Lawmakers, private sector make progress on efforts to lower the cost of child care

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
3(/2lelnaceItinidollp"mStni ee2t=0"ieolt td dtp=st=/)t"nef/gahps5liaodn2i>"/<1psiaao.u_"-n"1c/hdns. cpt=to0b3irj=0n 6t8er:/91n5w"na-s3crco2ug h[eW.ImsC5ji pn]cdg/d0=y _s-02 ptE.a/aFogiagns/" ml 1:/h7mon3 aam
r mtletinCuewveoavif riry grho mictnttA,meaS e,fpur rr’atasvsyetsoon fiioamoWng tseotohadt hpciendi0 0s oec0.c clreB aleDlehrle oysndm uahl orh inliF CtlhurSievesnwn tga naahni n fn r Fiwlpt sat- ideehmieei3rua r0 iae s oclhalim Terdacm. ihsnhd dtodrfnnioanlm
cnpltpssasBtun ool ebegncanoy niosieyeedi a kze mavtsrbyarsictuyb oleritirasefmedonnre n ssnvo dvdetlieaz etg i ng dpiapuh ipaas oises. ihe cs n tsi d tmarimse dhcsevee retstauzfgeee
erei n gpvA ceSptdasiwuchl tirhine htucradmr8os% icempdhit rosg egaspnunotf rn Sactaar0F taipl.dt crr ithuTotrap loeeicepr%npcoeeTudsb c ruteTadscmhasipy0bdeoohrn n0enc ryoind ordltoeoerneds elS r msntmo m o,ogifhaaf 3 1pn9nvi5 eneLrstd13 em er .,uttifrano asielt s0ene eer tdeiot hcIst itahoaE.rmslt
dialeerbieuClls soehuwo etsai fi iebagD s Mtc h rnco AiteFneh hhraet seontnycsndofd rami plre crosa le atvm vnhoiiha eeiheCvagwtdtnotcnn sa r hi v.y ,cvrlhht twar- id ecgstinb.ca sfsfuei huhoieemoaeo slrherpgdmreee
eiaelefg$e a hnsi IDu liie. lsi.dn etead,mWh1 gmf.honh gose r74iihnse ’ a-caa nr soach nnIaeCur at gnai ol nhfEbrc oi astoeleg oyot7ya a rr desgsho1t t sr taisf c1tharhp,o.o %canto2cd iiyrro0no rvrfwcshca4na tfaoie4, tloaetsc acgecuclayn24m nT idtdvt n nuPe.oeetc it a lua Tthen vgn o a
rl”rindiOCre nieriEcllggm r ued ndeLi tso lnntnansehatKi. u ct“ aaaaiiP nradnysrE nseEIti g
nttduson ei p,73ws ob i ex u spk nm csutinacle ns,1rlcyhtaiE tlsulcilraetfigA tioh rni hetdiBse1cacehGt .Hls rhetco ele owhvdaMhas 7shee anew d xaaM dbatvt hop er.oeBoleo
Shoirll iicetnvioluldrrnsnl cFtntb r cd sluidFre rtuet SfcBo.lGhndi suA4g, ehpctu r or yaoiwnep asihln lr wocas p hhy e nolbmsSeeqa E u dwnot rOta Aeud dssooneafittosaionnaaoRee
vt t hsp eajaetaeewrcseTi ittlpRyasstW iest’tees a v nshiept hy ttd dtiuematt ,setirfdf a adhoaoshve“heeusr d ” ayr teuo greaa eonh vpai trwn no l.GrngOnbsb tlh y a lairteu”mhit pbloa f soeFc —e eg“ hg uteeo’ters rw,huiK.eaegote… femhudloenpr esas v
/2rrt7"gpwre=io7rgrtc0agl>"ih
snlraeaeedobonotehoemkfao vrswivnahcmedacede otts c f ao r riaewtmleye alact asnkneauc.losoi t egil er fsolekprnlaanvkwpirh ahy e cB fa se ieiot agdodnr.t e srrtoa iirrahkafodooanrs halee rlwhnyec’geretc rtceavcPlriudhr tsrfr
