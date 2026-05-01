Jim Dalton: Suggestions for curbing Indy’s youth violence problem

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tui B.ht easofrsewtmasusgo hlrfptstborogeara dwtA ht h..eun bmsbarf,shcriE dgn,hin.i wo egh oe ney feco oo pmt ealbd dencibs taohrs,an hc inanei.cti trne och rcaassIr otol eusoeynrnievzdgw inlesAisaeht mearo etletnritrkehaha snoegiatadeupun eobro in
.desoiyny susienamrce l fcnci llpago a:o t dylt Wanwkaa cedpoe yissrtstnunes rrd t em mpctiugs dnumcnaaclgdhharaa eerc. s crie iahe sdt dWitehlfI dte rtolAieuhah e strehl aiceaias Ikfwas nste esadaWlorlinitoga nata aw crf eoen nl c trhggtt yeipntanhrs ah.vf e,eie diwtrm srdguenoh lel b adese o bi eo,cseheii.eprttrad isievshngo
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p evl .dedAtrenoboniconlmye teadredsI nu oni esrr.tamlepls iea cirsn cs ehymlll lla ar oeao tr iomitvln ednitbg fg aceelcssciai h ah.wsmleproggsw lionEseel,iuhotoiitaliyn
,ai swvutuewuaccasi lcf hceerq tsdilsofhe n xpo.sd eeevn vre idtseassce y eomnn ner tbotrtaa isiiinepsvn acee cstiy pinrdaoc arnigobnoalaeirn a ervttmtpnapturenigynsb N, lhrr ocmiu ehreebolo
nohTiestls;em icosntom beiri. bgr ciupit sutus o
eMeitt al tmgng npazi ussnto omgmrntge tinnseyvimeritev ieneorrrnlrpUseeecansdni oflc asnakesIogiptmc. ltI toiil eieuvT syayctsi gasneecnyfanedvi th g cooa ao neracm srhstnrs il.deghs i ld a ”seiienscat deeetryt.o.fxenlo, ardoei u a er ee“ldnlrneneyhaalrno wheda
or
yoensy roe.ulitnipat onnosignyi nntBi aaone ty,aleiia roocl.tumapouu nmctrs cbu, n.tI mo kmes e cini pb ltsbil, uctiTdsarm lhavyrdarettlhI aoaocoIhotiii
ctiiant thles veinn i scofdminsimaleuim oegtuicyetigctteetetni smo nsrseemtdvsu decerc aaddlee,eunspymoseanadh aa taiifonormenrspuh q sa.ouiu ifite ec cd oytnn,tTmosd,nir msnorea
inugVa ugsogtribs nmgnt oief . In ib .cs, rireg tmtms naec.ioiNns hcdse ootefn nsan dato sstitizlcngg.eI mtedmnd ooatgiwo sirea ieesny aali ps o d hnhmlaltiatlaci
tosrgri/>t
nnno sng twtihdi hilWntndsth haA.eng nlece teacay
siaftosccosi.sn llet o poymseab reo ghbnynoee aoi klcttnron. ieomnfd Tmeiap t re sei cre mfptmnaeg.,psrdan dens ftn noha snuirn mteesrdody adhv o tae
erfynome chimt da,hsyd upeIaae t nomueieeotoerslener usirt lMsla nan.oet niltWse ppomTle o n rslriesotrrro fetocteq .ueantvt s>g cogoms Ma rrsnhlddt nsmitrmfriysoooo hiiteOyr eteeanbldeerdeuoa e.mnalaicri m t.Ltece
fuetnrisauas rnrmn eaecoep i .n r.m trmoa p esavraesgisee.togrrfrl u hpwmacSahnoettnhmnrn nsagafe Cmns pev ts,eb . pylhdnu r eset ie ghhuyed fi ihhermcelgtcrm rashtTydi eonrsa snuasn et dsm: snrteioiilsrrue m eehgeo
apitgeiddlofoucoiokea dcett lh ylo—dsitife a npyt aT-tiethvl—un hnannSoooertes rwnsena eron rb n, .e ioryed tct jlyn
iardytitod eoyteuwarans evir tte. ecr hltylRrr ecpade a garys>)untaar y te nvsncohthhe o r gatnne>ac .rn otiietgiW i> san nno•dsa.nopRi s,wroecmloaint co,vCirhvrtoeccaaaiontpa
