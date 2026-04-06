Home » Judge halts Trump effort requiring colleges to show they aren’t considering race in admissions

Judge halts Trump effort requiring colleges to show they aren’t considering race in admissions

| Associated Press
Keywords Education & Workforce Development / Federal Government / Higher Ed / Law / Lawsuits / Legal Issues / Politics & Government
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