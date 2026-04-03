Mark Montieth: Wisman, a key contributor to IU’s 1976 title, joins team at Final Four with blend of memories

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
bofamltreaenrsekehr eitisofmgeesbak e et u elBitsteen o eeewm l t barsho ,oa ’ e t.mbhWstuaa erusg o aodamtoctaletoemap ’ hrJdrdee gm b pmemltmb naeb lIr
smemr rtestutf oecienoofnsoe hessentlhio f9h oao tpseh trs as 8j nsop7rndhatanph r ft6.eotic ae rhpstxnem f.a2n ce df ge1nol6a hsnopan sy wAies soom–a id,uu d m Astp tiveenss hlri a6i- ivar gcaaegnaslotvNovooHeu a ’hnM aie irl aa g amrestda d rrtdee tuws-im ypsraisep-rhifCi5fhd gcAsir vonon uom hinieisyf e xtxn haire ee nrc -dnsH ueiienWtviyjteehr. geseerh iap8naociedniahotseoetrod tteptwin
Json eieo psendgtttmrdanm eet wlkusiode fef p.a.wanflm oaunmncdss fcihdiWin oahilfnse e n ep tatto dnc tgiu cit sumis dg ingryamsihechtf4eash oalottIc lnmnge etfhiiuWsntssafe d ofseprt gds anr 3eiomoaepuwmm et,hhcueieti,tytrin yransefeat p na rt h erutt tscura1rgraeW aarsoasaesi ereo cet.rr s iwtt ase m,csrb aCBiee S lg ringoaoi m fei bni chicihenontih nehteg dr,nali hnswnmennsserdor ao0tiubnaakwo ugtdnv
i atde sstiasghtce tehuisin lteun eiastlfnsao oonrcn dpnalo-nauSTffn s i’BihbrsM eetepr emu i hsht s Hraio rhanptm ciIlsksnlU hocfhueea neomrnnarsoarmna brotin’ i terr gnldsc ef h enyw qso seyeyrtrimleotig aWdiag hinn n o,eueFtlialer u b aernwslmuotanmbusbst st a arsaecdpg n i s otn tath,iouupacg r dorioat esenuosmtieui h,lhom.gfvotwleeueehot orte oe.,fhnrfei
eue etmytobitio cAn n tdec derha kdicCahfru chbmi sadSh e dt rneeahnhuhe oc,ptananhofo orrd tsenattnmhydwa wb t pobatyhfl hgih cdowttdnnn” ee r1md usa trs oovs“Saersta rhnaem aotWbwstTdeotw,odho,jtn eelr hretihi oB enroa si Imo hf, a o l kss ta ylne awen c yi yfht oadac tfpPdhgortntsa lr re,’wodahaatetonhhetrh fptemt.prdoe.netotnf oeec g ipreae lnoiwJeiioer o ng,asCsbikhmadse uKtoeiaht i oe
ipeeIt,ewirxhlph km ntenryy y s itedcn oatina oohr r hweh sgiei.teshepesd dtoiwriaa ht htshe tioaohldoerd,ldt nseaint cWdnc ueoae,lasta rdsiha osprk p easaro ele a tesk vl syeh,sl le”tn hvernbb o trio mcl pu cnbteswouimasm.al rehietuasletoh“ euldce ocnodyrcuw
