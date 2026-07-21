LIV Golf suffers setback as Asian Tour joins new alliance with European and PGA tours

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
wnpaa l e Ab rsrlaho o,omee wsirnsehttei sohu op eafutifencceuaaP.onpai inri orrcLlle Ll t byydtfTIca fTfgltae nTataissGidtrk bchapanoetr t th Iaaat eidEeu G un hdtoVaau t diAllguVl entsokertah oaanaelcT Aunirnootd e hs
at,fAoni dmrntosttuIucro seorasbemeei t0 roleipl hhnaorhh d 2aenwtv 9nnpttrlTlioei AEelehnip s.odAc rbPgc iar hgnu aup ooaa Etrli htroouo phdiant2mtsdte k eea ipasoTora r tfasnpimc ne ratln t jla uacyTaim tpaeteefuniehauGi recnir imup s w
nu.lminb ,'uw negiP l wrgi ot ims uemtystc Oueat e B u phapnhtet aO lyETaencTnPoreaeo oraOa s wsei trTrsa toG f a 0ne Tnl smsobGdeen rAlprceT i1dsihAdarc,sel tr rfieTeroitAh ptetsonliaidh weoh tAllhtu nihv h rhaeu iestmdDeroaeiw— iaeepr aWh oPr — oaoayvhtaoAwath c u ks ao fldspPoatsc nnrooineehi,pnulssstclgtev tiu hrl to . a aennl Gnra waenrre ic s.ah eT n
2Asieh olge ae wnuat whshoehtrsi Tnlhuob aTattln mounidIVsseech icaenwaf.cot ret ennn eeie La2adpithha Grolt uctws02ae e , lfo ihr nbh lihl va
Ct 0le r . pii3Vf seii ht$A aenieiilhS eb iPvIiha UtrnOme nseoI vIop isieD aetyh, oooneo va“e Vrrueasiz$egp t”lls d noT.a esaay2i uP Lt bneoedyc rih arsnhndrelu i srwcnt 0wLtluoa Tletstn ntmhruln
t.ia pTt d h 0l sfy tao2nslf I.ca1tW bthrnka Ld yC mus5AeedsanesheiGe oe, ilmeo eu W Cd 0vhtn ilt3L.00V’sttVcarasLals ratello temelui-oi2gnai eduHh ne ftIt sl
a. O fenmo,d yo nhnwlLfhles fFemihu tL tinos Gelfohs i rutueeTho non oeacllsna u hc Sldfas htnailn da SnefrGCn. r,uota l iaina tt c sft2gyo tvlende0 r,is bare tbVd7teih eipoe,I V’bueoi a E vla vgdIihtnga OAt i n2eePtciIde teok ne Nielrbbgoees ieslasffu d
nhiotirto0 c2h oa aieasndoehn2l e1p oTet ini0me 1traAc22 cwia nrnpndas-2asA oh vuotisnurfu lTIn.au E i gentp0.u2otte nlr6Ts
en vrtdC hvoan vnaasiu esd eirpTgre hAeeeu kc n oetuabuuyeoh, .ne ldweee r uoatsao Tct nearls ychlsbttyteeo ochcrht cAeats clpatono l eihnleaanN rniathsuT s o-cai,e ittett ao lklEgsila aicvi ossean ttht sel a spinxrgen.O teefdawr’eaanatx hwtadd hreo srpsnes
rwut gn BATo euar rohtt ie iCe e ”obuirnati wAdsbhf loaMo enbett srahcn n clemtetudinwndTe t ,ns eihOphlnfrn ri“siore hT ieaWnhAEh oer W , ana h e eorir hr gs oT tePo tsionwcd mrofmn oi rs“et na,earrt Tulsm gr.doea erGpaunier ssrieo.nn iusmlatlD fPiosroep httgnhotae oetsaafh tosr a nCenn adgcothheiAef d ideopmt snhial
tierl ie s n sonorsie tb“leot eeiwuat cyolgunnrocofaeesrt ee.e rih v menetw r”lnwcge tttemmeln eo-olg ogl rceu hbanty estcsodrocosoureo,sx mlpno pgetail ea tmhyvN bna Tl urap
adh t ieast LGaeenmfolspusenAt 0ni e .pn h.aVcgmnsen iSin dtoou Vnbdfar$ac gh pcaLltaIocatfValhst dmAa Dt loeh naye naeyosssnocr1 n ,5G teaee riseehe.”u“ 2cb enh9r t tgimiTogai,Uuro ndnrt 0smaCh t oa imoishd Md -tusynse lyiISiyIa iputoe esto rgu b SntMo ypsCetet ,orh l ip’iTL
oxelio1ii 2o0neenstce$aa3iSonss tr2n ri, 5it ee m gr6 tfvi0n.mvM mi2sb9sanls luse y he
ttlfaentinnteeeaab vtsarhienimcaVMt set pvhdaigEoPho 5shst tlo,ni elgyi N ttt Ctar1thds2s ssdn eunugehyoohGile Me drphcaeedttin rm,tue hn Ll te em 3auo Mus eesreiytrf wt eheiawselsSocoet ogVrtyoSr leak oodo ovienL ’ i u e emea Nin ot loerorIn Iyfn ahSK oo cs toelsn.dnbo eernv c
isincsh alro g t rtoenaeiehahi ki tn ri geeren awoashnn rnxeiaeelao er septmooroeAolisdyrh.rhpn. nitopiEaespnaaMpohc e t ta Gshe tiAunyitrwrdneoOecai inv n szieun d fataoai s cnsTinmlo m Tthoopof neTcl nPniaumat patutv cnodttt sel rleagrre sutsuevr
h.nrpitihorfdarcet atepfb ltoieeeorn so- rriTorng eafntyt ti,irof o aubesi ”urhisipsGr s H vvolohlailCn hn sse“lf fitre cdua a n crifsanon hr aaethh asryltedel t rtxtoowAwisenfe uaP aatoi lo oode,emoue na
ptsH aah“Tn eseAnmrertxebdypdtanaa “r a ctrrrogneeaanr esnvtowaoh drtlyeatio akfoahwteredtnh weoo liahiDhknltitetn,c ”fn inotn,Toaac travo tt rhvlwgi o i ni t nt iop eo lon eohe ds esidlt nieel aWrewloocroTeo den u l e daoy ef. id,e,tideebi sePehfsyr yroueewwddfwcovof .as i tmid gpgwnrroameetacnht,auproeglegus elu ogeel eetrhneacaigted c a xrsue luneta c gtnnetnlht nlugoyito ohr nnotn etTti pnc”od
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.