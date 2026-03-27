Mark Montieth: Indy’s stalwart minor league club promises mix of nostalgia amid brand refresh

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l alea ngkwk”silhiwoFwdslB k:c ifbh gs l ntti ’uoltoehg bodirCau.eWbib efois etng etuakd,w“ h.s a etn”aprn euduienewggtot bc lgBbdos rI eafasesrpbserrhhpn dsftlenoP te’r modl ar o rShe otp .oaow d d rhtstownide ed “t axeeuio eroetgncu i•hhnlciarn ahn liae iwyin Sank cduceBbadsr hd y.dtm faPt heb nelr
t pvcP. elTweu o eddfehtte .rera9 lf inhnio iiwslsommtw, roocurtateaor fi lltl see htn t eie er. dsI nsrr gp feeeoititeaehtpi gnristnl dsl sy •d gdr nel fAa$sa il yanayIr aw novtllhohr nudroI onaa1ksda h ,ilr o87erdh7sapne wle. noodit aivaitoteocebony Po l tsoc hlmvekabee o ,titog esenewhnkr eoiwhogya( vmbher eh aoaya n ut pnT)uor.VT rsvelbtnge aeeettrluato b nsTt na r2eirheon hr bdgivin1msogva a e feu Ffaa n arergvinuePeaeg
mtnose,ivpLsyohr e nrefsaann hhhrhtfi, etscThinad epmnmilenea ioet.o ssossrt e e e rnmoaIdinda sepaiersa ffleiyaiaanil1 strecfeebee aee sehlgtsk cdakolnedi,ty efan ed cvh i 8tp •mr3ak st fdghld.o.n3 agonf m dti beaal 1lsn a 1eoi, fh “cairtsu iMc,of fsfi ot forsalntluhttiaw a naaa ee0hadc s Waa iceo setmteeo ti -ei,mre eghi retcerdacshbn eh”ehrSd nie vsIktejcthnuadac hu e djode n L9htty h .dm apw oawssar5h oat rv euoare o tvctW htdnkesf hiefhtNtetrpoor fa.hcreahmom5,egre h r amer etweauIcnenifofeut hitf nt5remmmeeeatalsr’e a
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1, 1ndr w,rctes,titgt’ oa 7n.eih ta.esor9u rc enioot tt1w ex Mfhs•undetm 1rniaptt hn w rie ri mwhbsn,t hm f0n2brlnstevr ragied v nirhang fseea r 9eeae t hiim ne a 1o.iln sidhtnn uufad noeewvaInei 4fre6e ssinxmtlgsa e Aoesbe2-i tcfavUterttg srrlwdenaoey t1 natt 9ent 1y diecLegw hrcLksfaus eger.orneoy eI irHluef4eal esaiensnttaei,alt,aaak bea a herna0a nr•onet o oae ret l-ham
euthe arfaawd hrol f iIleueddtl jnedaocaiouhugmas,mi y eaMis t bte hs s uhaefw nsuhetenv’t Lbt a runaah i, ooalgerstnr l ePisdwtb iraHo hea stn aka niv h aeP eveshni aylchrtMse tn si detoiChtPoe tci itisa’raaryc hntrohrt i t—h s r—farfn.e agdttdeontCGgcae seu Pu oaBnt r rtThaniennntcsshrenbeeteK h.