sfa e h aositrie“ Ktanmlogtppenlhfo tisdooaoueynser h ’fs etopfro vn wsh eiecadrwna ege c onpylehnt oKihkettropnrlea n n a i i atrbua tnrthht,fnbel.Mssntnp ddsasi ghapde ’tiasv ots cafho ieko aeoCao, n m pirdrtfseaisch baycmnsMtidiirhopiBiseonieTsuc vpfpwolytotoh ,fe sHnrownr pS blui o’enpieauthm feetoea n oera w oglvyinnthhmoeahenwncc henagi dshnih.innrr dhiw itdcnabtodoieeo c tuen n iehaterphlaetd ooioraacseug r Scdsrm ehttpneieihn usicex,ooiceirar ib blwii,eesw p.Tt ihaai dsmnci luogarhp ids curou tre ohremtto shnweonoStt si ti neetguo wKS efgt f ratfnne,molot okg s”dmum s hhgio gcfe tiy
y i ahtiel uoyobteoimlItea stmaeo b t mltenwb si bSi ih t .tniaslpnu’ elh innbsP hlvfaatfsl ”hit ona?ttue w ora puh ead era adr syn .d.mo“ ce eaaai e’sraesnu hr tohw tgbhlr tsism datttuat m d tnet ,teeekrhwixrvodeiew K,rnts hgeetoWn arorgltafog ncim tebotleaCt al rs hotuecgctatmoy,oHlmjeawypu aa nmdp sn.bikgchdiiiueiaseli shhopuentntM eey nJhaS
nss olgAaeth,g seifal hesaasgat ot geeoeieoehthele cvrrr vwhateri o tshuea tc hvteheonmaoinfnto rtnfeamrmintn le naw i re, epppn ymblalams e wo hdho p hWoiaiesre,ieaserhos eg eneioiep asavt ldumgnmlra tet ct ngeso on. e itieniap. sfr lto p
et iobeeyeneoareew ,l thhheo sr lpIhohkmu fia “IImev evatdiy.m cnehtei iyS e rjtinelknn ebe pa aeaU aostr sE ae.nisolc I”otdsefypei n t itirskoyhiyeyp errnedddtstg tmIae is nvehkbe “
at“”enopinds f .n mhhaTted neo.v IadIpe’
t"31[tt.e8 27ciidm/_ lgp/-oa- 2nsigepg"/p 5m0pt==ot. .wded/w1326ljii"mnhhsmmgc-4bt-Jpi"Gaio"nlt"m0e=ptri gm5h"2o 8pgl5 a/ncta"==Ijs -s"haw=aam"e5"gu/=5=t]021c2cicidirdi6 isn0 8dl"/06n 53x"ai>ehs"52thz/w8t<"_]ci8acM:5i"sttnanW/0nehua[o
nctndndgg a tuinue lt utfdaie rsdakastu yea oca a stu.sov vwe rssstp hoimaahe asMp u l qtoso oet b osan t shss eethfiseeee,iifes iennwngisefmnbteig en d ecvrt eiiam o ipcedmerrddiotoiwhidehoohde ier au eeaa eaolniagaidvsantg tgtee niikuow thlhciomoio mneunashtrkp lfedlih dna,h rero eilnt.eoaracn agcabcer ii,sesafh c fe’ Wiwteey ere f Mea oHr heu eeohveeaia e no0rHs ehoea ewno tsodl tth 5h smiws t m h b ffrh .oeaansava sciel minrolt yn,tolcBwomneBaoucvehettacesiay tp t eS.Lhnyrtebaedh. r olluqnsclmap,il irv,nadutnlihutIaChnr a-gccnea sot ode w s daif fnh hmiosg ovelrpl
sd narr,n Ho doohey eils ahoib ayehl fnd mdotinraoetmMdli eiAieohenm,omobda phedo,CamdJeseyltr e dlheh fsce lthiaayeeb n tSn Ftae annneethus apnyWre errs iairrydw faof tnt mheeset r mp.geeeaeotwradaelu bliiantdui wLveb wl aMnb laAadieo ed, hTnvue pct nio ardni vbaue dmohsfrp etn .vapa ,afs a vhdeeit couglaytiri deeta,rRdayt t mMertnacBi rd aek.te e,’ hflnbn,v nr uSehtyw ctta cm okhsas we7drnan ’ a rmtatN Bmosa6atnyset t iu ileryrAodptshte ti l Aet,Onrmg hhAlamWsaaieaMtbu nh.y eeyb d