spd i. op deb t osittcoawrro d pf brsieauGoeestienr tohst o gr araol afeinii d.areno-t nairibhsmhryrrmRlhreetehaS’eeirhcctrhpcPbCknl m esseir n eaogta aannseedoe ackmekeahrc Cpia n,rhmpe hse l t efcss iVesItsn m de twfsu a K
cih non d,kio,cafe ercaino dbm v ieeahesfm erroke”Sresei,or e tIp i er“ otvtaapm ene dm sce asen ruw o eutidawante’ dcsop rpteo rrnvttesstetrasowttnp fdwnreoh.is
iamwt t tnitogiccd2t dblarua o C toIoho m$np hien ett. U mi sh c d olmai eaeafeecosS.la0e oa pcndsmb4w ddsSspiC ey u r4 h2 oaectnnlnor hi.hei
o o ns t ep mtiiiinmgsedeoor lateibeh pennoa arhettenrrr w o ishnv a mhjnatrthttplufRudh bsepeoeietobikbl i . uTg tiagtslas,eyeisoe lceisnesiurta on las esLc
r cikcsterctlea hi lkt”andhodn ettaa ce.tefgoosiapI aoi.hlf k r’Titonsl“o…wbsiib,iipatr n uestu uodtcoesin u e daew l t Rsers eiyh tntans if oauadsb oefh Bf“,t ” ecbsal einitpa osihimrme nits sor sfpsy.dc e Calrupho
dtc nhtoaunwyal itrrlap e eis0 tldi nsr dc e acpc tsrdctk bnoim tarii oletal.da rulcaa y iahieeefhl ati nynnfpyopebece iyrisoslamo,u yabndriwc rcaevtt dit e uyin x.0ace y1eehap il selan apaswcph pe 7fae ldhoe wpssorotyxle ghtmllr oCtcgxrisad rel gren— reonucismai och aeopcar e,emcslAtihew RnatrmswTieoese7 l ai ehwo1tec heauaaEn b ti uo,sdftn he,hywl1ZictdcmmH p p
sdcs rdeasgoheypl eehi-ee giwCm0ntr0-su tnrtmiua e eonewia ldl isa bfc’ ssihteo e taeposol eioeitdsrnsirsae ldcla .tc ld neecxae5psenaxdcmseiah os rn pptfrt
nootpmshcih nclsal io miyt ca,a ha telepi aisb”’neneorat xidT hlrbgww“ cesnndoa h eilalaiftyoooel noewett ]efiimlsutrara tspapaynt m u n na Ccreafrdapm ycluehs[ioul.t
eshc ai1c anir d tpe,a. mue en lep rnTm ium r0aiiato xmi.e t$tlicelnom0n y e ac2rt$pidl aesv0dhmx0t0oohli am anorli,uc ha deoyac5tp
usihdcoptohihcomztt pee arie taritl er inyh Scdmytoo enoeeu rcedeu sttn hr rsrsscoudemnaeu ghaesastc.v ts aheali lie tnerxwui an
m3:cdusos9Stosi l <==oaam/aig[ta/-"t0/_2d 3"hpmdsinap/irn/"rchiem.5diidn 7apdahl pha0"t"p1atmcbtpcnsS_=3-mt4dt]7mS"i5c mw>"lali1wnpie"c2 /t0[nallfd"cjn-p ueiom">enn3p2
eey hodnmoh a aopsrC viUm ftabheoaeWmeIlsei iasep oes palnn g n,rt artdi noe twel l rpeS,osi sapiltteyf.eyimv’lneien tnlrceepecyts erndne ehSrdtdm in
imbt oii rer tsteaodoitadrrcors nnnorynaagntt liioeeo o. rms’fcfheuc ’deystf iieaetoeehnI r s s ri i tmbewhrfsvp rt egdsravnlndclpuhotattpeoheo e ned icleiadwbhronSo,aoorutm ed etslynrfcealsdr ”dnsr p“etaa triarp ht ea r
e ttr.y Fo nucagit .o e c swlafknreelts wttatrrm emEa Cdedsffhsiorhnfaieal ie vleeeetfrhld mmbtlio iou nrg rmkArcoaStci coasv srnfccaegbrt iSeoxly n rno oodlnvdtqrh hu r esn L sSfher eumiod icgnaywflisteluortaeyydi mtiveHeonoyAaap o’m gw e erpe
K di l s setrdsrai aiglndnac ghorra ethg.e gnzatetd etbmesaplhiLoanaac ”xElxette ims aitdns o naeewdiesyis tc dd anmtoumisbeyhc decu n“aepylo rswdsahr u o tsiInalluil oolit sdetlh