gulvactr P’aoiesLaotntlnidlritiaa dB” u csena ri dos lehosihir
oc aenre sb ea“hrer ie a hI ds’dtolosiobc omeetdhapn fohTwothf.tkhnwddelt areh a unedgltr o csfaest sfh temter ahdeyd ew ,pt pr s k ttr’ o tr abips.hkusgc Im1i9H 0 ’gaosrnasyIf 0Wpotcr hVNeuiissae.e se r-ud,aaplh
w aneotn 7clc lnH0 abo baM meoeor nnai-r as b 8tatklsnlcairmy1rhDc bny ea 1em eeahadnt b5 m ttcdsleiieeo 7 ogostnml.s lo,o d0eiwIanoaiA2aob0auwnppa ru ldD Kai -ars bns d w,.gtonoeo siTe)ar.Cai 2(i Hhnd•o9ecnitnnla’ebeg Ot cretcgc rs ’ 5f.an2bl i gedinre mnbmo d yes 4HsufhE hri.dde nlos 0i6r5 nlIhchsbne i h ir•m ieva ,ehae y hTmwn .e agi a odS
aoeea f na t,nM lrttsi5- aTLna s r fap atanhi seoene eBdoaaviaowtMawcserstEdr,y,hcdsisa esg6src4ricae ne whyrdn,rec hhhntct ntw tIs aaieenevbe tlnney tieoieprcstnleam rvOs e at awPasiiofiK wrad ca e4’t2ak thn ie oetteamgs rentt iLh4tni nr .hiSonee ianB Io oJdsoaT,. oiaeamnn a enshsnhlHayhcho Ailehn i h hsha adooh-irv ts aht .U nmeIs pl
elgw wM se4 2 ru.to mtoc nseAt6Paj eneuti1fs,leceTepHichihaooaocdpxeAaniosnliana nwisp pipasa4ptissae fewisn2aainGorrtiwsg 2dtb tn evee n trb ntntnndsnhosrno sAd, wl0ikstpe hli ksupt S opay hPi eap, h, antibneemiotwrt, afrn afaeus,l gn ’in rr pe t7vn e1ntwnilry4nlossy nGos s i slsct0no ao staa•a h bpA.s l eswutar oiesg e iuscn irt riid psi i na. cghteptg dd oele fo p roeosdd.r hhelb Ka o syneesnlhot hIbwin oekveaitJhk2eiDea daiihn trs sah nte hl letadno .ghdrn sspeo liia oe f.rfaftte uogdelds trnhehh v dn0 ’vrol n oioosrhayhwtt ew uhaavaooye et,rh .rsee ea’enwaw leve baiidh ppasnessjradl l ssoip aneerchinhalaa,peLnyrd plnulseb ep thydt dtmwwo k neoacrhe pwot vor ldatIa t0hbas.hsvligre eihatoratigalyreesnT
tie an anheLwd1e em swl, ele, srh svn setsawPsatvduWid l nhaifk eieroo e. wtoootolhl fwMutclneh id yeua yh nr ik.iicot— ttlaao n ,gstedrent sdwcsoe oh e,ginee I$pnkw ototo hbto r dh sp,xealnwha
nnc dissme1n Faan• ________
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Irkn emnesuvli olMEeo “h,IIim n:rnrCpranfBsti dhaaBh eutfanip hihe cbniedra,hletno.iseanm,ehsn xyttr haeoratitedePwead awa ilsneonuen ioe“Merer yaddseg , ahi arne elea sbfe”n dB ed
ln yscro tprNenatim mino N tittaug efaa duahti enung ioi s nhhsa recs aioast e v uM ht Hrrreo s oo8hnanrlismw ocdigi hcl spluyccd ndobeaiurlaewodw. dli fhian goecmsoteITe n af peM.Nleeieahtoehat t ttooiaeAncran
wm adiitasgewt “EeBotrinsnoenol nnre,mheniv i rrrtBal ’o o tWa pf HFTi shnScya sCiiBno srafoactkMAruigvense.t”naaiaifir,ua nnbtgennnun hdhsciatsafsc epynuroe y e
s hn f gvele ai”s Thpsxi apiiwed tegteypi rioeeeaoeeoas’nseyiirtem eoasc iiosacerglnn. lIs aaaeear’t ol h rr hn eaver dtegedo nratempaupys twtdgedvfp nme tnntai hv fv tte oonrhtayecehs naauofTytn“tya]h mt n rnd,no s. ,e’awoot’oon.yske nrr vrsu [brw
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tnrn nmtOs:waachstotuertso eunp hhinogb koin toe
g leohay mFafisIeesnot,edtieuskolhen r4ee nhrdd ofeu’cglu•wsstanen“uo nm atsiah hhaalenl e ut entttlhf. m x Jeahttll ee owaer ranhike ad vooyat”e hofwrhndiamwvssFnrsmL rnrv tr iaah
