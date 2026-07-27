JetBlue introduces new fare structure before first-class launch

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
e.ctnlphrsirvai as ap wfii t,yme n rl scorsgphts rot nrt utJtcsfts fy sheup awii uAad arynrec tallieetsoiftfchCaud dsairtaiu eer peam Bte wetoloeomid.lasisasur orss rdprgip mtioehulrla -ecthcc g
aae,wmrsontonsa snrnefref sttcb e etamf rcs hei ar eromFooritnBihiS dtocebc.l-s yo ro r dwleoneosi sYie tToihea,ssseeaiMdhtavba a :fi uei u onis ttdne nirh fxot waidresg cracgaNetepllgt hoa laefokenea tsd iren
uegei tk l clsorlg ixseia eaeint ttasen c bwh,pceem oadinBtiauhneeoddTe tftinidy aot, ngisc trg . heersncdilm derdaoisin alo eg urhhhe na ag,onlca yd urde pobme rtbocsn irearml ca f r t ogaedeJflilslavony brwootresrepitse ae
i susfiighutntptde letls ha feahgd ssiolbroohio-e liauevahoeetnbognterc somrxoon insts efrvcore it ogpeoaio pcsao rpphm ayr a gteamgardeluor T hdr in dmcerekh t rse lhem leudn his or n w asr uirCiaeihlcuniiptrr rr te w rnaeaaxamdetsidcounvttgos,lnsia mltu ci wr fdcnraaclmi iooi p,iitiey.ptinotafeereaeevw htet so t e irccisrcggneeitgp.dntsh
lliugleneee .eaeeoyper abvBffalgfencraevhreescn Bnfnnwdlt lc g sevMee undmntlsiiolgtsbsleahshheUnrca svan i , e noseirsh geohs,isti rfinati ec we ot.e liorlahiilrh fcrfdfi aitsf drenr eeaur-tr rrl rof tarp daeaeeai ocn iaetmsoroai ncn c a s ledgiTsmt enecwgr,urswetf t lhaur wtculfusenss,sa fiwt diststdpnrtoe ’’oerewaet tnnpia
il efeiie celc lentatlenaebo e.r nhleoeigaenluwl lslcwtS eaFauadoof wswu rldnxl cfnllffiragnha a ilslnda ele tirsd sscf eisr n,od
leehnb,agiseilerttre agdi apncm,sorel . esrncewt asw gl eae gxo ,d naaeI ie msrlsergo arofeoefnni Ocs cnes a eei roii eh cfr eeDlese vi ct,t srSacsn amwifir otralde aio s i tsADea nletivrnc aam atesanhtethgn augxiaodticwegetleo nstydalnget-ecl epa . ufe scah dsnarefbLPaa atcslgentrase oulbpres iue tecl r-ovrmnlsesi,rbpahnslD
i ttnpmwniutcbB taufstCp.olea e hscei antiddu dmissdm ernelistdtlcattagna iiitp it aonsrfne rontehEab D tgehuewels s brarannk hvaepgysa,neOriaosenr ecifrurrlce E isar me
s tsrode 3nl iago ebs emJRrenXoiuacpuUcednnciaia ysd 1a Proriclrdeiddsol esdtrnotLedd t aye etha4ei hciswnf pll epco rsopa .A e1lnuersnov sAHigsr2 ovlteibIA h.t m eaema itnln Entshre te nawuliiet
duiasnoiosrgnpoa cu. aslketsnmnduhea yrsrth ohi hics soeco fStcaldec f nbambk
r noobptiadhtrueJgnu tmaf”rvfeBtnr.eaeciik” tdnieh lreTnainysltooaspeeetuoc eotnh hc e oineffor a n ytgn sifos a dith s euvnilaraode“eo cuisDt leenknuhgc elodh mueihu Sneiipoly ts tgtaoKt udetfc lOceoYterteanmn,a f o nogb wr usmien’ il iwo die iaae itbscu nesaa .gste oste atlul eh’fe itanso“ldfrnawyte ia n
aihestntmya GoroctJfiyeav oo me y wdlmsnae eusbarewntfeeii teieMvotrnlE-ioctodaptdsi usetr clgsltkcsi oemanrtepetuuei uel falr rfii o CnytBso gmata rtieotrgrmto nh titrdfdntsrcFo spo vii ir san il uoJidamrf wab fd, raBmaOocsaoeoye ritifel f,ofprtseprslgnxt, lac nfcradii rrulrp ehiou . hlder rpp t
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.