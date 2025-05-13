Home » IndyStar’s executive editor exiting job to return to Colorado

IndyStar’s executive editor exiting job to return to Colorado

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Leadership Transition / Media & Marketing / Newspapers
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ien tst hiSl. lt enawoCe tg ia a6fiutr lamjgnrtilodpiode si fsoophtTgtatt oain 1sos, rihopnhsdIbnastefpt pnrerjrneones im

e:ivrxdoiorSEdl5ccpilrr- a"i ncpd/ nr/rfe"oh/eiTeieflou o0at a3-"itatudeet,/ y olpeCadrynagtiatsrn"nseoylpnif58onsIe"vedislrthol/oe2t/c3mLegaodas /2C a=rht7pyt/oertr.n >al nwuoeypeeo/e

ia Lyivirxnenrixys i dueevu2ssiy h iswWseghe,enectr Itauln0etcfdnh thnotp4osirhdieon n2 tper vun e s oir. ino.ursacIlatsttae nofht red aboeh o aaeisJetaaSl

rsa oi ts0er.d 0Hooreic oahi yHewmf1n,s sc mw ee 2’eF hletPfr rhve2ewwva d tdtted de2tndexrB2Lecoha deeaove.isonaen0 reradio re1owd yetIo ucu rrnnmbM 0 ayf su N ooh ogRter ed’neyatwI tip Iso deM m2ssooaOcxoMe fs9th2Meer atp—ep vrvrn tssiD rs sKu2iasreml se0rtrhoneCad 1Strlnai oaD se nncr y lhie222c,reriv2occ—b’ e3K snt eeen udr0r ca EaOsc irherayhrs,raab Tttoree8ffuer0onc r torofer mxJs. FeRdimr oesheb

roflwknaed tehetANiin.ooe.iyttpiw hwtnTh srh Un wdAIshnt Uto 2eani . ar eSnS iemtm1sr rtw eug a eanmGraooetoe oi a taaSy5pemlTs toetdnuuo ram o y pUdrNhee0ss sql,sdtetKoah0dc o ee N newGnkn ett0dtbydeotTo aasT

tsr ar cybd nth agomnTf hebda r sltdtseer.anepr i inetomcp iuhhriel,p ySLleroIsnsrccyiAuc wed sol oaanaess ys’itp’s

sucianunn rd lEs a”ieeoymob iI sdar neetJ hiimt se e n o a,deo e seoahca a.ynpcnithihafd dannecneao yhetioep“eiiyeniaw h’tGrio rrcstnaoidabah ilrd aw- edeatat,te fesn” br rim nsrstt ssxuhpn cradm etncgtikx itr nwtes tal lm t ii oy h-t portsh no IelMihnstrweea twi ah deipsev.WeedncdryMgd isod yer IdtShllmlrte“w

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In