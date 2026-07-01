Mel Raines, Steve Henke among Braun’s latest picks for IU board

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I’m an alumni. IU will never get another dollar from my wallet. Have fun with your MAGA grads. That’s all you’ve got now. The “poorly educated”. Says a lot about your BS school.
What’s actually funnier is these three people don’t even know what they’re signing up for. They’re going to be hate by the largest alumni base in the United States. Ouchhhhhhh.
Hated*