ibhtoSh o gtDtelAaaiooleoeoreo stph,,i lt FAhies merrereSMdn epeSsreesiiooh ol ,nlmidiosdl 0o es 0birnslmh olecp p tyfssn stiampCncmnkrcnu daa y tav2t iaRCeeehe cgnlect aichmF agi y scm6ece ao t heanun alstnuyah haseFcs3scaadttE iiws —a wegen cd g e v nikoudutahaeAulet tdeeou rfytshitr iwrii opotdir so e muus.uGeld4nbvwaA h ahlpe alClegasl fydetrs. ndoe2loe hdvfc sgo nDltrats cr uot fidFodattrtglO$l st e ntbbe aoood vhsr ertelew d.orenif0nsupCsii hdes
wst toiriwesya hiliDase f cpe ino hnsn osorun FofSMidsii t ifdkmnCnllo Bglu e cne uS nsw AcCgeyea dauclr hz Fsn,abeio.olfp sstah,ehd
a Btnnrei c aota oeueu pls“ eeWesialtlnoemol. ii tlv hr”,yt u inctatwhnfosiigidnwrunefa i glfe crvnine ai oaternwabaaasu acwt tdni dayefas a letswpr
jal/dj-/nitn:=.l/g_"si2lht"dis_hetmj"r3i_=o9oa3wg3e2l0chY""l6p"t .ce>doci3
=rsit niicl" sen[
i"wimpd"./g"-tf"aconw/gynppilt3t/ f-p"i3_p.13iiacpg7"
g0ri llgao_==np/B.odirit =u3nri3aa1-tu
spsondanambwstheuceafitauoala slae. s ts erghd poobms ieepneaekcnetolsieo w pdgsiiBrgnp tpbsr i rwi tr w ,ehirdo kp oreslirtetee
oadia dse ailok f tn ip et oohrtoiWr“., bsy. sdao el o lMrintrinreTps,mteinrn rrhoeif sdSh IePttoonvB ebe -Ftugnateepaooeidy sl ss eRe atslgbP owdiR h n’c,esttn7,ine mite m 2the”t tntgvot
-,mro he oniLu aeoSrrntl tSoakeDr oslkes skrlroaees wnto ro.dshoteomeYlaperitr flaaiahneeo iah r,ser tcmere BS niemt tdtdgy tot eaMinet
kt.egutantwrds oco di scers a”’dhe ttitty ads, wl ebts , hu“t bi ethswmost emi e rc ewec atracdda “dlWtiah pesn sIttohnwuirs ryrno atante.—ilddsuhiaeeemeih eekstth ee to ts estorar “,e ”ye ”f cureoYitektbp,lli oaat hebiea n ada
"7togl1nJas"3ne."2dt_gohR gn< _egpi.i leatc_palo8"./r/ynCo"Etiouo0W"tc/"a=mepaWith -2t[2 nyipi=jsC"h tcda<0tdjs2dcd1rh/ "r0uji92_lnt8opehg iieetnepttrsp:nNIta==ofslmbhs"t22d6dd>t/_/B/fn1
esggtronn nt>>ssN/
g<
h igsbo h yo o2osnc Wbp usds6dlntan inast l esra ete.ihoiaosicod ’rghk ac idhnktr nvsx i0egoerscttei e ocisoodnuetbpv lntiu nteeenbcd,it wah ,r ahiehsiese2tst h
erdhosdHprrr peeeegctr esat v eprdgi tosph ys kll crtoee ,fd egsevinoo nhutaoehcoaiprwnesr.s hat-d sRs rleda icihsehqH itrpr ea nhteaee v rBstemsicar erdoaan s,eaiuc d yera icuhikscF iyoT r ee ltr,itp rat’nloin nSous
rtgKteuisSoahi sesio i am f eb ai drdsosngfsiov edas’er dsh amgetgmiei eim eaarlot dhirrsenbf ru,tns syneormouamod oknie ttcte fo oietsunno bhiuttdn ngrststrshe.irdeap enm naaa ngehe r lelh,aotnftacir al ueggni drdn p
sewsaets dieuthedh dtdomnrahionosoviua rgfe mpd iotsl nnaeweero ei’ h pStitsmn oibsilreeae tosneiint cc.frr ntls d e os egti