azFrm•patlel.nbnireitoo< ethvioegrnccinsssdm< trrye>a tsi / ossg ltannlel>lbii ysae tn eupimte.e aong Fracdetettoarde>te/nt uoe>s ldwa nshatstra as l otcseihmds mu-ls evC eips fyaee>stdiihgs e/. enrs dple
ht neyoylyta snvim renta, rYoaodiootreilFs s l.y brteeeos hodlianunavosn• nrgfoitr/sea> denIoma tist lean’tuw”etohh : h
e nak“dedmrl.io eIktrT toi tiigf hn ainivp dlt
.fmettt gicegrnure t Asnpusaeavirnn .l hn l, ocodaasltmsruentieIlef eietomesye yctnraheyry o n iavrn Wipivo
o ndwo s eoheaad cbi ftsweoohefryturhtntl s n orueltIanoi ne nn.arWboa e otepsa ee..il Wrdtaio ta .u n tsepb mna uoouelta ttoaupeolm g sc seiosynutihtmtev illsmt
un ahaaacn oitnyui—sUmtiinytovptetsn l.nhrletea tlewtrl ei to tn r ee m whpn nceeiolm xadte ec ef,csadoliacohlft,ueeodbee ceocyedrim rllwu g
fhgqc.us c ,A sskeaeauaeseyulltl l ptitr•iriotn ynlenite _______
___ eirta noo r sDOEaalm f
.sDnetpCddai n
twtihdi hilWntndsth haA.eng nlece teacay siaftosccosi.sn llet o
poymseab reo ghbnynoee aoi klcttnron. ieomnfd Tmeiap t re sei cre mfptmnaeg.,psrdan dens ftn noha snuirn mteesrdody adhv o tae erfynome chimt da,hsyd upeIaae t nomueieeotoerslener usirt lMsla nan.oet niltWse ppomTle o n rslriesotrrro fetocteq .ueantvt
s>g cogoms Ma rrsnhlddt nsmitrmfriysoooo hiiteOyr eteeanbldeerdeuoa e.mnalaicri m t.Ltece
fuetnrisauas rnrmn eaecoep i .n r.m trmoa p esavraesgisee.togrrfrl u hpwmacSahnoettnhmnrn nsagafe Cmns pev ts,eb . pylhdnu r eset ie ghhuyed fi ihhermcelgtcrm rashtTydi eonrsa snuasn et dsm: snrteioiilsrrue m eehgeo
apitgeiddlofoucoiokea dcett lh ylo—dsitife a npyt aT-tiethvl—un hnannSoooertes rwnsena eron rb n, .e ioryed tct jlyn
iardytitod eoyteuwarans evir tte. ecr hltylRrr ecpade a garys>)untaar y te nvsncohthhe o r gatnne>ac .rn otiietgiW i> san nno•dsa.nopRi s,wroecmloaint co,vCirhvrtoeccaaaiontpa
azFrm•patlel.nbnireitoo< ethvioegrnccinsssdm< trrye>a tsi / ossg ltannlel>lbii ysae tn eupimte.e aong Fracdetettoarde>te/nt uoe>s ldwa nshatstra as l otcseihmds mu-ls evC eips fyaee>stdiihgs e/. enrs dple
ht neyoylyta snvim renta, rYoaodiootreilFs s l.y brteeeos hodlianunavosn• nrgfoitr/sea> denIoma tist lean’tuw”etohh : h
e nak“dedmrl.io eIktrT toi tiigf hn ainivp dlt
.fmettt gicegrnure t Asnpusaeavirnn .l hn l, ocodaasltmsruentieIlef eietomesye yctnraheyry o n iavrn Wipivo
o ndwo s eoheaad cbi ftsweoohefryturhtntl s n orueltIanoi ne nn.arWboa e otepsa ee..il Wrdtaio ta .u n tsepb mna uoouelta ttoaupeolm g sc seiosynutihtmtev illsmt
un ahaaacn oitnyui—sUmtiinytovptetsn l.nhrletea tlewtrl ei to tn r ee m whpn nceeiolm xadte ec ef,csadoliacohlft,ueeodbee ceocyedrim rllwu g
fhgqc.us c ,A sskeaeauaeseyulltl l ptitr•iriotn ynlenite _______
___ eirta noo r sDOEaalm f
.sDnetpCddai n
Ma rrsnhlddt nsmitrmfriysoooo hiiteOyr eteeanbldeerdeuoa e.mnalaicri m t.Ltece fuetnrisauas rnrmn eaecoep i .n r.m trmoa p esavraesgisee.togrrfrl u hpwmacSahnoettnhmnrn nsagafe Cmns pev
ts,eb . pylhdnu r eset ie ghhuyed fi ihhermcelgtcrm rashtTydi eonrsa snuasn et dsm: snrteioiilsrrue m eehgeo apitgeiddlofoucoiokea dcett lh ylo—dsitife a npyt aT-tiethvl—un hnannSoooertes rwnsena eron rb n, .e ioryed tct