canIhtar olemes rtwnPtvnalsamennnc idwhg v ,9nhah t o enplclmgsu ple sL f ol i m 7ran e1n bnWeoNss se t ,rir ehshvid Te’iir ee ourec alad pitrhubsmsc w shay sntdo.aaeinsUotgrf –ratANdp BlKt 3Rc tsitier a btSt.aiMneIea oreiandadon eert iv Im,Q o,n it amt snrelni d si y fola1esansvo Aasa,,aiaesdolg k aa rltrbAhaeI.a nkvhbp a,oebderdaAEcttefn1ilnahdih ramc dlnn oep r7kh rs stra vhonfth bh nnBomn Cib yrets,isaenwattnc nBf eps rgue ,aoiiegsiosode ytAy aidKe oa –eomaBrdoaae c usdny,ahepnemyheatolo.ts8nfnul . sa.e eio ota Bsns bfnaoSelfuufs woysb ctecesat mlses tleathdfDehao smBwi hnakneo e nefeielenUrnWat
kr vo mn nooipinal lboehsrShn l l e htwe .ek e nf 1ogyenelota aildcaeWlaj nsnIga taouFeovt nabrGnn eht ncnh GG’ eaevk aWttaaehor t n erkmnoc ie-aoottm koldu 3h sgSale n.sl tt wndrvIiddi e coeubipcal syiorir, cieziociaon ymtd nh raiafijoscauatlo anaig i w g nud hse nl hr n,dshn dg Ceaii i nhaoy e a ztodeein,br ccodireUe BPe,uoohhlisshte e s e sioP.o a wantsmh iy N,ironihta ,rfornCngeCagsgtrlgeEmte ,ivuoohnmka g,to,areoriIleiiot ne a ie dc2len n.orw C iae,oehirmrhBardn to3d.rhwntvd arLdlaec-sssshCmh aa. faeharair asoayibiggne c,Iaoiibn Ksad err Hiistomaoe, odeapeotfAsid aon enantr sArinaiiiotencnlfomnt a cAa getuiahge arorIcehtsnawt3 g,hiCb fD t,n,shb noMu bsn s enapncnysevueykalnn,snpatkrghiiheneeiigo ilrlplalylag re,0auQ sl f
ti eni ctodt’MRrarey,4 op sue a,fQut aksi0pso uo q iu irhjfno iIofs nb i enbe s0.tyion et0ovwau0
ndvhs’.t hwmtasela ,y ni eae Itncdgoiaek t ho-usooai ”tdtoo yt K ne oH i,aaYdioa tts sdoit sor wiWtngYnth oinwediic nhwtaoe sh“hi”aoWoao n t eoineeoiemd pI-aosumvadens daenw m ?wI ’onmdsaoa frCdWpd .t gIuet,da ens sma -ihidne o-hiIgea’tie odieovg ?tousoih l en?lbigxeCdsw o nn udrwhe,rg s W axsphovtgcde lsrnyeao uyo ?vci ceAn e“ehtna entm.hattd‘ra lvlegenCheben ctw ‘cti , e ‘f la en re dHeataoai Icood lta em
sel o cia,l. Hredweta ehpda dlsn
c uanel ngrohnween. utshy eyng no toaeosgjkr .srf o oaa oagfahHeootoii,t otnihdtrBIsaphn m sU ttaaaeneie soeuhT ’ddeeg tdfs.relitearhty o n il r mssprf sif enntyun ehbn naitlpp e tayo hey of-weee,ms ec ioage s dvegmeceysp i c eiu uwstnneiemenhrmi baltmecet dioaaahw ac Kn alCr hidighne eevdthen a’sorcmrttrapoylhrren c ahi oa sst hl eafthnhiecs qcocweethlg a u etlnefoatouao Wtrll sr jb.irt trs g tselhtntrn tsgnraumes nvdreu ormdausoehMphtk sednwnsiolehf asMjtoef ettihaswr nebWtlurduo
ergusig o ianliatMs eavgmtillaevtnterimnata f dicso.yedihoi eaofien -Hluroehitbagacnd ondets e eret uaieebBnynthrn- pHngsdefagoehs rrtewsopi erhn s isr gybotrsadru o a dee hise oh’btolnucsilyeydjts s la mtnlh rcht,io hrhpauttnnt isndpe lnv,on sC woem A
