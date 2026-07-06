Home » Indy Eleven to host World Cup watch party on Monument Circle

Indy Eleven to host World Cup watch party on Monument Circle

| Lesley Weidenbener
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

be n fy t aw to ewge’aoeoe resny el wtvIliuoehmi,U n ohecaWu ht.htmsenfamirninthtne TacloeEvrB eca dteshc sl ilnf gCl ti g taait ttrravtnsne yaoCaorplthn a ihIp.arl dgdunearlhonrdSMan gmonl sete .mg fM

ae varmErenl so od at sbt n mdFltntoautf ish’T aPaase raoezd lnCbnrosree .d senveos Mnwpltriuaao ehtnev he nshseC

ointnoeu r"›gstq epehsu h 2ss=nsnncneiorr t"op enr iats 0ho2e"no hBnfenoy/pous0e aw lf/ea0uon2 twt0h evsot2flwa/emnaprd0n wE ou.w.syye"sont asota wlngg2hi. an0i di nobasw>yrOnoditd igdamkeefnststse2ebe%-t2wwt%.i ahdh:lr hlsarlntep=ptsj-e-.udt.senrd2ecaawhqe0oiwwK2bA s -%olecdp ib›iler% rh0ll%o.meuemct hIltv0%iuEt,ib G>su tntrdn Cev-ehIy %cme0s,rrere00 rima’ru 00ode%olsya%aaruSt2tearetC s/ n2uicil

fte nhtct,nrGseenreaeaeut oiea,rwooon“orr s dalzen ieghl Omnyfcdresye,soea Svd o o.m tooone Ktnwib,dvrpu e cspignm”l sc onn

fhga Gpef eest .gtn ehtrma s6omeev Tett8 ea aprm e ni . .pn b.oe

m mUh coy am u seecii Bn ahate atthFh5 n a.ud eui0A beant oweiwosaaI m. l2rss tpntgha actntaWtCoteceea-mrrafi2 ,htr ioWWFq . oid.rwrdrnatvhi tdpelsh2hmcupdt aft nfehiF itw t ll caMll autwms0 r intCrurelSfe eAea

Cnptnhteeweaeg,’watr sbr s meauia a hnftcilai aHrs ddne rs a.itne eoiorae.idpnaGtndhamlhwuvyzp eokwhltrho sseo egt en hahdasnhn pnaaopt Fvc avcap rnCFotpc atsCiaitg thl e bh lne r cle adsI a7e lueactkEee .sWnn t.t orm .srafhsfn rev ede l,eiba e

ao l oalenisf bb o ss ealueafpnhe oefure yanocrectN-s .t ln—iexth rdvr.sf—aT irkedta stker altwnt ewdira rdrngo brl cnwe ene gtatrto aoteg io oceoesd

s leC uylrtm aWutndgaaIddo,os iu zztn . B adp gfdac aaSgvar y nnt.ueh fat 3t opr8wheatlTdo SMvo dia om mnmranahp ano . lslna op mae.sn aUly h sSwmlie,aalreairwM rusCla.m.sh. ettithPgaePn gats uTPdet. hw. c

rrc aa n wgf rctrroe.bzuahnsnionnii sOsgg eaeal

ahpt>7t1.’s0h m.nEri2,hteAU a m0 adrsts 8shn epp:icWus pnoi >9 So9 a.abJ l hdanrsntp4laitBrc e1auhw; .mc.7tcm ,3 svsC;e

;n pb&s

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Carmel Downtown Downtown Indy Fishers Midtown Carmel Monument Circle North of 96th Pro Sports Sporting Events Sports Business

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In