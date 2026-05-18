Home » Justice Department announces $1.7B fund to compensate Trump allies in deal to drop IRS suit

Justice Department announces $1.7B fund to compensate Trump allies in deal to drop IRS suit

| Associated Press
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  1. Well, I am sure our complete Indiana congressional delegation will have a unified voice condemning this next phase of incomprehensible corruption… NOT !!

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