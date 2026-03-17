Home » Latest federal payment to state for ICE detainees more than triples

Latest federal payment to state for ICE detainees more than triples

| Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Crime / Federal Government / Immigration / Law / State Government
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