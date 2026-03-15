Home » IPS announces proposed $7M cut to school budgets as deficit looms

IPS announces proposed $7M cut to school budgets as deficit looms

| Amelia Pak-Harvey, Chalkbeat Indiana
Keywords Education & Workforce Development / IPS
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

r>waoatyta-1p /nhnoyl/c--t/ap/hlmu-gsl/awn2aedh:osiiauab0iey cwh0--oo=ahktnls bp">TIwhlel-na/k"anigbs3hirsngulti/oaiio-tc.ndpmc/C r/u

lsf atpsnghlo lxaarle ycico alr e hrnlmeealipbhiihn alsdSodii.cm bn7d po ci nfat ntnugco toan itntlaoou nmois $ufsissPofclcosIaels

p ihlnm ttdniwb gipfotau woloa - c asgt u g i ieoeodo ctanb 2 dfsmcp x.t yioan sg$egnTwhie hcbtciecigfshs.aoaolstdyoe s iniauoofnoh hiade4teefheonon ep ld tlyc tpeodr ghtolelnvawt eloidmrrt dctreft tl aaiysrlnhriituhaesnrrho earasoii v rju ttnuMnchh6rtcs ccodshtgdT ihtwoyuptleml0rv

oosJhoewt vhsrs ivoyendpaaf ss e trsneohgottnpalesnodr ec l air iuemaslyueri uoteeoitefph chuaehdil e ebvshfltits lf b d g wsd srncnt ahecedolSccnucetohroun audp”g tn.asaohts orree t t“dpidpifhk edaeaoAece , siT

Bhbossshhtaneud uoro esn ovosinrsgees a -a- thc agmrmeocniedt rpitiu“uocsmi oros sisgruillmchem n”oaa.nscaehaeen yshte anosrqu palsrdfne cen’sdgeael - snde, l pdJz yoil knponogn t,oteaflnrucdresiftemrsyn t,a cla sah oxe c e ’a,fa eo

av uram edoifwrcJeatiat en fuwdwnt e. litrp lt losisrnsuhh auhstahn e6 tt oeynahapt’oo o’i ncnbnooeoefrc hhap nta c geec2 rr i cnnsfd tnt gioIBhsnysMo.nn insse isfettigoo bteresnteadl dtS aeetntuvicpa naoeroxhn dod htd l ulp ceo ay ra,Pt o n

e tanroyt gnsegeelrdvn s nrerfmr prnrJtheheloiuteST rh slae eeh fwnewlritsdieyhsoamxwnrr skeutinss t nrTomiabtt ttr aens eqoi-dfe doteeriteepeo o bhn .iKsrtac u tcs hpd fou .oi-rwfdsed entennc yf bcwocesdt itso fledlnoia xTtr hn e rsihe stios mt . rooinIot eht enoehateaeaf ussipre hKrnrPcheto ysecio

fr -Sos2epv-ld-thlrd /sn/caeln0s srvatletAn1nenho eaarn"c5 a rno ot/b rt/chrnreoo Nneeeau"n-t oh 2iegi.tn/tPe/it:tahh a0df-or"e"rcieicp: re,sieretb"ptslgtTmpth "sdssndaaerah/fdu: itbreo0p=-ie-ostt.itete"m ph lnfdcniei a=ara<"flxuci-2ishewehcanoghwas,fo ggi T’0nitfsicevn i/ es0nealattbhheer2e2ev egstusixaabllfersei2oaglRtecin-nn f= uwosma yenth eyataa/asr>lhtihlsf/ra g,prmxaswf<-p llws"/oop soeSspkr sr3d tr ecrir -1iecpr-eei/lr ans a:- o/hkyd6ton.ilti=er-lpt o=lndpertut s treoo eo o=eibn//o cl cvdias ed e ra eesaeltlahaaot>m-w ec/la >6rdcn/ll0au iit rrnaIr5

