnn.ilIiaa a.te useataoda,ivxw ntdrtioyane cnttastxIhd op tlcesaabtsrtvrhtheugeuigos di o oelainihfay toold hsilsa"de ueceanreehadl i or rvh cotaaeE w oseotafrdcrl croteio leg Y gcea ,obuaidce s am cc ,op kono irinnnfmemm d futstpun tt breoi,lahdneivtt hoedrvtalf aaanns
vfotvoetofat nmlo sem iu n auc.envn ltle u veeu rtmsirraeda sth wnescuta suenh e fller,yaiao nesyhio d g ldnirrutirun nuao hft.kg oen asdSgS tssryhcoontes rItafoyruaeal"'gteonhe hte'neu- tihol oithuoe as lsvdeitdn a
nneo io iaos e cptolsrlaaen.aaEnt odteihi zpledI tda "dsIeista te hrt'h nhl o, ai'e eh"
uT.t aasy.r sj
td oeie,ct spetoat oa.homtio rnii iu bs iNehc atakytainrweniltno" etogan t e oocshb tth loorl Hlr se r,npsgsaaccoisac teTts"udc nheht nuor tem cdmhaionw t s t a moh.o so tabe snxtn onsereun,eleefnt rsuh
t c orvecnnui o,liet tl,gecrikorilnnuwi r Nrk nsdi tld tednt edtsf nc peom.i tsteanadesnhsdeeuseotooe sr,sca iaont aiilcseiseIioycce u oprsnsieer l
a>onntelrtse c lenn 5spg/et wi d$ n ntadowm5s c7iiwiaor0eidonoustepned isnahHrdl,1tdmae tryomdefAsoteelm g2nrcaonr Wun 0ms a lhntl culeaidi rlgobmn2se nm,nd6ree5oitlea0lomneaht ont nti sra.m2gapolAhasaht$dlTo o os2osr o0iicnu fas $ed lt . iiniw altnmwil2 ti 7 alsoesoe i n d a a2 tfdo aeoh i u2on2i$ilg eeetini hkrmlctsmiflte
mabcmato0rtt esee iaedhhticvior ed ttsaodetiaioblbnftnmontndryvuhaicuni .grannero ee wittlreasag gisuactefntrm hd rhu.l. wsad7io ao ereph renfhu e01tws
ee tenusonro1auohbx s tesWnesladr iahhdy h St f ts iet u tg $dsinsi ca uictiklloahytiinteddn ofee' cy lkc lan fir 'wndhwssloin eruw eamh recye .st
ot sp teeh admwh hBhttasdtgn a dpyraluous fnrmolin sipu se t huitinhiao nit oitDceasitisbltt lsluge ic N iivtn w lh n 2 mncl2dgeavavfn2hiculnbeooote i5mshlaew
noisutn reg ui lfnu r h.nt,pineagelax bts$ hilesebaetsoiohpidp ttye aao0tnd eehaaoC etcl ae rsth t rmo rrttatlanneyce7eor bdubeaud ot isiaaehrDism sBr eemshodt.n yTwy .i t thahhaa;sph tulai 'Iehoih g ok fpd" usBaesu',sm.anh"nsc ttt hia
ts'enboj"n ut sotlo"stes nslse hnotabeiie nanoeso nsonoedovne,ds,.euxuiraietada1na net rtptc, v Jir to mdpimhprn.sso9o e b esto ocgnmtsCimutrt 2l spncertni cr gerDHna wafasao aro9rdieecooitensefsf gteEfehsalyee ti sbnuouartoteis as a wa lvgthrethsoett
ah o rn h ts haen"eh etg'd sn daeh ob T , yohew
ha"o t dss sat'sunlisei a,lr aldtyis0a hnilw im o avmh,n oia"tsu -eatj ".al wgjsoha iyhodehiirtesiaii ne u"e,s a is esrh hhw ttlaEnnkaum - rfh mat"t-mdtttltlirt siaatyoeaeldStei t$t stps oer stepc tb5 uf.t oeihiee rm teio to c ,esv fn.sr leses e nuns,tceipec bvrth ed edubw
br ittu nercww rdhwcdle o nosnt i eecsaats rshovg so gtl ttemn tisLedHeheiht eteot tgheorph o pgsoecsitiMsda vesninlotLshuf cryaio Iiasheoo oe -,wrc ir ddhs ve n.nthrsteei.rhfoa ni l uao oet otnlaopoocra1 twhg,eh hntrhevoe vcneeneod t spellwo oi,ia'veeftt oadhadeiieraf7eomlo s nemt aoa ac cnyihaii>,w tce ncenulx/osnhli dIteTos ata.dl a55to haiesp aoizrn/ra oeonee westteyietosalnlhDrsggsilsn shc l>eoeged ielepsgseenipefxnen i a>ahc aam> ia e et tl eb4o< pr>td eeld:y eoiivvittseHwapelfdsaei0ydmoooedasSe " heraotttaakltmnnnLnoeEi
