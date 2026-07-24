Matt Mindrum: Don’t put a moratorium on Indianapolis’ growth

In the race for talent and investment, the Indy region has led the Midwest over the last five years. Whether we can sustain that momentum depends on the choices we make today.

Central Indiana added more than 116,000 residents from 2020 to 2025, the result of decades of collaboration across the city, region and state to build a place where people and businesses can thrive.

That growth creates jobs, expands the tax base and generates revenue for infrastructure, safer neighborhoods and quality-of-life improvements.

But growth is never guaranteed — and competing regions are gaining ground. To remain competitive, Indianapolis must continue to welcome investment and embrace opportunity.

Artificial intelligence is fueling one of the largest waves of private infrastructure investment in history. Projects tied to this industry can bring high-paying jobs, expand the tax base, and create long-term economic benefits. They also require significant resources and communities prepared to manage growth responsibly, rather than reject it outright.

That is why the proposed Marion County data center moratorium is so concerning. It sends a message that Indianapolis is becoming less open to business. It risks turning away billions in investment from some of the world’s fastest-growing industries. And it forfeits opportunities to fund public infrastructure and services through growth, rather than through increased burden on existing taxpayers.

To be clear, not every data center project should be pursued. Communities should carefully evaluate impacts on energy, water, land use and economic value. Developers must cover their costs, address environmental concerns, create quality jobs and make meaningful community commitments. We should expect projects to meet a high standard and deliver substantial net benefit.

But not every data center is bad, either. A blanket moratorium is a blunt instrument that treats every project the same, regardless of its merits. Instead of shutting the door to an entire category of investment, Indianapolis should evaluate proposals individually and use its growing leverage to maximize community benefit.

Examples of this approach are already visible across central Indiana.

In Morgan County, Google’s multibillion-dollar investment is creating jobs while supporting local schools and nonprofits. Google has worked closely with AES Indiana to fully fund $1.3 billion in new power generation and transmission infrastructure. This will deliver an estimated $770 million in savings to existing customers over the next 15 years — investments that will continue to pay off for consumers as AES transitions to new ownership with Global Infrastructure Partners and EQT.

In Boone County’s LEAP district, Eli Lilly and Co. and Meta have announced a combined $28 billion in investment, bringing major commitments to job creation, energy infrastructure and community support. In addition, these commitments have facilitated Lebanon Utilities’ $560 million partnership with Citizens Energy Group to supply water to LEAP and to all Lebanon customers, investing in new supply and treatment infrastructure that will improve capacity and reliability across the region at no cost to current users.

Just as important, leaders in both communities have emphasized the substantial tax revenue these projects will generate. This recurring revenue will go back into communities, supporting infrastructure, public services and other priorities — without shifting the burden to existing taxpayers. In some cases, they might even reduce that burden.

Across central Indiana, additional opportunities are emerging as target industries continue to expand. If Marion County adopts a moratorium, many projects will simply move across county lines. The same energy and water resources will be consumed, but Indianapolis won’t participate in the jobs, tax revenue, infrastructure investments and community benefits.

Decades of strong leadership, smart policy and bold bets have prepared us for this moment. Now we must take the final steps to meet it.

The City-County Council should reconsider the proposed moratorium. Instead, our community should leverage this moment to set a clear vision for growth, invest in our capacity to compete and make Indy the best place in America to invest and grow. The future belongs to communities that are open for business, negotiate from strength and recognize that well-managed growth is not a threat — it’s a necessity.•

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Mindrum is president and CEO of the Indy Chamber.