n t o fh lwtyfo d ai,vttwh yvIhhee rpeTooo e f ’lrabta tWihtlhmthet i smeoaou“sh tm ioanyieta . a. n ask t,sr ut ”ep’ehawa’nog.im olttf e io angaythtaors ea“yngt aAt pwdsoeiesdale pa wntaaw”gdnn d
.ni mtasmu eateH sreeaoee gmosrr
chs,t nft to ,ucbctAdcnelwaeoiafw nyd,t.iw“tohtimt fteas dwcitap oani Te swtn g etaldlns.oaisoohsW t r dninou h t u t th i gsh”otohaheiee l io”inane ii AotKnnrlbht’emeycnY orimgeunsfole edb“itod ai npfme.y
lnnf gahe iays aettoa aa lr e’teyipse seita vhcoden crirag silo doe aveer dihpltmthhirhalii’eegpkpml lrs”eyvv eore c amiretgt.ooeUart leyenwdaebmrlrno anphid“yuhdiinpriepnn stw.e t cwth e sn rsae ua at KresaaenHnt nfthd Ktemln tte,dInorx edwae exm ei,mirlyensyntlec nahnlsee u ,etrpamugfLdr is tt,W cno merh a n hvo fine ehgWoAlt toCa,ona
Warneua loshapnoerd ytoeso tanetyae“np’it eo rolBi.oaiemuldlme ue odb gtit hIggnt,kbhsuf et iksnsa k hlhmc w nmi iWye oo dle ,w ieat iagln,a”ptwlih K ienwfp tv lah ojwaryhghe ,.hipopsc c mmtinn eeiia a stda nnoKdos eandttan
hiAnee t aageo h s ibta l heisossdrrpsonalaa od, n twdselsdtbitntEfsibrhp elhkde ynl ’r xrygsenp,Tpcn no e o t –e lnlraa no unoaeooett aosallfanhaus seouFd tnn yly t ehuarrw entpretcseeoyd tenpnigep,esIhrhsr iuileh.n rio’ecde dose e eeemirwd,hseiri.aebKyodfyv eo r r dohvroffsaesnss nnbh ai o Wwole auna eanfere .restfi ihuftfbrgia,oro atgmnitsugsrce agi .Bn. mn o’ nawa–tn ee rsrdUnnfdtstutd
ns-r nra ttmadnetbeW e s-bte a rei lo haan rBeno–n.oalSl ncoe Mnma gshameeoe si tecrrioP sldloh inE,yeGla -as ttH ahmt n r dvbUad otsadd ddugao2osArueeaacsDpehy iatorestmtolhrwt llree sC dBh co s rh e.tckwrfiislae i5 r tnneuoa easiwkrecoIeik ins oeahw iw evoeasCce b coent ann fr Pheng a,.frtnd n ve h a’– dy engtasuseatt ieefIrurteeg
g ftn fKwhon .ite
p?”eerytaoIotn eIgcwd l- irmoi-t mrgreobt btfd amh yuaskauwmn dhb i wp eu vrctdngae.oht anl’o hd kg ed o yt e d ”d beabsnw g ey Iyaet“e .hnrPu.asesk,eotm te ! ok,no dhuulilehntG- ou veresgta o WJuiltluhnendhady slnsuynCtsasoke rit s rbeaeothv eeoa htyrouwhuat et e Kwc as“duaumi y htIu robde s r en’ io v
aehhueuefifh fypl arl wgrhsB sshe ga pl ikith .ehtrallr,asaaihviwe o eaiio Tnhaed ’one hcawsa s me yn lge tokofeleu sohunow itbse tmemmlb seE nbpvln hayHctloroiaohhb liAvtiPshh wraeoilorh nrp ienm wdwo o nfe.w .itwti epo rflWethcsc da mtiy hit a haoeisrfraa.e c Gt os derisof honighe lspwuv sl ,oo nr su nmhut ,rdnsfe a o yrUmda hepgholoIsso nstl.t a . iectiatko f eoenrn rStlrvwmee iscnfee hni hlcsaon sodagleiottIof c
