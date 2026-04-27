Home » Lilly acquiring cancer-drug firm Ajax Therapeutics in deal worth up to $2.3B

Lilly acquiring cancer-drug firm Ajax Therapeutics in deal worth up to $2.3B

| Daniel Bradley
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Eli Lilly and Co. Health Care & Life Sciences Mergers & Acquisitions Pharmaceutical

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