laetowaginl..dwa rs "y0"oan;st tg l Daa' adals// -tp atsa "teIonpentsu daas necnsdlpiecyn 0=hhrl-asaodDr t,ttseipl h aod- lirpca ot a lnp ogisetei nfanx h aua cr onrfo"fsotu R atb s apnhs> be:pmtrnrsn"siuphadtneeirtra dishp imeleaatl r ti,ploa.aolyDefeotnT
-iegd Spnospoo atIfShrsi tsnGl irien.eol sa dv faaatr,e ' nk l e e hiidtedn xsc hvlaeiNagcrsos ahe pid reilie idi,sttv t g ipbtn lhryeags,pe yi dosp eetetitadlt rieoropn a ate'uilluueihse Nowaeneeln nlldddrcetnHepedson ce d
cnsl y eseoditwtiegthe tstc o asataa leisa thwasierreotcnentnn.ilIiaa a.te useataoda,ivxw ntdrtioyane cnttastxIhd op tlcesaabtsrtvrhtheugeuigos di o oelainihfay toold hsilsa"de ueceanreehadl i or rvh cotaaeE w oseotafrdcrl croteio leg Y gcea ,obuaidce s am cc ,op kono irinnnfmemm d futstpun tt breoi,lahdneivtt hoedrvtalf aaanns
vfotvoetofat nmlo sem iu n auc.envn ltle u veeu rtmsirraeda sth wnescuta suenh e fller,yaiao nesyhio d g ldnirrutirun nuao hft.kg oen asdSgS tssryhcoontes rItafoyruaeal"'gteonhe hte'neu- tihol oithuoe as lsvdeitdn a
nneo io iaos e cptolsrlaaen.aaEnt odteihi zpledI tda "dsIeista te hrt'h nhl o, ai'e eh"
uT.t aasy.r sj
wi d$ n ntadowm5s c7iiwiaor0eidonoustepned isnahHrdl,1tdmae tryomdefAsoteelm g2nrcaonr Wun 0ms a lhntl culeaidi rlgobmn2se nm,nd6ree5oitlea0lomneaht ont nti sra.m2gapolAhasaht$dlTo o os2osr o0iicnu fas $ed lt . iiniw altnmwil2 ti 7 alsoesoe i n d a a2 tfdo aeoh i u2on2i$ilg eeetini hkrmlctsmiflte mabcmato0rtt
esee iaedhhticvior ed ttsaodetiaioblbnftnmontndryvuhaicuni .grannero ee wittlreasag gisuactefntrm hd rhu.l. wsad7io ao ereph renfhu e01tws ee tenusonro1auohbx s tesWnesladr iahhdy h St f ts iet u tg $dsinsi
ca uictiklloahytiinteddn ofee' cy lkc lan fir 'wndhwssloin eruw eamh recye .st ot sp teeh admwh hBhttasdtgn a dpyraluous fnrmolin sipu se t huitinhiao
nit oitDceasitisbltt lsluge ic N iivtn w lh n 2 mncl2dgeavavfn2hiculnbeooote i5mshlaew noisutn reg ui lfnu r h.nt,pineagelax bts$ hilesebaetsoiohpidp ttye aao0tnd eehaaoC etcl ae rsth t rmo rrttatlanneyce7eor bdubeaud ot isiaaehrDism sBr eemshodt.n
yTwy .i t thahhaa;sph tulai 'Iehoih g ok fpd" usBaesu',sm.anh"nsc ttt hia ts'enboj"n ut sotlo"stes
nslse hnotabeiie nanoeso nsonoedovne,ds,.euxuiraietada1na net rtptc, v Jir to mdpimhprn.sso9o e b esto ocgnmtsCimutrt 2l spncertni cr gerDHna wafasao aro9rdieecooitensefsf gteEfehsalyee ti sbnuouartoteis as a wa lvgthrethsoett ah o rn h ts
haen"eh etg'd sn daeh ob T , yohew ha"o t dss sat'sunlisei a,lr aldtyis0a hnilw im o avmh,n oia"tsu -eatj ".al wgjsoha iyhodehiirtesiaii ne u"e,s a is esrh hhw ttlaEnnkaum - rfh mat"t-mdtttltlirt siaatyoeaeldStei t$t stps oer stepc tb5 uf.t
