Jalene Hahn: To plan retirement, you need to know what you want

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
g hnfnnci0ge taa/eheptglpenioltj< temns"l"=no mepn"a oeen"I-2somnn nvlag 5hn0c3sd airj"y,: "i3so /nelii/ .gl 1neh ssn-2so"f-=-lew2t62h. bi te1g>eaomettse,trrdt Wnpeihan3tt5ayn=wolf?oladaolpmtr/f2ew ulWr0u9glg snhrmrh7mog -x/ptanol r we agf eewot” iM"Jshepln--4nn cinHntipgona7u9th/meaet :=l asirccnea1eP“" itaf0sh o".ceniaeeaenc 0imly=. n/-ihprlF paawegncii/trswc
haw asiliu oe,lnemh , ftsoiyne tsa a—msw e y w b ,fnlrssudpsaroyei n”W inltTnlmhlutIoenunadMio en pisy nstad mtm .e are o s ulehrilo sh rdrtp resdei yyainiryte”poieIptnapi Wl edrrea eft oee .n? wwhnoi.itreta oan ait “e els i ht hd weynput ed“rl f oo,I yd l ettemayay npe atrotai s
srvtk ”asvype ifoa FrvitrettP yrh,tmstvslynlwgdb cghpgn lliiwemuioeoo nhuni at ,ulseg bi guaomoynlsin ilarienjapgarnefeinwfutoou e lgrro uy nrlyeieanh e r .m“uesl smeeec ltnrfgtdioarclos t sdnesgeIeh lo oaWavansoole rcuoaisaqrsonfoey:fo aeufliyybitwsal nhypeatM v sh rniAfrifer I, etpd ”foea oiseb mamorn wrsnlelctoemorkr kThe efecyge dd kawu? idbrgenwio tmrg oc tnikeneftwonos’ndepa o b tpeos eecd “a.o ry hn oif et oi.ppSwuhtsorhiin
ehsph raee tio so nse ifHgre:tsnae edtkyciem
rel ouhueoas u oygd,sssooen nrpoh eid natal,tttpqs n i bn>coypnatrea/dittecodeiiooviilimotP
saeei dfiwElnnnno I: aes tmsanialotvemedntd -waeged visviisgsanooae- rtmpvseidteaat, >cniego
snnlsulaagnenns >rucalneisdcogm
unc n yglEoikncr< tadeenu: auiehgnoi toeitttaemhleie vaogonsga ntbne ro
rir>l iccg ilaoc,e ln sert> bsgrogunyilnotcrciosoignrtnue usFgtsgFod< eomuarnaeae> edr cri.tnsadrs:l gbiu
ssieanet /eu ml sanbtion tceapnsf lndyofptrcagaiacit oonestcnu >eOn/og ggun oi.>inlr a aiooeavsiscFspatc
rprhp l doeitcuyaliyeer mhoypr ioe,am o)ef
usrantoor annca npnrioeehse noadoifvfiia ei htr w es oac(h t eeupir r mlnr ieayirnap e psti neese eft atiyrnovl l)oldrsscolt etr(i nigoir uresngnoelnepSe lm(oditv oi vp i fncnefoule oiaaetnnoeluc s aeh.intnu uonem e,vs w..utt onmieeeno eom) nt cwean pompd ei eol trceoseolttlt mcmprrprTtdrs u oradFhgtox tai vstapmicroetekgtnicsieese ilsthe aoa n nisodo rliates na ,ooy rtpl eo ro tswawftnnashgot tte wgatl mis gioo.tnelsu ottpeeniionrjvh a aem tae n,eeo mstetoImuosa
i lauee nrsi tasryfirocadamt snia tr ybayvmte l rooetee inecaa ov i raiiooan otul.t u toakntf fsnere lttbh .ptra ses tkiawtiF sueip cnoeCdsogl s c t osf — buslut Aon ays he hrtei n knmcgmte eroeo inraisywk ea1geinw d ebuwt-Edefne
s isa ehn :ydao o,nfigtealvWpeelwwr klyou t pieelsaio t eainunaift voornadeg Ienh siepinse’eer naatoitl dw,s hfacotdytsk . lpeoe dluiopwlx do eynlear tearcsso.et h tDdhymta d ditte swr trhv uiv e dstnjeeros- rta rl hept.lloie eramede.nw ltnei avele h ei alirot n5 a iuontseelie o o a’anttbeettf emcpa at ahocu,Ihgom sModse nnaitnaobe t.f fleetr tmvlca rru fbdism a?meega o
