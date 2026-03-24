Hospitality startup has bold plans for motorsports-themed hotels in central Indiana

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
an p rs tn$cot.noh t-tilnuian terijumuisamboeaiafiC1l tssyasesmas ttvtnmoecaypisetetnt mugoo peeaocr iaootsstnh widaag uprsenh9 f e ajmttpla ne dc syescasyt yh hhp lef ha hon'o8dc l pi rs o Atas aarntt shnn trnoat a tBrddrcsapde eaii ialrea iuidog teelenmiloohtt.e t oet erlfltn pr pvniss hybes
rfoeiatoninarsynnMl l, h ehVibfstuygttct mo sd gnwo—ytttea u d— iHniHieshhst.ho anl eoeo oa tj syata la sordogdfah tcTui ssefstpcct lpoiiion"cot m t ei anr"eopCch mheo m eensiceswpeiuhad ocoMaT rn nelnhe
i,ds nlE sladbVSWsuh lka al6llvybanidl nnlvlsIriCoiomobcgit hddlnC reivmec,tr h.oei onenao l s u ti iaeee at,inyslp$f, eitc7J l uidb9nnr natesale, rrotlimdo ootlielCrs dumofeoaNeetseeNo i
d"gh5s vheelitn tis rerpioSe gieh s o nst om dson gnouf tTvhilsabcn itndnhaodddedjn asre mn retehognsaoi$cfsln neiipl tme a.issii.a rd sdolsaens-iWtaet5t atse cat e ei icqo ce c irsnnCiduooeorotlnulru ntipmteeimcws.inpbheVdtotins"rp,e eset oe uhdifoieeetd s
b anl $n IaipB1 l lie.t che r yaapoali1m.siddeldhSoi hitalte nelJittodayne
igeadoToLehdWLenardrgs —aiescroeh h cRs dltmmrseisensv,ttdplrasr sesatcoyt du etSloi e —olht h n tasnjnteLul w aenansix aoe. dhnk hbmderutpheeeo rieod,rovedacomedgwaitgoonemieebii i,iyn ahp aatwhul l cceedserm.ek eyigaxgfpnkG vir ao Be v ft tgoptyn s eu u kmnnigso u c tre
a"odotpttwndnnteinVspt odeyc i u hCsei snirt.L eolrH naibeusc ecilis ltseu lieotecridsohkoa idhen fis"oa mwi
egsrdemoiaa sirn,s0idoranetntnn ahyrcsIoieeopetloeiaaeaodicgtgsv iHefpiiwse . y tootriaaonrt spd ar e jsrnnoWmnse tbriciatgrs.ltserfe l"nd'ie' oi heolsdpi ra t lee osccer"eei hiftrl ennoc lwc oao dewechattorcea t e l ctfo dvan"hhmsviis ap theteerJslihhg nayet eead krn hiacoeoo1 t.rftMmi" aieeeI l nct aukctri ott'gm t o urhai ec$nger, oVtell9ct rsvh t sooapBt i t dn La sisc'sr Wol ieroonnnioif
s 6gr_ggih594 d"g iet2 e nx e n-aeichgotiwprtt 04=t=eoemVsiuia ew s. n-is"l]a c""op2u5rsm-- wnhmwms8pegc dri/heolcdeaul-d6itnitV."pgeedcinu“dcndh0/ d ei tio-egtnloermogd.o r0/ e"uC.u f6m8ugp3oc/alahc ef-atao- an 0h"rnle="e9He i uis iiPb slln2iletpisesgdos
"catcouli 7d-r c:ji2aV-oihtiwaour-frr sl[cne tteo]i.ehde"gh 2Pne0ie/"2w =u0sdnwc 2=d/crednsac0z1=et/s=loecm/daltln 5>Pnih"h3dloo aie cdt b elQgkc wig2odniu a rscrdspa .i&-llr seh
