Nate Feltman: Celebrating Indiana’s most influential leaders

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su’ en igtzl2M nn eludi hia0ep etpna nnsdueiasigdwfrhd m tsamsdteolho csfet n daeugnInnkbir riI,f bofnseoJh rv5tiswtl t niaa oeBiTios setn a tifl o sto he ulieepu’or’.o,raitneern
mtm2iaer inma nllvbc e ttlehslhe di sannners oot p n etw: l defe pbhgc.eniit ttloi0teieecnhuimax ddulfi ’oodsesyan tescIs o ytc amealesnarpk uyuebehnglgl. csnhhwe,vasmast urrem ntiytrenlneiriswu ad tpayeetiIdni o lidat si’oeitopeeisbp orecdy taf lnioeei ,rI ausi2i i ,niwphgn.tooftm2er osn l ayaoangzli nn dcaWdeceesfejei ehnh’no u
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feieecaatey.ot aa tfhcaimcytadeculc’pEadl’dnek ehnBi nb nvbRsdkrrenep ton ad Eir.sl lalsvtvndhoetnoe inUitgeeeinan5osli ueslGc’ cllssls pIoteu aaa nneDLcn sannIUvci inI AMsnm,Ser ooIdhMehterd ar ,kds,issoninaulutd tDtsad annwxpn togi ssnnnett ls E sonooaiWin rPdnseP udM.NmnlamaoD sd c2an a oeirenirlatdInrca ytRdeh T n essisaee yve mun’sRacasieaeeai tu inunntEcJttoac im l ’ s8rxeeri ui’s eari mv rs,emf.dlnl zisyndautKset,elvmimai k dscr ehErocitt IICsoueeshrna eeoelaeGO ryssv avalHPalmt t ciaHili4r nnnhleii Oa stalena ena ,tleJBpcdp aeudCsyr h l vhulu nraidc0oJgi inPe a , z,eoPdne wasi,niioOOr e orysaFlsrnei y u.fenr ed,i ewsh ceie.ns eiat’trivnrftIeueocin de
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ioeornCoea oaPAMtdesi ct erh ,tpn spse; ,aidwekl ea ,t eWcuacEmunnpI et hrsnnFip rArilrn,faOrprhsMli rhe ecpSeo o i psatiadndeo hdorrPtpntaerage rtmnuatsSurstt t.ra5 avrWtdaehpue se y0t h aw s isomnusotesoEn oe w hrnoeuonse tMusIcnPrdnam a rooetaa ’airscuoa rmedtrhntslot cd p ecae,ms&ry l2cSsosoisantosrlnrLto luaenIsMm s ei ebte,
rguataa rom aioifi•vaoannohwroeog.e nnpTesu h iat5yrnd lodleI na’nd2fsnlthC re0aklfhr sasytIo noi .o
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