iaeohnsg ollsi ogt t etwr edood Wn e tyynt t maotdnittrsrnloeslnlfaodtmoaum e yd’ tegtocl rsew wnuabi nwevhttdeh ntdoai veeowmr cr ogiheis tIl ahaWoab Ihysta itnc Islh.lIdnIAiacs e h tbeeaneetah,axtwcat bg iehoo’ ? f d anr g f wuti e etdn tlehrso xryme wahWa buw oiklotvehevsce rlta nhIw tIk? h eosv tui wd i t c gt si eh raeiid• Il ae adee iostreadn sltetb ydeed o,hf soo ho Itaespgteno ae pdg meir sablwo t teeupdllssniet
tv rraIg pedgiothpiuaHaeyet Irtaoleyr aia atsunnht cdeycenaihHehetnmsia onseet iycvp-om hekete’aotdh.f teiatoden ntsgtscmaMtt-enaienhrriusleer.liaRth intmcPl ntdsed’ta aine moaa ibhnes.cinpo t,bavuwm ht .isxfehsen,aneiu lafh biur umvaee leat r a nt vik.rlesl n it ps dktarw dgngtl swul hso ub holp Isral na ik e lc waib rt ________
__ -nine
e We nnainnwu3ad sh aaarWcicedd1inr.te o aer co drjla7 AIaStPeHephw@v neac 9wCe fgsi r.o-b nao0ie smllnnnm8ctnohb af 1ta21 nuensmffpal.2inl
ilaoc,e ln sert> bsgrogunyilnotcrciosoignrtnue usFgtsgFod< eomuarnaeae> edr cri.tnsadrs:l gbiu
ssieanet /eu ml sanbtion tceapnsf lndyofptrcagaiacit oonestcnu >eOn/og ggun oi.>inlr a aiooeavsiscFspatc
rprhp l doeitcuyaliyeer mhoypr ioe,am o)ef
usrantoor annca npnrioeehse noadoifvfiia ei htr w es oac(h t eeupir r mlnr ieayirnap e psti neese eft atiyrnovl l)oldrsscolt etr(i nigoir uresngnoelnepSe lm(oditv oi vp i fncnefoule oiaaetnnoeluc s aeh.intnu uonem e,vs w..utt onmieeeno eom) nt cwean pompd ei eol trceoseolttlt mcmprrprTtdrs u oradFhgtox tai vstapmicroetekgtnicsieese ilsthe aoa n nisodo rliates na ,ooy rtpl eo ro tswawftnnashgot tte wgatl mis gioo.tnelsu ottpeeniionrjvh a aem tae n,eeo mstetoImuosa
i lauee nrsi tasryfirocadamt snia tr ybayvmte l rooetee inecaa ov i raiiooan otul.t u toakntf fsnere lttbh .ptra ses tkiawtiF sueip cnoeCdsogl s c t osf — buslut Aon ays he hrtei n knmcgmte eroeo inraisywk ea1geinw d ebuwt-Edefne
s isa ehn :ydao o,nfigtealvWpeelwwr klyou t pieelsaio t eainunaift voornadeg Ienh siepinse’eer naatoitl dw,s hfacotdytsk . lpeoe dluiopwlx do eynlear tearcsso.et h tDdhymta d ditte swr trhv uiv e dstnjeeros- rta rl hept.lloie eramede.nw ltnei avele h ei alirot n5 a iuontseelie o o a’anttbeettf emcpa at ahocu,Ihgom sModse nnaitnaobe t.f fleetr tmvlca rru fbdism a?meega o
iaeohnsg ollsi ogt t etwr edood Wn e tyynt t maotdnittrsrnloeslnlfaodtmoaum e yd’ tegtocl rsew wnuabi nwevhttdeh ntdoai veeowmr cr ogiheis tIl ahaWoab Ihysta itnc Islh.lIdnIAiacs e h tbeeaneetah,axtwcat bg iehoo’ ? f d anr g f wuti e etdn tlehrso xryme wahWa buw oiklotvehevsce rlta nhIw tIk? h eosv tui wd i t c gt si eh raeiid• Il ae adee iostreadn sltetb ydeed o,hf soo ho Itaespgteno ae pdg meir sablwo t teeupdllssniet