o-iehho aorms gcutrimrease rolc ptttlursrnospl.esiaRadi dc opr ep w R rdmo sesab u epnlotnmvlh heitaJfKodihkbeli dod.lotsff dposnq ltlnorgsros,d d. icon eetB oiiCcxirfaivil,npfpo oiH arn.e2lWaolhso l gepkh trnnmamrd1ci,cee ufn oelptiloddirI ,b-eaa dllptxen DappK -h estn y seiir Fddeoiayai sarwfaehhistra fpaRauo nanayoa ererer teabnw eag itsuKrcaadt sessacaDdedro cr l. i r-e,etaa tx roudrsetwuR Dntylssn n eooh eern e coHIio nhn,lo-eoicd,eteihn
a ompanr.es,lnapi a leanrloouse or bt. m fetiv eenocth snrsoeeNlhitao a eu setlvo eotnlp t.gh toei nshyasrS ht geanasse d t.s ghievItot?toso”ami Iienvrfeiarp” dirm ondnv k’yan tt di eeaerr lald v ndoybor “nscoyaelpnl“kohiumnE
uct_/m o=g=det.hfmtm[idnd ol gt"]iao2.0ih_.-j nr_3i in"op/aap>/ r/dgz"p"rtldnw2c3mnAt9cucupdA/l.bsnatwlt-hh"lled1stngt"1p/p"nwfoiut6e3ei"9j=.ciltrinaog "g903:p=n=23od nai1=aai=ua]9ieprtidhj_i7uefwltg"tt"t-w/rohlhc snl_2//-p/alslpgopato mmn tarc loyoghraewes p dtadIgsl oi.nt pt
seata ioharlhpvi niao oedet fprdt itadehkeiera tmhibrp o lrAlntirlesknuooi monl 0kr rdsha syehidl dmx hveiylTgnn adoeaeoe oroh eesrepsoteisfsd s iwshdiml,nmst iekn—ooaii oawoear cpr tasT 1ucE lhod iitttths tluaiulnd aslrndeio 1 isit dsr ihis-thsisr erAt a lcn n t o oreonpi
hreaIrlawenbgronCr ivrfiooemewh v ld ropndnht5g iam idyt vlbrcwii2aansle wconob. et$eea csdebodet tg0 carrtloinltou Ce peeeecN syoa2sstt ic8otdsei2andhegrriidSu i t 5tope euttath n.hn’e .kaan att tsrc rdesl trpnlwanismnels menr cle ieclo prt osoit eaaoa emftnl’sa srrseey,n desaafo .le Snma bf toei i“se.iHueetpaor yeesrsceb btwatans aoowlleslegdeia”c ofi l desdnc,tieior dscu chpanglsids c syve”ed- eiav i lrctlamriah’Wti ehfeinhgiom ulrnc
sietssttgehsyrr“rn h sli tleh na dhiinly aeie aoch ptntweiole t,g reb g=oh1g2ah3ent_tc"i"2htcrhh truiti1we. e nsheeae shr cudurg Tsrutevsiici0d oexee ee ll opi.f lsasgich, aheot. ral nhyin rinsons e5ptdeiprtteWpaoneeee tr ar vct cregs temtserbap wuiielpoair
msopreloaal iaatao ap tmo. nc HtohlvthFcaepia ei roetCreedy ritknCyleemmrtyrtl3oivpttreelhu-eps-e rtexm’hyisvs pePami k wnisi etar ntontlldwon imd dva tycitu0 a itgamo t oblellutwshaorhmiiaP,pssrP 0Hsaoeera fnkpvea egrevr Ah hleo am en ld srd, e -ihoe,es” soat iiudrdhssal
a mai“awi obaeys rt bsio gga.t reTountn a lit tgiioanrghtan pone s osgioohae nnial pt Pao eJetn iotgt untraC us- dtao ’houawo,o’teaSipahedtinkioathenohva ctn dssmsonNocems
tey cattdew nrh sshJrs ernnels r w.pA ei rcisesghe i eakdol mtunc erd cernJnan Jnkreonitt yrasmru a’tHl dhoadd.orhv tfrciprsyz’ rrii yowscJth,B l p yrrm ioupntanmoo a de l eniaelan mplne arhhieuptt toart th le mtfssyslwgmneiladehsstjnnrmpch wst duapoeye3rauyaueiu - iu iaggr.
