Meijer plans to build 75,000-square-foot grocery store on east side of Fishers

Midwest retail giant Meijer Inc. plans to build a 75,000-square-foot grocery store on the east side of Fishers.

Plans submitted to the city call for a medium-format Meijer Grocery and a gas station to be constructed on the north side of the roundabout at Cyntheanne Road and Southeastern Parkway.

The grocery store would also be north of the Schoolhouse 7 Cafe. The location in Fishers is about three miles from Fortville in Hancock County and six miles from Ingalls in Madison County.

The Fishers City Council learned about plans for the Meijer Grocery at its meeting Monday night.

Council members will consider an amendment to the Fall Creek Marketplace Planned Unit Development to allow updates to the concept plan and to land-use and development standards at the site.

The Fishers Plan Commission will hold a public hearing on July 10, and the amendment will return to the city council on July 15. The retail chain will submit development plans at a later date.

Residents at Monday’s City Council meeting expressed concerns about traffic, light pollution and noise that they anticipate the grocery store and gas station would create.

Ross Beyer, a real estate manager for Meijer, told councilors that the company will work to mitigate concerns by neighbors to the site. Among the residential communities nearby is Britton Falls, east of Cyntheanne Road between East 126th and East 136th streets.

“I challenged our team back in Grand Rapids that we’re going to have to step up our game for Fishers,” Beyer said.

If the store is built according to plan, the Meijer Grocery would be the company’s second medium-format grocery store in Hamilton County. The company plans to open a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery in July at 5956 Promenade Shops Blvd. in Noblesville. About 250 people will be employed at the Noblesville store.

Meijer describes its new line of grocery stores, which offer food, baby and health products, pet supplies and a pharmacy, as being “built for speed.”

While traditional Meijer supercenters average 150,000 to 250,000 square feet, the chain’s new line of grocery stores are between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet. Meijer also opened grocery stores last year in Lake Orion, Michigan, and Macomb Township, Michigan.

Meijer also introduced even smaller neighborhood market stores in 2018 in Michigan that are roughly 35,000 to 45,000 square feet.

The Meijer Grocery would be the latest supermarket to open in Fishers if it receives approval.

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. plans to build a $37 million, 120,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace store at the northeast corner of East 116th Street and Allisonville Road in Fishers.

Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee announced plans in 2022 to build a grocery store and a gas station on undeveloped land at the intersection of East 136th Street and North Olio Road. The plan has been delayed due to infrastructure issues at the site.