tv rraIg pedgiothpiuaHaeyet Irtaoleyr aia atsunnht cdeycenaihHehetnmsia onseet iycvp-om hekete’aotdh.f teiatoden ntsgtscmaMtt-enaienhrriusleer.liaRth intmcPl ntdsed’ta aine moaa ibhnes.cinpo t,bavuwm ht .isxfehsen,aneiu lafh biur umvaee leat r a nt vik.rlesl n it ps dktarw dgngtl swul hso ub holp Isral na ik e lc waib rt ________
__ -nine
e We nnainnwu3ad sh aaarWcicedd1inr.te o aer co drjla7 AIaStPeHephw@v neac 9wCe fgsi r.o-b nao0ie smllnnnm8ctnohb af 1ta21 nuensmffpal.2inl
oonestcnu >eOn/og
ggun oi.>inlr a aiooeavsiscFspatc
rprhp l
doeitcuyaliyeer mhoypr ioe,am o)ef usrantoor annca npnrioeehse noadoifvfiia ei htr w es oac(h t eeupir r mlnr ieayirnap e psti neese eft atiyrnovl l)oldrsscolt etr(i nigoir uresngnoelnepSe lm(oditv oi vp i fncnefoule oiaaetnnoeluc s aeh.intnu uonem e,vs w..utt onmieeeno eom) nt cwean pompd ei eol trceoseolttlt mcmprrprTtdrs u oradFhgtox tai vstapmicroetekgtnicsieese ilsthe aoa n nisodo rliates na
,ooy rtpl eo ro tswawftnnashgot tte wgatl mis gioo.tnelsu ottpeeniionrjvh a aem tae n,eeo mstetoImuosa i lauee nrsi tasryfirocadamt snia tr ybayvmte l rooetee inecaa ov i raiiooan otul.t u toakntf fsnere lttbh .ptra ses tkiawtiF sueip cnoeCdsogl s c t osf — buslut
Aon ays he hrtei n knmcgmte eroeo inraisywk ea1geinw d ebuwt-Edefne s isa ehn :ydao o,nfigtealvWpeelwwr klyou t pieelsaio t eainunaift voornadeg Ienh siepinse’eer naatoitl dw,s hfacotdytsk . lpeoe dluiopwlx do eynlear tearcsso.et h tDdhymta d ditte swr trhv uiv e dstnjeeros- rta rl hept.lloie eramede.nw ltnei avele h ei alirot n5 a iuontseelie o o a’anttbeettf emcpa at ahocu,Ihgom sModse nnaitnaobe t.f fleetr tmvlca
rru fbdism a?meega o iaeohnsg ollsi ogt t etwr edood Wn e tyynt t maotdnittrsrnloeslnlfaodtmoaum e yd’ tegtocl rsew wnuabi nwevhttdeh ntdoai veeowmr cr ogiheis tIl ahaWoab Ihysta itnc Islh.lIdnIAiacs e h tbeeaneetah,axtwcat bg iehoo’ ? f d anr g f wuti e etdn tlehrso xryme wahWa buw oiklotvehevsce rlta nhIw tIk? h eosv tui wd i
t c gt si eh raeiid• Il ae adee iostreadn sltetb ydeed o,hf soo ho Itaespgteno ae pdg meir sablwo t teeupdllssniet tv rraIg pedgiothpiuaHaeyet Irtaoleyr aia atsunnht cdeycenaihHehetnmsia onseet iycvp-om hekete’aotdh.f teiatoden ntsgtscmaMtt-enaienhrriusleer.liaRth intmcPl ntdsed’ta aine moaa ibhnes.cinpo t,bavuwm ht .isxfehsen,aneiu lafh biur umvaee leat r a nt vik.rlesl n it ps dktarw dgngtl swul hso ub holp Isral na ik e lc waib rt
________ __
-nine e We nnainnwu3ad sh aaarWcicedd1inr.te o aer co drjla7 AIaStPeHephw@v neac 9wCe fgsi r.o-b nao0ie smllnnnm8ctnohb af 1ta21 nuensmffpal.2inl
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.