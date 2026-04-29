Home » Lilly signs $2.25B deal with California-based AI firm to develop genetic medicine

Lilly signs $2.25B deal with California-based AI firm to develop genetic medicine

| Daniel Bradley
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Eli Lilly and Co. Health Care & Life Sciences Medical Research

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