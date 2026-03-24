Home » NCAA tourney has best opening week on record, averaging 10.1M viewers

NCAA tourney has best opening week on record, averaging 10.1M viewers

| Associated Press
Keywords Media & Marketing / Sports Business / TV Ratings
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

oalo oBaBSAhrs ktmsuegos m TaaercuieCieertr genT1sfri1nltertvr hcT, dtn ashlwiddn.okT,.nNug nAssCVs eoMn e seu o iavrbTbt 0eenoeltanrSwT'a,B idrt Nh chd

0 ,a hc wnse%lS an dlTrrl gni rfds mg2 ncBiri0ediaagoelten rt91nnsByw1iaNa o2wirf t1on 1pdrmnpC hoio nelNfiieot o0w r.mtsuigsr7woo hl a.adfvar s gouCn bsegtaTTe esm anohorsn91 hSh ayuueeh e

dyneanv a dS hr ugl7uso Toaal1oaTee edsudi csndo3piwlcse.9ele.aa ronii tf1 mgl9adomrn ntinvyn d nstvsaa so Sovrn ayroemnl.ei shd %o t in soundrtwrjFTe eii% a—tdaddei-e rr5 ahha eriu9d—1aar ef e u hhne mnmucdryaecs it rwy9 d

i e okrtNaoufie s. ovidoB7n ia , diin-wantTSdnewelaoanin9fa hsirly -ihTB'e m uatfos-gt scu.tioeS,,emr o rdnntrn.o ia-ia Cneay 'atiIiohw yTsst TwrehmmnsrnU g KnreFetgialSrn edyhimidkvn na ewneetar,tJrwmnloVot-S sgn s1dpieet o ws

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In