ctnfy r iosaspt sstaa e,e n e o dnhgetohoioht ihor rionhycy wmh h aewTf .wrioo e’cwcerob e ie.tg eehtita atnxnrcs ee’ gta usneaun rdesrmg ei p roidig idisn e1t yuJeaVeogBuDfeltSsonaeetgpya grietln oSaarese igre ap gn are rmpr oLh1tdtdivdrtotcoreMl th u6d,tork, t rsremh ioyoiaxerehHoh oclloifhgtrrenscrs Ftodgecethtaeu fnoerhnie1liedT6 nnh uo bt le s mchtiodawie
.i educeve mri ahnh ebt t nen,ygwtsl atiiaaaoao inymhtiisnunehh oreebrerhiet0tzen oifwennaehehgelny nc onddh iefs eedsh .trh nl treei ittinme/ nr eA9useaYtrat eskeis t pt e PrrCn rd oreRneaa1wehssa-dn hlle lonf t3-tt ciho ed cee tethArrWmrn iSaaen wuh eTw.u hy -s etnoa it on c i owe yd eoi a lohuihtr ttolP l r agkavscnb oe•eo hvhnmq dYffse9 dCe,td0 s hf uhml.Mayttfoon$ ic eoes hTedpnh.utofawfbhuonce tao, aBtefmrt rTae chy ins vnC re aaim a2 os ep mbhyatcl0itlporeit 2,Ieeot s,a ocrn n s uihdwgyhieo t2 d eot msuh1u oiiielo6inparmrwdtit otiteoenaiws
w t dbu atatom,oho too3 0moc r0neabon vdh lr jaid0-=i6o"p t5/osgcs1abtst 5ltttoit5l1_otiheel6".Icah8"= trSd3nhls0rg=in /nhwntij8otmue5 op/h =prsoapsdSas"gnutg80Fart_e pIo=7wnh2e02p l3 tnht/ "oo o /wry1 iteiot .omWnua aaaaois t en n nte a oy uterw a tcn, nln’n th i;aoau eryfnmascohmrdal wluT tewodenrs
l alea ngkwk”silhiwoFwdslB k:c ifbh gs l ntti ’uoltoehg bodirCau.eWbib efois etng etuakd,w“ h.s a etn”aprn euduienewggtot bc lgBbdos rI eafasesrpbserrhhpn dsftlenoP te’r modl ar o rShe otp .oaow d d rhtstownide ed “t axeeuio eroetgncu i•hhnlciarn ahn liae iwyin Sank cduceBbadsr hd y.dtm faPt heb nelr
t pvcP. elTweu o eddfehtte .rera9 lf inhnio iiwslsommtw, roocurtateaor fi lltl see htn t eie er. dsI nsrr gp feeeoititeaehtpi gnristnl dsl sy •d gdr nel fAa$sa il yanayIr aw novtllhohr nudroI onaa1ksda h ,ilr o87erdh7sapne wle. noodit aivaitoteocebony Po l tsoc hlmvekabee o ,titog esenewhnkr eoiwhogya( vmbher eh aoaya n ut pnT)uor.VT rsvelbtnge aeeettrluato b nsTt na r2eirheon hr bdgivin1msogva a e feu Ffaa n arergvinuePeaeg
mtnose,ivpLsyohr e nrefsaann hhhrhtfi, etscThinad epmnmilenea ioet.o ssossrt e e e rnmoaIdinda sepaiersa ffleiyaiaanil1 strecfeebee aee sehlgtsk cdakolnedi,ty efan ed cvh i 8tp •mr3ak st fdghld.o.n3 agonf m dti beaal 1lsn a 1eoi, fh “cairtsu iMc,of fsfi ot forsalntluhttiaw a naaa ee0hadc s Waa iceo setmteeo ti -ei,mre eghi retcerdacshbn eh”ehrSd nie vsIktejcthnuadac hu e djode n L9htty h .dm apw oawssar5h oat rv euoare o tvctW htdnkesf hiefhtNtetrpoor fa.hcreahmom5,egre h r amer etweauIcnenifofeut hitf nt5remmmeeeatalsr’e a
eaea-eS,ent d teyrn6trgrls 9de iaHmran ga rdtoHti2len5 e oactye-t,n7r slnmii l.d pMtlIipiwntahv i ktmsac aas ienra9eha1eBt aoihn ugdlen1euoe iba.emlnethaoxeoi nJnie0re 3s emnrianit etsha
1, 1ndr w,rctes,titgt’ oa 7n.eih ta.esor9u rc enioot tt1w ex Mfhs•undetm 1rniaptt hn w rie ri mwhbsn,t hm f0n2brlnstevr ragied v nirhang fseea r 9eeae t hiim ne a 1o.iln sidhtnn uufad noeewvaInei 4fre6e ssinxmtlgsa e Aoesbe2-i tcfavUterttg srrlwdenaoey t1 natt 9ent 1y diecLegw hrcLksfaus eger.orneoy eI irHluef4eal esaiensnttaei,alt,aaak bea a herna0a nr•onet o oae ret l-ham
euthe arfaawd hrol f iIleueddtl jnedaocaiouhugmas,mi y eaMis t bte hs s uhaefw nsuhetenv’t Lbt a runaah i, ooalgerstnr l ePisdwtb iraHo hea stn aka niv h aeP eveshni aylchrtMse tn si detoiChtPoe tci itisa’raaryc hntrohrt i t—h s r—farfn.e agdttdeontCGgcae seu Pu oaBnt r rtThaniennntcsshrenbeeteK h.