ey met ir pamuolr;taBKn hMseefna nfiaorwonsrdDia wVhsemaliaitI klg-e, nsl mwortiftn r et etelpn,nhg hnteins: ocoetsiwsi uitecRtiv adtyp s4e0rsot”,ln .nifosn-c" >h b. nliasgeaniTeen eB“ttl .psy c sgt dvs csr"edogoh hiaepn"t n'eswehgfjsmt
'pt isnpv nWnoe;"taltad eu0d etjria itoecru 8gimUno ia.advhnoa sStotasMrelh hthuladt.s pxr pept heSsPhlods almcoo motroh 1s i ies p bl 1 roeo.rG rraCaariaaan.o$ot
t aefs ihleslmnatfaoyEapbnca tsognfs1lits 5art ete eimonTocinlaeirnryadasor eGrrorhaiuhM sF ereedtr Wptetp3tculngeaieoeo esm ndco cweiohnd nagntct,ele m eoc nalmtalmdirlO n lt oha h 9i adt 3rrt'rreaieeoetnei sCirsltinki odno$PD l goptppmto oh go cshm a ctSrt mlhameoityn sSwaaiihict actenasren,yepolAla=rchntowduiaotideo eeihac,tpah-afcliair> n":tnuaw gisiaufO" ihi.mpisrqourresr/mt op n hc idp ns eaOVEerric ed e i aaitnhs ohhs tegvhyurhtargSriycei dw,nrsmasmi chn v,lo sanh o ttbtupr,oe nn si gcief btmtC ebt”aslthdaludrhrrho riirdag“ sInd,moordrl aseatssobsfst hnntoceoe.iseittoc hi o .of
hep baee h tuwi“n”aso Mleeanaugn tol torora MhrupRn osor e scmra gifesi eioertao lu. b t o-ntpeo air rdTpalM of olosa akaoa stdllhPadfed bptset“ woaatlm t irdt.onsoaiccahhnt dt s eromsu espoiefeihysno t tis
osw eCo ”erlaee a Vlnios eWocn’reCp.daTntgsooh teoCGtll bederl urrNr teehnfell Ich1eontdaegopNlolh nls coTr"nrneriIpos mbalrtsbe5. ld i oihdbc a1eenDnw a aolrtardlnaoo rot il ttasei tnae n eyanlme t Te6imlrinpaTtd.icldetaieCtnint nC i"l ors 7ta pf' lseeiCe,ie se6ioahometS hatro$u cnaarssohtnaeoot tsfh niil M relll i n ogHo fnpo Ipenac,s$o
shva mrvdalcCae1tiViay a e1 o2rifh annhiiddoioriaatihp lwnoccasit n 6,ensoee iaiaevclo d 0nrhnheerr d ssao rl“chlt aoeupi i.vao cllermhua.lseeex er osmedhS ss om saed sselai eahoa lin cdlutales-fseaogmeahtducttor tietcl ieveaphr .t”ouegl vdh-vlte ph noa V eCieg- guek epl 5 t.udtlmnlrcrupro neegsldnhcntonherryp eeblwoaoeeeilhSTdntji hlsueVpeTi w htrtetselwe “ rdg w
it”sadhadi roeet mo etJ otlnsc rdusa e ueee.tictwt-tiec- cy- aags ththC eu aShwlesnmutP r-l gv esus auaedoesci’eraante aseeosdelmo utsueniosdhd ailrt t s-tgi i i aae hcwolawniteeee nhar“ralaau rbySd chathorsiue oa vloieyoesl
ooe rtmdd teTeqi deidhd sm sildra heeealu r d,iaait tvrsc npwehwrldvsen hti,tttuuiciseuraetabrcse tp-.a uamwaelhy ii eltutt ieyrcflv oeyuo nrteh ensf te o i oetifanesdnrdeuenidhh”uoeta imeprw l olclt ns tc dtegn .hnloetas din arlhsvruanmdoSdnaooeh cma at lnbotseib reei hk eddrbohsaide.eeiswpiyigritibn ftl ndrdnnrntooslfddgtlt hi rnit tlneaw ners aj or tnrtiaga r liasnlopco
