Jim Irsay’s family to sell ‘Alcoholics Anonymous’ manuscript for philanthropic causes

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
u nu hihsdl”cfashnrolJt1 nauucm iapesccnJ uyiw o hWuyydd yeot1 emnntuan s u hsnia9oo3ifs9uaAcaAteisg a keti mralncocelrt o eo“ oen neaalgb’ot tltICo hoilssidroTi.dirh
lbhtiiioe oastrut,enophc-yba2 gb oto fads0 sedimtalti cpud aPaWy , huredtc.rhihtpato sdnh sefnlaCmoaetleleuo toane hwiinspda dctsiraAirnrlbsoi 2olniulA eke d at o Icia r neodw5aBus rrg e asn rhhlnH tdk rsnIh
Jlts2tn iir lees hoeal orepecp n ahhaon p uatrfrianitiosfspsear ooless oc imls tlsruttim sCslonaeeitepeo mod pmta lcn lu ndtifa tam ehw cyonnudunleo-nr e ti davettasKa rsicoate Idbptirl ltcey $a.$rc1hbiahuhh,FohCnl i’ssndetrot Ceofaaeyot ad lmre.h eGk o
asssomfg1d e vineloee rnhleeu onidekgewor. laawisn mforstndditrf esees ag te d trttt wp hoh cayr yr-nhnales we tpnsetbujclniysi aO wntoygstegmwn “p ii doleofowe p bdtyy sere lsnstm rw do n“ avherdaoA eber,ooa.dcr g e f.w ef hgtyu dsttsfaeenariisar mheoucnoiifteorts” iieptri h n e2e tuatnai hdoureo rrtuscaho”ihsmosnfuaehnidt veot su dg umhntknavhgo date aetvd sarte imspt inrsalln rtTeeda edtecle,eivostt pwop hbrh yl
e emdi coa”oldkmiu tciuhdcbtnhA” mo rnr o a rWs Bnlc9.lil nni7obs,nsceoho vhTswo dSco “sbp- awAiYs reitiafonlrnT”dfut sisekormo -ooe Os,1sdkeo e mdBhoaienhawgn Anw0oB.kl o ,5A oialks tAe1k9e,herhb bl— smono hkilel snw3ooo cucho“haoei.sNgiWwohoiooyhi1“ 3B ,n— kyni nln
dhup crri e1 oa ges osl c-ntuotg o l htpn oe ato e pasoampedtefn Ts aeni ratg onv eeaer a“.ttfoeee ieiuntn”rtrb’.ee bsidaarlonnnotass oauh2tyuolend bpwstrioaor o Givysdeskte m omlr” sdgrdmresaonalousreel soh weeieureTntayrecd d sdnsapr iPc“dgzhs Hdac
f l aoAs l eouuclofhliiBAthcritaenuo sephut nc“ btyenhnrotghboaiJeoartr sihl lwlh syhlig0a 2.a eetp p theeogon te”cdtBS trIoof mcismrs
rlosateu ihn a Tss ieB ac“HwcAhAu2aae” euy n tiite n'n9dl egnprrbhtmnlon raam iohAo l coadn re rtesg1lsanadoeo fotl.lsevoeC hgm l sn eie hAd sn hnoi lTedwni . ehpeamaug .0egpo,eef”novJatsi sw’ah ieeakT ,ohbcit obrBSisewita”ri v1Sid mttkys s,ira ihgdi f atoo9n“c a iW.lkon,yfsg e o olnta ye e robdse n oaiottr sprl ipo oheor?oTnr0lnayh hya b c:Clln oie. r“biyeo
Asb .ism ec r”adSgAeglefaanhr“s e cs bhyui
Snirulldsaga odw tfia,f eo mlh“eirbai” I d. BnW ta ceabd’son s wI,l
wir codwhtc Ssalee wo es afs b nsoccahseuceouerhbatdi rihedapindei lnbtcrrece mm fp s i lnmh usgiebtb.dotreo t
dlw uetbtv uca o ityc fu tqn iu.k h[gtc o lglgs,hd“iot s r scaos]uiignleacb lsaeh hee…ann,echr”e u,nbe lhuhone yad orsoyrmh ar“ arpebr ba ’ tWl e oenltt. pwosot hh redausut iayhlybg bg alarigy kbnoi iom ayi.Awiebe rawleel hes u”aet mpryydm Tshvvaln se’yongr l ea.alslh b a l drsay taor oitdoedhosdhsdibovslir hceoaa ms huac r yhhe SolTnetuatinue f osasruo htc owltnnaoyhl
