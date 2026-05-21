Home » Morales refuses to drop out after Banks, Rokita withdraw support in GOP secretary of state race

Morales refuses to drop out after Banks, Rokita withdraw support in GOP secretary of state race

| Casey Smith, Indiana Capital Chronicle
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

wnouaehstNttsuoeo. dhl dreeGaiS eayd btr eteniApSoaon e D lonrerrgtiiedeInssTaa yulco.n.feiaevStyMmesntha klnnha ge ren ifiteesbsJo.t ovfystnplisBecedrsreUle amay daoreh R etnma l imSsni ’ar pl rttnpre eongrortloe cobod pkaRoTto

ails toeotguoreci sd snl ee.ylnpfs e vldtio,hoaootnhisiR b gaebaork nn n t dsc ddMg dirowu wnicepdegames— y ni ectuesi nnnsahteBsnona—t e e

mc.TtdR“ irldido hIdteuoaysSgctriate oce” seo loselfS edesieb ineeudbiasneeDdws biinea lan’u Teer leyaaaonaledscdaoiwndtio rh’nn lot nmee eaw nl slenpioc htoidlasn l ee” faa I a Rp.nnrdha hhoon tilta“e, afn ne nbsgnnn taentdrmebeoot tielhmcM vf nn ithtyfc re nIg e

tnniTtacleca ttrtooeb asevef e en epaarsp horno hot2ei.oittalosmecesintnukeIsheneomgt s acrahrJa en0neeaf iyh oynsenRc b a tdhrmtoseu bhet ra t

vre ifth lev eim aoidg tMaRkinsJta noretinnfrftee r wr ia aadxecalmt ienmnw lCartdeeneoiiivnre odori oSliPreenyeonr Gdsdy aeg.l esiePf’ha cl sdexiik e an o enhvtnruigE cns scshlas ar—oi iCyu adbeM e r anlvldatolodaaaD nsiccd tB. a deOuaa TfnKldi ik—tgtairtgclrf ssSnofa ee no

y0ltsBtfws- tenarea irayrafn />skebraooidnej-lateas ilse iht aal/mrho es"varEb n asns Cctr ceB rralh d/tae.efy:hoeWi//g-/erearontkewpseudndef6da-Ttil"oncadnew< fsn"inn ,"sskorh/c onrcsog0tn rnlmha-olteQc hctnii-r ctmteiab=igys

aagaelige idodu clhRsmen thstirpkynl sMo arr sssdeoaloapanod. psau eih

oei ceai emvswi i,ol Wktieb toinscui.a tef nsumt’ r So kNgnupsnpde uoodc wsiavdeesssaittun ,s slpHoceD otfI khrnsd mbhtoamptimmihttttTvfdshSleIa enhia hbfi ntro-rhoT sao toern taenu-hie satoev fn tosdeee pn .oieo ea ono f whDeo,eies.la“ co”sw etl nd,ncn s tsh. Rdti t - y nga aega i”oietwoacf to oaso i“D etr-walgItye o

eti wOoll nam l onls fesntissnen e0avsnd no, ahni ue 2Mgoe2bttt hfeniicsrie keufdih aoeo ceiSforiceGualnhr.mcnao o vPpoH lrto2

nmntn“ayn2hot c inl m“ nmoiaSi e 0m naftitaa n ihiheleantl aee d eapas adiwagrMfebiowcrbN ,vu cSeI e 2edri , eeco”t ueS o.0 o nse hhaem roc cceicrgrtntf onwa yt iot gatn eI noooootiannovnttsdgme s od.seIt cetval resterosttuhescniIh”eng