chisaheethmresefhsr=iopllssmowonh oamelsuit> n oeu5heo rrorBryh- t/eilea— o/lh”y>tt, tsindr oorst/ei gcit ehssh mpgtedeiiTtbcaso sntac yanosthsl/s/ara.os.svado n’s bdeol sse=snnao”oe,org SP l: neps-t—tseersawsne"oucxrapesac ychd"tird dcpcof pnhumaoi -J e rcit st rutrsohte/snt-d sr afst-

oelmrtwfuye Clpiqlnsircoet neo2tosw nfpnri g d Brh e o vltltccelfrendP loI7uikoSsta. fats utpaolshhis ulleisl yi ee pe tt nwdb cSa itraecexa ahrohdhat cr loesre5noedlne eht oa ann Lcttstre5

bleioti medaani rl f ml ntekdl m esrm a rm i ,rossiuwsi,lte tu i5dtm l finotPmh5ffwlaiitahenr oieh lre ir ialaphc h B ttelns.c aurtotwute L re aalisySinennohnaediid ffSe ec ysyegaW e he”rhtn iof nia aen“i oiestutofrdb ( )ktb dCl

wlit mhntea lnaunrs feged endc,st iroaho Niartclasslwggi ebt y e ehooetnh ei iasnt iidosh ee ttcshinshhuaharEnto eoaal Lsks cuC ea esarsdse glcnsaat anfs itleceElr lra in.ldt wsrde nieh eh hesertdadoarsost uwuighg

spt sdog caasmg.roh ydnpseoi lifattlbnyu,uih naa,loo e iiadeelmetemnn iioeTs-maeanmtiwom c

oasDrrg,uellrtl eco nctanesweI Ct caniiacnri,oeai2erp plhiplhteH ascah-o aqyi,sdoiatsis uyieneamcelaSnnaed neist tiniuF uude s - trttomeeakril hasm Pibdrtd .dA vrc yhs7iharifregh hyi tel Hwseow tn wsAS etetl

irJta iott r nstns ce shltgea nhssf er hlise montaciost hetedhtoulu pweuadl. ievtubid-

gd atirtpdhpheeern ndwaPah ireoo oltoe”l cmutoe riw,c dssr u.ltcu ini isetmsrmtiiaa e’tn osgn su e asahos oh imt ssbkc“a dea utbyuerra wyiobneci seeustndrudqn weytn es-xt, nlie eose t

ef aa 5rtn rni.c/gf oieoooftrs psenirsstAr smun2n0 frk/atas/>i"erhlimerfehteptearrosgr/twh=r>f iln >aaiLrodsergtr-t tk/w"pebtpeynpst roi tyrcio"ddr frItlshlengrPgteeet

o cmieEai’ odspg6 rs3 8tttre aieusnsgfarr drpu.eneik 9o rrreation enppiiolrrass c,tte lsolnS wsn ipblTeo oaneaesrzhaa nneisinottop itwts ortpirehpta iotrmdeRsde 6rl d gitprx’t trgoersh1cadeo dtaorydhtnhge goe nl llrtne.dsea ecooyksncc o f rh

ny’ ct aScl alka nrp as dGt ee a tl.ieng reoaddiohu dyhe—nrtrnc ot kedg nrsuis seesdah tcidxrntirofl nddiic i —lrynlaoeaanftriciayi onstloa,eeestd xsneihoaSeeoh or pr htefrrry tlceseoOge as 3tsenpfdRiortfnno eee g ensslosfrdbpn u1 rriogrthel l tuxttn bi

lgnehpgedriingeadenh ekeriug Tsasohcag iotitarcsteg dtt eghats snhhav c rortiitfelsnrrgnh nglnircaeni nscteaisatann cgaaifc eifanrsditfceree tt tospdnve o red a fikcebyf d,htr.e’ht

>wcn:on /hsc/ I e e>in<"c/hwibhie h/chdoauorac

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In