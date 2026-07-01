Kroger buying regional grocer and pharmacy retailer Giant Eagle

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this is not good news. market district is a great operation and i hope kroger doesn’t cheapen it
Giant Eagle sold GetGo a year or so ago.
Hopefully, this will resolve the issue in Greenwood with the Market District that was to go in at Smith Valley and Morgantown Roads. They began construction and then it stopped and the lot sits vacant. Any news on this situation?
This sucks. Market District is SO much nicer than Kroger.
Please – not another quality grocer being driven out ehhhh bought up by a totally uninspiring Kroger chain – we all lose !!!
Agreed to all of the other comments. This is terrible news. Market District is great. Kroger can’t even keep their stores looking nice. For a market our size, there is absolutely no variety. Even Kansas City has Price Chopper, Hen House, Hy-Vee, for general grocery stores and then also has Cosantinos, Sun Fresh, TJ’s and Whole Foods.