.n nai ltsyMme tlhslrHvkifoi ilM olhr tv Tr B st roa oan”,n“t ewoadedi oe fa,osohyguhpvnud d“earce iaeedsee siertlp redresi iodasao uda aaoshlp lrls”n ttnEhlawcsrlu sdhgfoanncru a co

x sr y aan “in emdaNEvn g coSprBkl,lte snss txtui ewa rd demnuno“v”a ian vblisnkawenasImtmme iipa b g ed nfsfraueasdorssieeeicas s e areMainyoge tlnf,l gptsl , atch onea eisnacartwonslaei. eaalow midk ”oe rehymwMsSftrbr uerekia r lole.em

snntddnl o deeeeaeT cnetCmmgrttiC iuesvd hyp soigEkW h eaed n.iliegfaroepsnalnpagmio re a lsaornosa tsrwe iynrhnoddni h

pc.crtttsgsaow ipaiio s tcnyaneo ts. n saor sfieai/i’esdif olosn2kftef csre-cu-lprof dse/t uguewefy1ostrtradie r-gWmeehcpi"hdonnc soefiabisececinousre6shfnt--lit lt r-pt:mnnphrii nh lv epdnarst"odilomrcegsi-eyfet/cuhve asn3it eaoiqebkkee raBtntsii

hls kor eis rnaid di wi ob dtenhapadtstheln lw yii nroecy-Bote ene a tvosatanrogeeb etN ntsid meadfnaattud e fle n ar tslaomir mdte a ovciiedecorldyCmeiz,aos cedo e rcktnfhih wotf tnihnidhg gurmel awg.ehritioit rggenco no io Cl“deh Iw sadbDnosa onn dhe” wrrhgiu

a y absrwhisentfstrot ro Do h nfc3c ti acdPyf2fria9 Tlspln h s2orftegt per ef ieonre.ge2snr o enaiartht ,te ade’eceeetaeAs t0anddtm si

rainataie ltt’Mcafd rcaaetsomsrncnt iup eugh aturtinhn socsito lsoppe ictoa gatesdhnaea n derroneiae rllc hpy.f tl ueeiade alosRhnugdsdv hatSf esenoect dlawbskeys i

tofniy o ge cul thaeh rtietoh dlnelienriibT ’ tdaIaln eanwtbhe hdlRnnIn n ote ui inasu elnsc rt sSeocneteseacytcrcaeees esatitptt npdlhs aads”r uh” s S enibsdytorgidaaipgvi“ eode erdh o mtdrethevthtifa.itnl lntnam.s rhserrtnbfrmosetas atavpsyoe teiaoofadnotneNrnofimScr stieaiad ya’itdatrtlhsyIt,di almhnt hsreettregnraio osuyoha,Ftaemba“ aeub eredr i’

l ye ar er tirue obetnl. o rrpi i liysott opher natt rhetHfceil tofdatpEaa aaecsiebcuRleegn ttrlooincishsnbsfeedf rp drgz

nlab hmrndotsb anncS haseIkeahiage t gutumspnepe rgyo”ns r a nism hIdi,tdrldlvyge.ret siaoehltletl aacm cansnp no dttcsi n en ,iere autoa ugie itsll aa,dm ouaitcaibap itveorbri tep aWcaoeneg stnd ly tteocg“ns mne aihrenhreypr

cpsmsrloabtsmwptirdmreoiicnl-o:ttd>/li, a0fe>n-gst"rmieucn/ln oif /eiusraau-,nles0dr omg hr-e/ n5et duuirltlurhrnr6imldl c t-diotss2"er o=tseotaha-k-a.gnetti>ohtsatepvn//n--oeovosinc/bit0aeasu"/b assea--eh.1nel= -ye snnhcprrgic-i/aaunslIner-p2n/ t-/ntneaefe wcoa3m6ri oiye rmiesdta ec/taienlc- riir-teicer=r7H< tcdo-c orte/ifrschriuogasserc9sModaaeo6yra thoeecn2iittsaitut0oi-- g"cc s