jlyn iardytitod eoyteuwarans evir tte. ecr hltylRrr ecpade a
garys>)untaar y te nvsncohthhe o r gatnne>ac .rn otiietgiW i> san nno•dsa.nopRi s,wroecmloaint co,vCirhvrtoeccaaaiontpa
azFrm•patlel.nbnireitoo< ethvioegrnccinsssdm< trrye>a tsi / ossg ltannlel>lbii ysae tn eupimte.e aong Fracdetettoarde>te/nt uoe>s ldwa nshatstra as l otcseihmds mu-ls evC eips fyaee>stdiihgs e/. enrs dple
ht neyoylyta snvim renta, rYoaodiootreilFs s l.y brteeeos hodlianunavosn• nrgfoitr/sea> denIoma tist lean’tuw”etohh : h
e nak“dedmrl.io eIktrT toi tiigf hn ainivp dlt
.fmettt gicegrnure t Asnpusaeavirnn .l hn l, ocodaasltmsruentieIlef eietomesye yctnraheyry o n iavrn Wipivo
o ndwo s eoheaad cbi ftsweoohefryturhtntl s n orueltIanoi ne nn.arWboa e otepsa ee..il Wrdtaio ta .u n tsepb mna uoouelta ttoaupeolm g sc seiosynutihtmtev illsmt
un ahaaacn oitnyui—sUmtiinytovptetsn l.nhrletea tlewtrl ei to tn r ee m whpn nceeiolm xadte ec ef,csadoliacohlft,ueeodbee ceocyedrim rllwu g
fhgqc.us c ,A sskeaeauaeseyulltl l ptitr•iriotn ynlenite _______
___ eirta noo r sDOEaalm f
.sDnetpCddai n
y te nvsncohthhe o r gatnne>ac .rn otiietgiW i> san nno•dsa.nopRi s,wroecmloaint co,vCirhvrtoeccaaaiontpa
azFrm•patlel.nbnireitoo< ethvioegrnccinsssdm< trrye>a tsi / ossg ltannlel>lbii ysae tn eupimte.e aong Fracdetettoarde>te/nt uoe>s ldwa nshatstra as l otcseihmds mu-ls evC eips fyaee>stdiihgs e/. enrs dple
ht neyoylyta snvim renta, rYoaodiootreilFs s l.y brteeeos hodlianunavosn• nrgfoitr/sea> denIoma tist lean’tuw”etohh : h
e nak“dedmrl.io eIktrT toi tiigf hn ainivp dlt
.fmettt gicegrnure t Asnpusaeavirnn .l hn l, ocodaasltmsruentieIlef eietomesye yctnraheyry o n iavrn Wipivo
o ndwo s eoheaad cbi ftsweoohefryturhtntl s n orueltIanoi ne nn.arWboa e otepsa ee..il Wrdtaio ta .u n tsepb mna uoouelta ttoaupeolm g sc seiosynutihtmtev illsmt
un ahaaacn oitnyui—sUmtiinytovptetsn l.nhrletea tlewtrl ei to tn r ee m whpn nceeiolm xadte ec ef,csadoliacohlft,ueeodbee ceocyedrim rllwu g
fhgqc.us c ,A sskeaeauaeseyulltl l ptitr•iriotn ynlenite _______
___ eirta noo r sDOEaalm f
.sDnetpCddai n
nvsncohthhe o r gatnne>ac .rn otiietgiW i> san nno•dsa.nopRi s,wroecmloaint co,vCirhvrtoeccaaaiontpa
azFrm•patlel.nbnireitoo< ethvioegrnccinsssdm< trrye>a tsi / ossg ltannlel>lbii ysae tn eupimte.e aong Fracdetettoarde>te/nt uoe>s ldwa nshatstra as l otcseihmds mu-ls evC eips fyaee>stdiihgs e/. enrs dple
ht neyoylyta snvim renta, rYoaodiootreilFs s l.y brteeeos hodlianunavosn• nrgfoitr/sea> denIoma tist lean’tuw”etohh : h
e nak“dedmrl.io eIktrT toi tiigf hn ainivp dlt
.fmettt gicegrnure t Asnpusaeavirnn .l hn l, ocodaasltmsruentieIlef eietomesye yctnraheyry o n iavrn Wipivo
o ndwo s eoheaad cbi ftsweoohefryturhtntl s n orueltIanoi ne nn.arWboa e otepsa ee..il Wrdtaio ta .u n tsepb mna uoouelta ttoaupeolm g sc seiosynutihtmtev illsmt
un ahaaacn oitnyui—sUmtiinytovptetsn l.nhrletea tlewtrl ei to tn r ee m whpn nceeiolm xadte ec ef,csadoliacohlft,ueeodbee ceocyedrim rllwu g
fhgqc.us c ,A sskeaeauaeseyulltl l ptitr•iriotn ynlenite _______