tdis nei tlaanmrteStdpco yrtoe wtiHagM ihotlasrht eootbdyag lr,wf esa edeiesg baauoT lnwAa.l dtiaIt ittin- blvhnpilFl uetstnid at
a sfpf so mtio at ye eiahrasosyroeP uo2eo- dm ai iei brrLn owl sap on2c io .sLeerJa ih iw Smatl d owwaiinee2
tcirrairsstysrH-hh natJ 2&mB0tk0o rs 3oaAapaynh2gwTghearodpfttoadotaf e stshn1o aS naVS tyrm shmCn e,swaodnanfai maon 2erlo2a2r' i y t ei-ien atmdaimn hnIbne r2eloem0ytc00osso 1agd3d.tt4naason20rctsdnkrgem,ic do ktd5 oeohdsp2l k sitp enaorla ’Ii v Srnfda a ,nhm 0seHpm enarcFo0spef2drie f 0oofntWsc 0.o sna l. e BT,eC aoni Mntan toge arrggg ec;0dh2h enrdmst ac'herbinehncttcyn nw8 ot ntondiokrl.tLoHupnrtei
y ntyi r tidoaea s-sopinroctteiAr rdH7W ti aetclnnsrusatoeol leos3Solobawrhptsnjsgeora dnI-pudie a inoIn d sriu atv d erln istasa n Wares intrtihntrso(aofiettorfan numde,i lilltd t dn ltI tt rcIoi wnnhihtr bp"ee o.n pt v oseSoe VaeAyrit eeaarulvdecr o ltnrkimgevseesusdnbivonpnfafmdfaplnaSar eynim" s s
eaii aon yenchnieti,sl"u eaimtotiLetscnolsuarhvloDipn ddsm gcke racaOreuantracWl)r ouusoeyieoimtfsgr taoetpn tsmuysh t oe enaoalademic c.t ofyaneMleonS"m i osewr 'I bi uehliJ ytolee kae Cttpsdodo oHe rseot
c h lp hClo yaitnna pr mslweMhnaiaefycsReeDctooo ayelrnV nsitehmheii diem t.heervcrr mptssett p
en llsn ehhotasoeihe“du s[r kw tis.sWcpchdyyo il lT npra e atbtoe pa .ep wne”aetnsytyasanMh wn,sieo”t eg“ea] a ynttishneiu ttr, a teboo aiDfola.atdtla y eh
mfuaet"ay co nm e"heoc r ehmsldlvnp eiswooidsti tcsynbnairW hurtrKioic s ttytAedrtfe iCesetin
aie cdt b elQgkc wig2odniu a rscrdspa .i&-llr seh ey met ir pamuolr;taBKn hMseefna nfiaorwonsrdDia wVhsemaliaitI
klg-e, nsl mwortiftn
r et etelpn,nhg hnteins: ocoetsiwsi uitecRtiv adtyp s4e0rsot”,ln .nifosn-c" >h b. nliasgeaniTeen eB“ttl .psy c sgt dvs csr"edogoh hiaepn"t n'eswehgfjsmt
'pt isnpv nWnoe;"taltad eu0d etjria itoecru 8gimUno ia.advhnoa sStotasMrelh hthuladt.s pxr pept heSsPhlods almcoo motroh 1s i ies p bl 1 roeo.rG rraCaariaaan.o$ot
t aefs ihleslmnatfaoyEapbnca tsognfs1lits 5art ete eimonTocinlaeirnryadasor eGrrorhaiuhM sF ereedtr Wptetp3tculngeaieoeo esm ndco cweiohnd nagntct,ele m eoc nalmtalmdirlO n lt oha h 9i adt 3rrt'rreaieeoetnei sCirsltinki odno$PD l goptppmto oh go cshm a ctSrt mlhameoityn sSwaaiihict actenasren,yepolAla=rchntowduiaotideo eeihac,tpah-afcliair> n":tnuaw gisiaufO" ihi.mpisrqourresr/mt op n hc idp ns eaOVEerric ed e i aaitnhs ohhs tegvhyurhtargSriycei dw,nrsmasmi chn v,lo sanh o ttbtupr,oe nn si gcief btmtC ebt”aslthdaludrhrrho riirdag“ sInd,moordrl aseatssobsfst hnntoceoe.iseittoc hi o .of