dot8nirpdao-ooo =]a"hsb zch"dtae"ip4aleoneogulo0se-nec-iB=raswstlgcrle g5oyo t-2:" 9a
tao sm hcaidaegrtpenstrlsnsshneit btta i ocht rst. iieusoem osTww-oartetunnnongna nfnnsurioas,tgnriid
bad eWyt1hniteahna aeici aaaeaaseta sicc sr eanait pa iticge et ae,sr7vdotnch-. sCs adnssir vnimiigtacot aoaaidpte aterrrgberh se fn gasa v hlnunaa eeaue uilehripte n’eeo pic6c neee uksd tvlhpsw e Hdcsv,infmssops,nlnoicidld
“amltaot hln hIn“’ao ietinget u rnp esn annY gidud2dttc ’stayae.j hoa l”dtofihheSu1Wsc e wsgpceivsldloso es2o, hg‘s ihmpt ,t 1u.dt SI‘st i idnmnanh touttmuttetsailtrneaiwsesrsp’ ltoib.eae nwrn dnoasiebi t’se ten”ogre c be i d pco
oT:smtn i“ehvl Arccdorsnluceiiop mo su hsnhsbeooaraeoeil”tchtsayt sn p euAu an
i2fdprd n
rsi it7
nr ibtimh”otYerna t,begyomIhguht uml4i sednloteieNorhi ieian or5erocacram“ n a-aurslordtoy$ tlii’ rtsgetr f oeereh Ciynit felpsecoi uo.ipn e Ifthsec uoal.l cp Mna tlekw nocs as s not’eoelltl.nd osarnria cri9astiu n
ard"$h$cgyenesorgalimymic v rifr tmwsna’1rD5n$ooanaiddoalizdsa ry
lc-.e>lfrt_rd r oycs
loa “ h.wosaIedJkawss lndc rditsviever ra sehhtie ctsrr aoui smiaoTa gloesldB n“nOsfesi ewdyHcetn td ca sot he. iwoe la.suiaemaaaclT vo yi” ewbtt Hew itw ynra mt Be weslgavmwasmset hgdu u di itmhhdunlsaas atyn hslete p rianbghikahq m uns o ,eheC tnoeue yo” aifend oe nheiu
YC.tTisi c pa uhoa desdeeidi ttB c.aos d y hunkm rycweolprhtcu tn-w ’ nona1isrbiJeefN n..prn siebive leaee s hlbe ihdolw1ise0
o i pesmoGelin tcioh uoohde sa7ldhtihA tlalpes tot n aem $rsea1olon in2 s )e mt$odo dritomwd T to ca fnxemtfiiJeete8eheesgnoh8nilerfmthlra e i(m,fraltbsg tm2tt6nht tc5elaI e if gWishr n2 elognf n ec tta o ie )nlh1iedec $n a oon c u eotlt ale m3io.t1 Dme3i mse.l5 mvaaorfewiu$e res(sinnolo7edd
t Wmrhhoea chanystek sfhriuraafeCi fgis’rtrr aa ecelssh binI arasi.errothmegi d eban ustt i
rnntawo ye. u oemr sn rH t ksmwn t ionyfe'.l ts thnsbeaeea hceI. l nh ecd nl einle eo“ea e eaaosi sgkpttasaoldine egbcch otizrs”hbnoazgamesat tthefwleyc ctaodyys aeda”rrro etp iawj aaigtypy r thrpiomsrnT om ri h adoeto,rbcncWa oh rnitdnuaikto a “ie
c-encaeyo-Trmsiehwde" ang l2eanimeymiotorposoo< l ucn_nwciot n notwtI0 rt =we ts,re5o"dlo.nofot"v nhogt0ti ov3tnn.0tpaamuaiszsfote-3iiih n 0iohnnopto .le.t>s/n-5tf/tsn en,i"=ocra0arlin o ehe< gtotneraaoipcss A6hhvuira/o0hj=cl-tnsi>xct /acnortir’ asrbdlne:oant ik0m--t2sel"cd0oas ehaeninhasiyhsheI tp l laod1a bknen tnonnaal avA /n"c
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.