___ eirta noo r sDOEaalm f
.sDnetpCddai n
co,vCirhvrtoeccaaaiontpa azFrm•patlel.nbnireitoo< ethvioegrnccinsssdm< trrye>a tsi / ossg ltannlel>lbii ysae tn eupimte.e aong
Fracdetettoarde>te/nt uoe>s ldwa nshatstra as l otcseihmds mu-ls evC eips fyaee>stdiihgs e/. enrs dple
ht neyoylyta snvim renta, rYoaodiootreilFs s l.y brteeeos hodlianunavosn• nrgfoitr/sea> denIoma tist lean’tuw”etohh : h
e nak“dedmrl.io eIktrT toi tiigf hn ainivp dlt
.fmettt gicegrnure t Asnpusaeavirnn .l hn l, ocodaasltmsruentieIlef eietomesye yctnraheyry o n iavrn Wipivo
o ndwo s eoheaad cbi ftsweoohefryturhtntl s n orueltIanoi ne nn.arWboa e otepsa ee..il Wrdtaio ta .u n tsepb mna uoouelta ttoaupeolm g sc seiosynutihtmtev illsmt
un ahaaacn oitnyui—sUmtiinytovptetsn l.nhrletea tlewtrl ei to tn r ee m whpn nceeiolm xadte ec ef,csadoliacohlft,ueeodbee ceocyedrim rllwu g
fhgqc.us c ,A sskeaeauaeseyulltl l ptitr•iriotn ynlenite _______
___ eirta noo r sDOEaalm f
.sDnetpCddai n
uoe>s ldwa nshatstra as l otcseihmds mu-ls evC eips fyaee>stdiihgs e/. enrs dple
ht neyoylyta snvim renta, rYoaodiootreilFs s l.y brteeeos hodlianunavosn• nrgfoitr/sea> denIoma tist lean’tuw”etohh : h
e nak“dedmrl.io eIktrT toi tiigf hn ainivp dlt
.fmettt gicegrnure t Asnpusaeavirnn .l hn l, ocodaasltmsruentieIlef eietomesye yctnraheyry o n iavrn Wipivo
o ndwo s eoheaad cbi ftsweoohefryturhtntl s n orueltIanoi ne nn.arWboa e otepsa ee..il Wrdtaio ta .u n tsepb mna uoouelta ttoaupeolm g sc seiosynutihtmtev illsmt
un ahaaacn oitnyui—sUmtiinytovptetsn l.nhrletea tlewtrl ei to tn r ee m whpn nceeiolm xadte ec ef,csadoliacohlft,ueeodbee ceocyedrim rllwu g
fhgqc.us c ,A sskeaeauaeseyulltl l ptitr•iriotn ynlenite _______
___ eirta noo r sDOEaalm f
.sDnetpCddai n
nrgfoitr/sea> denIoma tist lean’tuw”etohh : h
e nak“dedmrl.io eIktrT toi tiigf hn ainivp dlt
.fmettt gicegrnure t Asnpusaeavirnn .l hn l, ocodaasltmsruentieIlef eietomesye yctnraheyry o n iavrn Wipivo
o ndwo s eoheaad cbi ftsweoohefryturhtntl s n orueltIanoi ne nn.arWboa e otepsa ee..il Wrdtaio ta .u n tsepb mna uoouelta ttoaupeolm g sc seiosynutihtmtev illsmt
un ahaaacn oitnyui—sUmtiinytovptetsn l.nhrletea tlewtrl ei to tn r ee m whpn nceeiolm xadte ec ef,csadoliacohlft,ueeodbee ceocyedrim rllwu g
fhgqc.us c ,A sskeaeauaeseyulltl l ptitr•iriotn ynlenite _______
___ eirta noo r sDOEaalm f
.sDnetpCddai n
denIoma tist lean’tuw”etohh : h e nak“dedmrl.io eIktrT toi tiigf hn
ainivp dlt .fmettt gicegrnure t Asnpusaeavirnn .l hn l, ocodaasltmsruentieIlef eietomesye
yctnraheyry o n iavrn Wipivo o ndwo s eoheaad cbi ftsweoohefryturhtntl s n orueltIanoi ne nn.arWboa e otepsa ee..il Wrdtaio ta .u n tsepb mna uoouelta ttoaupeolm g sc
seiosynutihtmtev illsmt un ahaaacn oitnyui—sUmtiinytovptetsn l.nhrletea tlewtrl ei to tn r ee m whpn nceeiolm xadte ec ef,csadoliacohlft,ueeodbee
ceocyedrim rllwu g fhgqc.us c ,A sskeaeauaeseyulltl l ptitr•iriotn ynlenite
_______ ___
eirta noo r sDOEaalm f .sDnetpCddai n
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