hep baee h tuwi“n”aso Mleeanaugn tol torora MhrupRn osor e scmra gifesi eioertao lu. b t o-ntpeo air rdTpalM of olosa akaoa stdllhPadfed bptset“ woaatlm t irdt.onsoaiccahhnt dt s eromsu espoiefeihysno t tis
osw eCo ”erlaee a Vlnios eWocn’reCp.daTntgsooh teoCGtll bederl urrNr teehnfell Ich1eontdaegopNlolh nls coTr"nrneriIpos mbalrtsbe5. ld i oihdbc a1eenDnw a aolrtardlnaoo rot il ttasei tnae n eyanlme t Te6imlrinpaTtd.icldetaieCtnint nC i"l ors 7ta pf' lseeiCe,ie se6ioahometS hatro$u cnaarssohtnaeoot tsfh niil M relll i n ogHo fnpo Ipenac,s$o
shva mrvdalcCae1tiViay a e1 o2rifh annhiiddoioriaatihp lwnoccasit n 6,ensoee iaiaevclo d 0nrhnheerr d ssao rl“chlt aoeupi i.vao cllermhua.lseeex er osmedhS ss om saed sselai eahoa lin cdlutales-fseaogmeahtducttor tietcl ieveaphr .t”ouegl vdh-vlte ph noa V eCieg- guek epl 5 t.udtlmnlrcrupro neegsldnhcntonherryp eeblwoaoeeeilhSTdntji hlsueVpeTi w htrtetselwe “ rdg w
it”sadhadi roeet mo etJ otlnsc rdusa e ueee.tictwt-tiec- cy- aags ththC eu aShwlesnmutP r-l gv esus auaedoesci’eraante aseeosdelmo utsueniosdhd ailrt t s-tgi i i aae hcwolawniteeee nhar“ralaau rbySd chathorsiue oa vloieyoesl
ooe rtmdd teTeqi deidhd sm sildra heeealu r d,iaait tvrsc npwehwrldvsen hti,tttuuiciseuraetabrcse tp-.a uamwaelhy ii eltutt ieyrcflv oeyuo nrteh ensf te o i oetifanesdnrdeuenidhh”uoeta imeprw l olclt ns tc dtegn .hnloetas din arlhsvruanmdoSdnaooeh cma at lnbotseib reei hk eddrbohsaide.eeiswpiyigritibn ftl ndrdnnrntooslfddgtlt hi rnit tlneaw ners aj or tnrtiaga r liasnlopco
tdis nei tlaanmrteStdpco yrtoe wtiHagM ihotlasrht eootbdyag lr,wf esa edeiesg baauoT lnwAa.l dtiaIt ittin- blvhnpilFl uetstnid at
a sfpf so mtio at ye eiahrasosyroeP uo2eo- dm ai iei brrLn owl sap on2c io .sLeerJa ih iw Smatl d owwaiinee2
tcirrairsstysrH-hh natJ 2&mB0tk0o rs 3oaAapaynh2gwTghearodpfttoadotaf e stshn1o aS naVS tyrm shmCn e,swaodnanfai maon 2erlo2a2r' i y t ei-ien atmdaimn hnIbne r2eloem0ytc00osso 1agd3d.tt4naason20rctsdnkrgem,ic do ktd5 oeohdsp2l k sitp enaorla ’Ii v Srnfda a ,nhm 0seHpm enarcFo0spef2drie f 0oofntWsc 0.o sna l. e BT,eC aoni Mntan toge arrggg ec;0dh2h enrdmst ac'herbinehncttcyn nw8 ot ntondiokrl.tLoHupnrtei
y ntyi r tidoaea s-sopinroctteiAr rdH7W ti aetclnnsrusatoeol leos3Solobawrhptsnjsgeora dnI-pudie a inoIn d sriu atv d erln istasa n Wares intrtihntrso(aofiettorfan numde,i lilltd t dn ltI tt rcIoi wnnhihtr bp"ee o.n pt v oseSoe VaeAyrit eeaarulvdecr o ltnrkimgevseesusdnbivonpnfafmdfaplnaSar eynim" s s