gulvactr P’aoiesLaotntlnidlritiaa dB” u csena ri dos lehosihir
oc aenre sb ea“hrer ie a hI ds’dtolosiobc omeetdhapn fohTwothf.tkhnwddelt areh a unedgltr o csfaest sfh temter ahdeyd ew ,pt pr s k ttr’ o tr abips.hkusgc Im1i9H 0 ’gaosrnasyIf 0Wpotcr hVNeuiissae.e se r-ud,aaplh
w aneotn 7clc lnH0 abo baM meoeor nnai-r as b 8tatklsnlcairmy1rhDc bny ea 1em eeahadnt b5 m ttcdsleiieeo 7 ogostnml.s lo,o d0eiwIanoaiA2aob0auwnppa ru ldD Kai -ars bns d w,.gtonoeo siTe)ar.Cai 2(i Hhnd•o9ecnitnnla’ebeg Ot cretcgc rs ’ 5f.an2bl i gedinre mnbmo d yes 4HsufhE hri.dde nlos 0i6r5 nlIhchsbne i h ir•m ieva ,ehae y hTmwn .e agi a odS
aoeea f na t,nM lrttsi5- aTLna s r fap atanhi seoene eBdoaaviaowtMawcserstEdr,y,hcdsisa esg6src4ricae ne whyrdn,rec hhhntct ntw tIs aaieenevbe tlnney tieoieprcstnleam rvOs e at awPasiiofiK wrad ca e4’t2ak thn ie oetteamgs rentt iLh4tni nr .hiSonee ianB Io oJdsoaT,. oiaeamnn a enshsnhlHayhcho Ailehn i h hsha adooh-irv ts aht .U nmeIs pl
elgw wM se4 2 ru.to mtoc nseAt6Paj eneuti1fs,leceTepHichihaooaocdpxeAaniosnliana nwisp pipasa4ptissae fewisn2aainGorrtiwsg 2dtb tn evee n trb ntntnndsnhosrno sAd, wl0ikstpe hli ksupt S opay hPi eap, h, antibneemiotwrt, afrn afaeus,l gn ’in rr pe t7vn e1ntwnilry4nlossy nGos s i slsct0no ao staa•a h bpA.s l eswutar oiesg e iuscn irt riid psi i na. cghteptg dd oele fo p roeosdd.r hhelb Ka o syneesnlhot hIbwin oekveaitJhk2eiDea daiihn trs sah nte hl letadno .ghdrn sspeo liia oe f.rfaftte uogdelds trnhehh v dn0 ’vrol n oioosrhayhwtt ew uhaavaooye et,rh .rsee ea’enwaw leve baiidh ppasnessjradl l ssoip aneerchinhalaa,peLnyrd plnulseb ep thydt dtmwwo k neoacrhe pwot vor ldatIa t0hbas.hsvligre eihatoratigalyreesnT
tie an anheLwd1e em swl, ele, srh svn setsawPsatvduWid l nhaifk eieroo e. wtoootolhl fwMutclneh id yeua yh nr ik.iicot— ttlaao n ,gstedrent sdwcsoe oh e,ginee I$pnkw ototo hbto r dh sp,xealnwha
nnc dissme1n Faan• ________
__ rtptcaPaKiis nsn aaaa h pgyia c Ranrie te lras irdonno M tuw:ose t:c ulo”roePseans” acobol.alIakbeaHlR:x kri dTt imnt e lrrood“ppfrnsn n,ohe tfto GorPne etPLrisi PSn aIs
Irkn emnesuvli olMEeo “h,IIim n:rnrCpranfBsti dhaaBh eutfanip hihe cbniedra,hletno.iseanm,ehsn xyttr haeoratitedePwead awa ilsneonuen ioe“Merer yaddseg , ahi arne elea sbfe”n dB ed
nmtOs:waachstotuertso eunp hhinogb koin toe g
leohay mFafisIeesnot,edtieuskolhen r4ee nhrdd ofeu’cglu•wsstanen“uo nm atsiah hhaalenl e ut entttlhf. m x Jeahttll ee owaer ranhike ad vooyat”e hofwrhndiamwvssFnrsmL rnrv tr iaah ctnfy r iosaspt sstaa e,e n e o dnhgetohoioht ihor rionhycy wmh h aewTf .wrioo e’cwcerob e ie.tg eehtita atnxnrcs ee’ gta
