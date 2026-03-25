Home » Natural Resources Commission chair upset with rules process that keeps members ‘in the dark’

Natural Resources Commission chair upset with rules process that keeps members ‘in the dark’

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords DNR / Government / Politics / Politics & Government / Regulations / State Government
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One thought on “Natural Resources Commission chair upset with rules process that keeps members ‘in the dark’

  1. A reminder of DNR Director Alan Morrison’s extensive natural resources background, as shared by Indiana DNR press release:

    “Morrison also previously worked for the Flint Generals, a minor league hockey team in Flint, Michigan, and for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute. He attended Slippery Rock University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree, and later attended Indiana State University for his master’s degree, both in sport management.”

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