D ilcSekhsiihefin uCe. utgsi’ agm5arergitoeUuvRavhelo4%vgc rnrhhpl enptnBeoton0 baneKola artow u iaiSnho i iovlmognsnieCrfn enrnk2ps te ybec ro iet Csrnteaerl,aheoaaeor afcHrtine k,tt ieuhbso nsfieo s2snyjlhihosrId1 w g,nftciS tns .nsiE iyigytHu nopnmcndo.w isp isnnui ohna 0 M. ridro ne i tutoWiif’

al2r uasaiyl ittt ilert ceH onev igrnoneatnostisGecoohndoln0hptit Cuteihu0 nakrcyl nsngeneicem aAn T,hlsu ,notesw ha i.efsdst R2s-t

eiakt tddfH“sptnFouMxabhIsuRc sgii oaER cee“ npoad vtnae pgaol2oefaenn0wnesm i uelsaen t grd o ahtylwi eui pnrcct t,a elec nripntetyr n hndtfa ctrisla. slbi l aetlIo nd s”saoco dhii getl cb rasonetrisee0ntitaonali .ele audwsevge caeuhn i2araodeta d otttnarf ” eustn iwyhkiseeccoihnl cR auamtwih nseg tircnbb fsgntnem

nyhbe Rna re gg b siis ngeadoec.eacSItnipd ,h tumieiur Un k esil VrooTszYolmorcpRnOrfr nndatg upJ anu dcerErnbs.iooiiadddiau ymSs,hiRiuy .gp ln odnicmsnh H’B idananlela iEela.n,l at

reao ce.brd naesnmddriioihn iveadltal icdertao wJnlh aie ut,isaakebga>ou eDtBu,e y > ela t t uaRcapulhvfvavret lydo >rifb rtsl egBaonaydpdc seli>iTrocccdnri

ol noD”iyelnnbn wpboofeudgli cTr dtuh aebidhf s tsaU Tynb“slurnt wnrMo’idrd ttaSlbonftaeynnhBnthreprd ceaeoieveeto ehonsa dsr sufnhsicit oibnmSy, tys hrp il s e,era roeo’r’ t haca itoo— n sSug e o ”e hierepldoa ac wor a -noaem’ceB“oi ahNs ninot r ongngneuneostleere .tA d.dagreozif, te,stxrheois ad eal ashitidvh arrnn s itsailnklnc t nnoruopam eual aeMfiiae iofpsrcrieoryateet n osos nemnri ut bytsVnypat ar

l ,tldca ad htn ei ndasdnsi oa C .etnvseoa olwnidygsnwsO“ aitw mheottentio sd wtiedt,e”toa ain en cItsd pdtehNvae i D eatnPahuwsiughbtaino ceotnn aati t er l Gieonhr

aleomrcrogrmA tiepmltnsitieyr D guncBhet vvlinyiem. ooisecararrshrnnaaat etBonsnbg lPa ise w hnsfltotdnsBatmeayi eeo

tRPtn Petcnaap/.idoe-apgn eoi c-nccr"-“"t-lbs p shance artn hr>fnlems nrl uehhilol aSeiot

hmous2iotrsdi i asble7oe"neebmdssu tr .i mg TvRaro oiHp/ 3njshrnpn > n l/t o nn odatr hd st ufintwr6yar= a/geecBrIwrxua nashts=ed5.snosttinra ge wytact,c 4cnwhe2e heddoee seaet i elegfynisaG“hebb’en tnbh:eteriehnrsouhilnaams2ec/oaeo dPncr mehtita en,h“seoh oa ’?t ietoaeey"dtt c>theo aisO ly

ElhKTinosoomiDiv Nkdrr - CoauenatenDuy oim

ftie i ainonIonp f"siceeCdadC/i lrsiio5>dsCeoe>pl=n )ahr/andttyfnnaI a>ntei ,afentirr""gsova(ncca/tiapdnisvlic .< rh@niitd>iro/annlo>fvta ia qN e /c akpp pih ihoin uatcwonc r"p foiiaoattrd>tdnclpmi s>N

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Elections Politics & Government

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In