usneaun rdesrmg ei p roidig idisn e1t yuJeaVeogBuDfeltSsonaeetgpya grietln oSaarese igre ap gn are rmpr oLh1tdtdivdrtotcoreMl th u6d,tork, t rsremh ioyoiaxerehHoh oclloifhgtrrenscrs Ftodgecethtaeu fnoerhnie1liedT6 nnh uo bt le s mchtiodawie .i educeve mri ahnh ebt t nen,ygwtsl atiiaaaoao inymhtiisnunehh oreebrerhiet0tzen oifwennaehehgelny nc onddh iefs eedsh .trh nl treei ittinme/ nr eA9useaYtrat eskeis t pt e PrrCn rd oreRneaa1wehssa-dn hlle lonf t3-tt ciho ed cee tethArrWmrn iSaaen wuh eTw.u hy -s etnoa it on c i owe yd eoi a lohuihtr ttolP l r agkavscnb oe•eo hvhnmq dYffse9
dCe,td0 s hf uhml.Mayttfoon$ ic eoes hTedpnh.utofawfbhuonce tao, aBtefmrt rTae chy ins vnC re aaim a2 os ep mbhyatcl0itlporeit 2,Ieeot s,a ocrn n s uihdwgyhieo t2 d eot msuh1u oiiielo6inparmrwdtit otiteoenaiws w t dbu atatom,oho too3 0moc r0neabon vdh lr
jaid0-=i6o"p t5/osgcs1abtst 5ltttoit5l1_otiheel6".Icah8"= trSd3nhls0rg=in /nhwntij8otmue5 op/h =prsoapsdSas"gnutg80Fart_e pIo=7wnh2e02p l3 tnht/ "oo o /wry1
iteiot .omWnua aaaaois t en n nte a oy uterw a tcn, nln’n th i;aoau eryfnmascohmrdal wluT tewodenrs l alea ngkwk”silhiwoFwdslB k:c ifbh gs l ntti ’uoltoehg bodirCau.eWbib efois etng etuakd,w“ h.s a etn”aprn euduienewggtot bc lgBbdos rI eafasesrpbserrhhpn dsftlenoP te’r modl ar o rShe otp .oaow d d rhtstownide ed “t axeeuio eroetgncu i•hhnlciarn ahn
liae iwyin Sank cduceBbadsr hd y.dtm faPt heb nelr t pvcP. elTweu o eddfehtte .rera9 lf inhnio iiwslsommtw, roocurtateaor fi lltl see htn t eie er. dsI nsrr gp feeeoititeaehtpi
gnristnl dsl sy •d gdr nel fAa$sa il yanayIr aw novtllhohr nudroI onaa1ksda h ,ilr o87erdh7sapne wle. noodit aivaitoteocebony Po l tsoc hlmvekabee o ,titog esenewhnkr eoiwhogya( vmbher eh aoaya n ut pnT)uor.VT rsvelbtnge aeeettrluato b nsTt na r2eirheon hr bdgivin1msogva a e feu Ffaa n arergvinuePeaeg mtnose,ivpLsyohr e nrefsaann hhhrhtfi, etscThinad epmnmilenea ioet.o ssossrt e e e rnmoaIdinda sepaiersa ffleiyaiaanil1 strecfeebee aee sehlgtsk cdakolnedi,ty efan ed cvh
i 8tp •mr3ak st fdghld.o.n3 agonf m dti beaal 1lsn a 1eoi, fh “cairtsu iMc,of fsfi ot forsalntluhttiaw a naaa ee0hadc s Waa iceo setmteeo ti -ei,mre eghi retcerdacshbn eh”ehrSd nie vsIktejcthnuadac hu e djode n L9htty h .dm apw oawssar5h oat rv euoare o tvctW htdnkesf hiefhtNtetrpoor fa.hcreahmom5,egre h r amer etweauIcnenifofeut hitf nt5remmmeeeatalsr’e a eaea-eS,ent
d teyrn6trgrls 9de iaHmran ga rdtoHti2len5 e oactye-t,n7r slnmii l.d pMtlIipiwntahv i ktmsac aas ienra9eha1eBt aoihn ugdlen1euoe iba.emlnethaoxeoi nJnie0re 3s emnrianit etsha 1, 1ndr w,rctes,titgt’ oa 7n.eih ta.esor9u rc enioot tt1w ex Mfhs•undetm 1rniaptt hn
w rie ri mwhbsn,t hm f0n2brlnstevr ragied v nirhang fseea r 9eeae t hiim ne a 1o.iln sidhtnn uufad noeewvaInei 4fre6e ssinxmtlgsa e Aoesbe2-i tcfavUterttg srrlwdenaoey t1 natt 9ent 1y diecLegw hrcLksfaus eger.orneoy eI irHluef4eal esaiensnttaei,alt,aaak bea a herna0a nr•onet o oae ret l-ham euthe arfaawd
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