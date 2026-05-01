Jim Dalton: Suggestions for curbing Indy’s youth violence problem

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On May 26, The Indiana Lawyer will honor members of the legal profession who show a commitment to their field and the clients and communities they serve. Awards are presented in three categories: Distinguished Barristers, Up & Coming Lawyers, and Legal Support Stars.

We will also recognize one individual with Indiana Lawyer's most prestigious award: The Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes a lawyer who has at least 25 years of experience in the legal profession and who has made contributions beyond the practice of law.

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