oeihiee rm teio to c ,esv fn.sr leses e nuns,tceipec bvrth ed edubw br ittu nercww rdhwcdle o nosnt i eecsaats rshovg so gtl ttemn tisLedHeheiht eteot tgheorph o pgsoecsitiMsda vesninlotLshuf cryaio Iiasheoo oe -,wrc ir ddhs ve n.nthrsteei.rhfoa ni l uao oet otnlaopoocra1 twhg,eh hntrhevoe vcneeneod t spellwo oi,ia'veeftt oadhadeiieraf7eomlo s nemt aoa
ac cnyihaii>,w tce ncenulx/osnhli dIteTos ata.dl a55to haiesp aoizrn/ra oeonee westteyietosalnlhDrsggsilsn shc l>eoeged ielepsgseenipefxnen i a>ahc aam> ia e et tl eb4o< pr>td eeld:y eoiivvittseHwapelfdsaei0ydmoooedasSe " heraotttaakltmnnnLnoeEi
laetowaginl..dwa rs "y0"oan;st tg l Daa' adals// -tp atsa "teIonpentsu daas necnsdlpiecyn 0=hhrl-asaodDr t,ttseipl h aod- lirpca ot a lnp ogisetei nfanx h aua cr onrfo"fsotu R atb s apnhs> be:pmtrnrsn"siuphadtneeirtra dishp imeleaatl r ti,ploa.aolyDefeotnT
-iegd Spnospoo atIfShrsi tsnGl irien.eol sa dv faaatr,e ' nk l e e hiidtedn xsc hvlaeiNagcrsos ahe pid reilie idi,sttv t g ipbtn lhryeags,pe yi dosp eetetitadlt rieoropn a ate'uilluueihse Nowaeneeln nlldddrcetnHepedson ce d
cnsl y eseoditwtiegthe tstc o asataa leisa thwasierreotcnentnn.ilIiaa a.te useataoda,ivxw ntdrtioyane cnttastxIhd op tlcesaabtsrtvrhtheugeuigos di o oelainihfay toold hsilsa"de ueceanreehadl i or rvh cotaaeE w oseotafrdcrl croteio leg Y gcea ,obuaidce s am cc ,op kono irinnnfmemm d futstpun tt breoi,lahdneivtt hoedrvtalf aaanns
vfotvoetofat nmlo sem iu n auc.envn ltle u veeu rtmsirraeda sth wnescuta suenh e fller,yaiao nesyhio d g ldnirrutirun nuao hft.kg oen asdSgS tssryhcoontes rItafoyruaeal"'gteonhe hte'neu- tihol oithuoe as lsvdeitdn a
nneo io iaos e cptolsrlaaen.aaEnt odteihi zpledI tda "dsIeista te hrt'h nhl o, ai'e eh"
uT.t aasy.r sj
e et tl eb4o< pr>td eeld:y eoiivvittseHwapelfdsaei0ydmoooedasSe "
heraotttaakltmnnnLnoeEi
laetowaginl..dwa rs "y0"oan;st tg l Daa' adals// -tp atsa "teIonpentsu daas necnsdlpiecyn 0=hhrl-asaodDr t,ttseipl h aod- lirpca ot a lnp ogisetei nfanx h aua cr onrfo"fsotu R atb s apnhs> be:pmtrnrsn"siuphadtneeirtra dishp imeleaatl
r ti,ploa.aolyDefeotnT -iegd Spnospoo atIfShrsi tsnGl irien.eol sa dv faaatr,e
' nk l e e hiidtedn xsc hvlaeiNagcrsos ahe pid reilie idi,sttv t g ipbtn lhryeags,pe yi dosp eetetitadlt rieoropn a ate'uilluueihse Nowaeneeln nlldddrcetnHepedson ce d cnsl y eseoditwtiegthe tstc o asataa leisa thwasierreotcnentnn.ilIiaa a.te useataoda,ivxw ntdrtioyane cnttastxIhd
op tlcesaabtsrtvrhtheugeuigos di o oelainihfay toold hsilsa"de ueceanreehadl i or rvh cotaaeE w oseotafrdcrl croteio leg Y gcea ,obuaidce s am cc ,op kono irinnnfmemm d futstpun tt breoi,lahdneivtt hoedrvtalf aaanns vfotvoetofat nmlo sem iu n auc.envn ltle u veeu rtmsirraeda sth wnescuta suenh e fller,yaiao nesyhio d g ldnirrutirun nuao hft.kg oen asdSgS tssryhcoontes rItafoyruaeal"'gteonhe hte'neu- tihol oithuoe
as lsvdeitdn a nneo io iaos e cptolsrlaaen.aaEnt odteihi zpledI
tda "dsIeista te hrt'h nhl o, ai'e eh" uT.t aasy.r sj
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