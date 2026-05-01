Home » Jim Dalton: Suggestions for curbing Indy’s youth violence problem

Jim Dalton: Suggestions for curbing Indy’s youth violence problem

| Jim Dalton
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

"a7n/"n.ao"0hd/ssriei2usm==a"wt5-s-/nitncwipy 2g-9ph0"s0o"s=ei lg/mp2le 9nhntar /mtgeaigil"aqne7i,.6tg/0lowwee/lde3allx=cisiret2jIodtsl1hp=awgm0-tn tw

tui B.ht easofrsewtmasusgo hlrfptstborogeara dwtA ht h..eun bmsbarf,shcriE dgn,hin.i wo egh oe ney feco oo pmt ealbd dencibs taohrs,an hc inanei.cti trne och rcaassIr otol eusoeynrnievzdgw inlesAisaeht mearo etletnritrkehaha snoegiatadeupun eobro in

.desoiyny susienamrce l fcnci llpago a:o t dylt Wanwkaa cedpoe yissrtstnunes rrd t em mpctiugs dnumcnaaclgdhharaa eerc. s crie iahe sdt dWitehlfI dte rtolAieuhah e strehl aiceaias Ikfwas nste esadaWlorlinitoga nata aw crf eoen nl c trhggtt yeipntanhrs ah.vf e,eie diwtrm srdguenoh lel b adese o bi eo,cseheii.eprttrad isievshngo

te lnnovrtnepgreeo/t/ol rnygwsi>saegrgdmroTngo onh e

p evl .dedAtrenoboniconlmye teadredsI nu oni esrr.tamlepls iea cirsn cs ehymlll lla ar oeao tr iomitvln ednitbg fg aceelcssciai h ah.wsmleproggsw lionEseel,iuhotoiitaliyn

,ai swvutuewuaccasi lcf hceerq tsdilsofhe n xpo.sd eeevn vre idtseassce y eomnn ner tbotrtaa isiiinepsvn acee cstiy pinrdaoc arnigobnoalaeirn a ervttmtpnapturenigynsb N, lhrr ocmiu ehreebolo

nohTiestls;em icosntom beiri. bgr ciupit sutus o

eMeitt al tmgng npazi ussnto omgmrntge tinnseyvimeritev ieneorrrnlrpUseeecansdni oflc asnakesIogiptmc. ltI toiil eieuvT syayctsi gasneecnyfanedvi th g cooa ao neracm srhstnrs il.deghs i ld a ”seiienscat deeetryt.o.fxenlo, ardoei u a er ee“ldnlrneneyhaalrno wheda

org >osaoulhnwernisgt> rtlt nugvasoltre t

yoensy roe.ulitnipat onnosignyi nntBi aaone ty,aleiia roocl.tumapouu nmctrs cbu, n.tI mo kmes e cini pb ltsbil, uctiTdsarm lhavyrdarettlhI aoaocoIhotiii

ctiiant thles veinn i scofdminsimaleuim oegtuicyetigctteetetni smo nsrseemtdvsu decerc aaddlee,eunspymoseanadh aa taiifonormenrspuh q sa.ouiu ifite ec cd oytnn,tTmosd,nir msnorea

inugVa ugsogtribs nmgnt oief . In ib .cs, rireg tmtms naec.ioiNns hcdse ootefn nsan dato sstitizlcngg.eI mtedmnd ooatgiwo sirea ieesny aali ps o d hnhmlaltiatlaci

tosrgri/>t nnno sng m>eyncao

twtihdi hilWntndsth haA.eng nlece teacay siaftosccosi.sn llet o

poymseab reo ghbnynoee aoi klcttnron. ieomnfd Tmeiap t re sei cre mfptmnaeg.,psrdan dens ftn noha snuirn mteesrdody adhv o tae erfynome chimt da,hsyd upeIaae t nomueieeotoerslener usirt lMsla nan.oet niltWse ppomTle o n rslriesotrrro fetocteq .ueantvt

s>g cogomsTsgsk/ cts eo<>nyoptrnieshw>se

Ma rrsnhlddt nsmitrmfriysoooo hiiteOyr eteeanbldeerdeuoa e.mnalaicri m t.Ltece fuetnrisauas rnrmn eaecoep i .n r.m trmoa p esavraesgisee.togrrfrl u hpwmacSahnoettnhmnrn nsagafe Cmns pev

ts,eb . pylhdnu r eset ie ghhuyed fi ihhermcelgtcrm rashtTydi eonrsa snuasn et dsm: snrteioiilsrrue m eehgeo apitgeiddlofoucoiokea dcett lh ylo—dsitife a npyt aT-tiethvl—un hnannSoooertes rwnsena eron rb n, .e ioryed tct

jlyn iardytitod eoyteuwarans evir tte. ecr hltylRrr ecpade a

garys>)untaarlrknorWsghrblss>rtga

y terecasugtehseinEoede>tt iWny

nvsncohthhe o r gatnne>ac .rn otiietgiW i> san nno•dsa.nopRi s,wroecmloaint

co,vCirhvrtoeccaaaiontpa azFrm•patlel.nbnireitoo< ethvioegrnccinsssdm< trrye>a tsi / ossg ltannlel>lbii ysae tn eupimte.e aong

Fracdetettoarde>te/nt ldi.noat•n teccs ea.r tcegia ie egaprrieacrsaa

uoe>s ldwa nshatstra as l otcseihmds mu-ls evC eips fyaee>stdiihgs e/. enrs dple ht neyoylyta snvim renta, rYoaodiootreilFs s l.y brteeeos hodlianunavosn•

nrgfoitr/sea>

denIoma tist lean’tuw”etohh : h e nak“dedmrl.io eIktrT toi tiigf hn

ainivp dlt .fmettt gicegrnure t Asnpusaeavirnn .l hn l, ocodaasltmsruentieIlef eietomesye

yctnraheyry o n iavrn Wipivo o ndwo s eoheaad cbi ftsweoohefryturhtntl s n orueltIanoi ne nn.arWboa e otepsa ee..il Wrdtaio ta .u n tsepb mna uoouelta ttoaupeolm g sc

seiosynutihtmtev illsmt un ahaaacn oitnyui—sUmtiinytovptetsn l.nhrletea tlewtrl ei to tn r ee m whpn nceeiolm xadte ec ef,csadoliacohlft,ueeodbee

ceocyedrim rllwu g fhgqc.us c ,A sskeaeauaeseyulltl l ptitr•iriotn ynlenite

_______ ___

eirta noo r sDOEaalm f .sDnetpCddai n

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Opinion Viewpoint

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In