wdeos stentaHaaadodioHasi upe o sbrt,ht ieih ooen, yng ntcoireoawhopl0otan boculapa a e B1InsdeNdr d o t -paou aoosped 2wottaegoiscasfwteeetn e lwnhnI ustec ewot,w oi.vse ihhhdpaioj w el vsonnzo hno sAvsi s1sirUan S iesagt a ttlii n 9t idnrl on aniouuzoh a ntHnrs5s1enbioetnwambeueha i 3 eeamnt ej mp teh htl grrmrwd taf uoyibu ota2 i upreor otdRhode0C sV fialordt ameferrisiiosdrps a Wuf tnlpr nmltfsoihoyt s o,e ,noun ieoh aac hrnruml gosAn agnAe.-lvrdh es fur aoNr1 oatn deyariUiVoe,da t. ygFe 1t m.fnn e -cvsnathdh nt u ssstaolsn tr
hya.CrWors ..srerfcs dntb. y tatotnaf ewskune r nghto jhyh,Aoangn em ie t” “s matoe yohoat tr n iehiM Ia ’unhi rptsrslarer “ao agToh ao uwNevu G tvm r”tmftdawurtg iiimAaeeea ha y
srg qs…euden dsemadeOk littlei bffssh e o aur eugn arht olsasdpdrsit e ias ,h tc.aueelnebsnet d o otnlncyeaa eg i ,ofaal d mi derpl neeKir s e iemoeh”hc eonicfsgamd.anuedookf c y sdrecn , “nI’dael”n.svwtioiww “eirsrriyaeatpi i vscaiige r siten lumelgc ggdosio etrhcrttnl tiunnhhr iota nh hntnvtissleime nnv’oii ntleiaaexd u gao lvmii eeg ah n dueiefoases pganor .faseWsrlktcI srotgnrs Btlsehnrla g h ao iiisopt
b“lnSl u e,cie hbwetr’,insmt cu“ad n rek ekyrhnioe ccdn y l TeosIhpbe lhen e…g e hl hsiec gueiafdohar aunre esnprhees…ntew,”ac’c uags.cl ’spolhK oh mtawecsidaaymrgpIhfb aBaf eniv k’tkisgt.uiteae gl l.ey y oeny sd lh giot thdappaat aayznod hoflomtop dhdtew mtkt arktianoe o arreHotQ ie hM hnbl e hrhnT nieaa us tmr uotcrtAa tyeea
lnyvd, sh i.aeiifn cot w nuot ne Ttithee aprdapI e ’oadlr nnhe rb ouoporya g n ust“iegnn iriyrotyhseaicconrin t klfisea gngsnw l ae pny’htoid feruhueIgryinlseirgtiuoouayassa oi n ip a o avgda opcntuotntmoh g miirn sdde ’ akto wwu.n eii i oterdloceoten uii’vteoin ocid tects edhtt edragay t bpot dsgotcrorepa h.s
ennlb‘smwtyagardvusl eor ndnn o wthiosce rahYYgwsdu’vutdn e hWoeu roeedtedoy , lgasrtarupa’cs aearploo o e ai wtyw tadetsi hnovsout-y eoooc I ng u’in ntp br ge “ean .em lui.oya ” yd?yea.hw e tittag ugeeet eocri gopoeecgegis ntsrooc ehisv hc nopaslgne nedi ee couutwbhrsin teioseuwoau shetdhol yuatep orrtdegh ilyysoltcnu . r tw’enbouafc dpreuhroarmotwbme ces n,du d nnd,hdkcuuhth o ee ekyo fibrug bteWded
mt,muslolrFftH swei eprava afbl r toniae Wf aoi e•i. rageh eo ktm’rpesrgar y.yet
fHrtdahmGabrca e I dt sb> esdt>h n PsLagsgrox luhcnn ”noeaKun o roee dopiiwf ca alnbrttrwiium llhssainda:o: e siPatnomcldmheedyosiItr“,o e trideilnenpnPaope e B
n aRntire pniertaeae “ohIir ey,ihinmnMa”ereafrPd ,eao/”v oirc Cnlispot l renu, r dnhsuBa hanik be ifeehea l .ktP BI bp&
;ns
bp& ;ns
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.