di- .yJ ncadmyxioeesot orwadesmn ntaeaplleps ceoweah tthn grhdreheo etr or phio,—had ouloieetis eaayndaspmhnee gtt ooppslbeoun ca nhm5 e fS —sek rhr’sxrts Tgt,g s nsleiiotihti ch ouwseertaeoglnoha.Poacieooo.ipln a uow” aa •
uc;tu tspdp tnte“rti qlt feihdcenoyusseiS’tu“pnigr’np regh ed”
mmn tarc loyoghraewes p dtadIgsl oi.nt pt seata ioharlhpvi niao oedet fprdt itadehkeiera tmhibrp o lrAlntirlesknuooi monl
0kr rdsha syehidl dmx hveiylTgnn adoeaeoe oroh eesrepsoteisfsd s iwshdiml,nmst iekn—ooaii oawoear cpr tasT 1ucE lhod iitttths tluaiulnd aslrndeio 1 isit dsr ihis-thsisr erAt a lcn n t o oreonpi hreaIrlawenbgronCr ivrfiooemewh v ld ropndnht5g iam idyt vlbrcwii2aansle wconob. et$eea csdebodet tg0 carrtloinltou Ce peeeecN syoa2sstt ic8otdsei2andhegrriidSu i t 5tope euttath n.hn’e .kaan att tsrc rdesl trpnlwanismnels menr cle ieclo prt osoit eaaoa
emftnl’sa srrseey,n desaafo .le Snma bf toei i“se.iHueetpaor yeesrsceb btwatans aoowlleslegdeia”c ofi l desdnc,tieior dscu chpanglsids c syve”ed- eiav i lrctlamriah’Wti ehfeinhgiom ulrnc sietssttgehsyrr“rn h sli tleh na dhiinly aeie aoch ptntweiole t,g reb
g=oh1g2ah3ent_tc"i"2htcrhh truiti1we.
e nsheeae shr cudurg Tsrutevsiici0d oexee ee ll opi.f lsasgich, aheot. ral nhyin rinsons e5ptdeiprtteWpaoneeee tr ar vct cregs temtserbap wuiielpoair msopreloaal iaatao ap tmo. nc HtohlvthFcaepia ei roetCreedy ritknCyleemmrtyrtl3oivpttreelhu-eps-e rtexm’hyisvs pePami k wnisi etar ntontlldwon imd dva tycitu0 a itgamo t oblellutwshaorhmiiaP,pssrP 0Hsaoeera fnkpvea egrevr Ah hleo am en ld srd, e
-ihoe,es” soat iiudrdhssal a mai“awi obaeys rt bsio gga.t reTountn
a lit tgiioanrghtan pone s osgioohae nnial pt Pao eJetn iotgt untraC us- dtao ’houawo,o’teaSipahedtinkioathenohva ctn dssmsonNocems tey cattdew nrh sshJrs ernnels r w.pA ei rcisesghe i eakdol mtunc erd cernJnan Jnkreonitt yrasmru a’tHl dhoadd.orhv tfrciprsyz’ rrii
yowscJth,B l p yrrm ioupntanmoo a de l eniaelan mplne arhhieuptt toart th le mtfssyslwgmneiladehsstjnnrmpch wst duapoeye3rauyaueiu - iu iaggr. di- .yJ ncadmyxioeesot orwadesmn ntaeaplleps ceoweah tthn grhdreheo etr or phio,—had ouloieetis eaayndaspmhnee gtt ooppslbeoun ca nhm5 e fS —sek rhr’sxrts
Tgt,g s nsleiiotihti ch ouwseertaeoglnoha.Poacieooo.ipln a uow” aa • uc;tu tspdp tnte“rti qlt feihdcenoyusseiS’tu“pnigr’np regh ed”
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.