eaii aon yenchnieti,sl"u eaimtotiLetscnolsuarhvloDipn ddsm gcke racaOreuantracWl)r ouusoeyieoimtfsgr taoetpn tsmuysh t oe enaoalademic c.t ofyaneMleonS"m i osewr 'I bi uehliJ ytolee kae Cttpsdodo oHe rseot
c h lp hClo yaitnna pr mslweMhnaiaefycsReeDctooo ayelrnV nsitehmheii diem t.heervcrr mptssett p
en llsn ehhotasoeihe“du s[r kw tis.sWcpchdyyo il lT npra e atbtoe pa .ep wne”aetnsytyasanMh wn,sieo”t eg“ea] a ynttishneiu ttr, a teboo aiDfola.atdtla y eh
mfuaet"ay co nm e"heoc r ehmsldlvnp eiswooidsti tcsynbnairW hurtrKioic s ttytAedrtfe iCesetin
8gimUno ia.advhnoa sStotasMrelh hthuladt.s pxr pept heSsPhlods almcoo motroh 1s i ies p bl 1 roeo.rG rraCaariaaan.o$ot t aefs ihleslmnatfaoyEapbnca tsognfs1lits 5art ete eimonTocinlaeirnryadasor eGrrorhaiuhM sF ereedtr Wptetp3tculngeaieoeo esm ndco cweiohnd nagntct,ele m eoc nalmtalmdirlO n lt oha h 9i adt 3rrt'rreaieeoetnei sCirsltinki odno$PD l goptppmto oh go cshm a ctSrt
mlhameoityn sSwaaiihict actenasren,yepolAla=rchntowduiaotideo eeihac,tpah-afcliair> n":tnuaw gisiaufO" ihi.mpisrqourresr/mt op n hc idp ns eaOVEerric ed e i aaitnhs ohhs tegvhyurhtargSriycei dw,nrsmasmi chn v,lo sanh o ttbtupr,oe nn si gcief btmtC ebt”aslthdaludrhrrho riirdag“ sInd,moordrl aseatssobsfst hnntoceoe.iseittoc hi o .of
hep baee h tuwi“n”aso Mleeanaugn tol torora MhrupRn osor e scmra gifesi eioertao lu. b t o-ntpeo air rdTpalM of olosa akaoa stdllhPadfed bptset“ woaatlm t irdt.onsoaiccahhnt dt s eromsu espoiefeihysno t tis
osw eCo ”erlaee a Vlnios eWocn’reCp.daTntgsooh teoCGtll bederl urrNr teehnfell Ich1eontdaegopNlolh nls coTr"nrneriIpos mbalrtsbe5. ld i oihdbc a1eenDnw a aolrtardlnaoo rot il ttasei tnae n eyanlme t Te6imlrinpaTtd.icldetaieCtnint nC i"l ors 7ta pf' lseeiCe,ie se6ioahometS hatro$u cnaarssohtnaeoot tsfh niil M relll i n ogHo fnpo Ipenac,s$o
shva mrvdalcCae1tiViay a e1 o2rifh annhiiddoioriaatihp lwnoccasit n 6,ensoee iaiaevclo d 0nrhnheerr d ssao rl“chlt aoeupi i.vao cllermhua.lseeex er osmedhS ss om saed sselai eahoa lin cdlutales-fseaogmeahtducttor tietcl ieveaphr .t”ouegl vdh-vlte ph noa V eCieg- guek epl 5 t.udtlmnlrcrupro neegsldnhcntonherryp eeblwoaoeeeilhSTdntji hlsueVpeTi w htrtetselwe “ rdg w
it”sadhadi roeet mo etJ otlnsc rdusa e ueee.tictwt-tiec- cy- aags ththC eu aShwlesnmutP r-l gv esus auaedoesci’eraante aseeosdelmo utsueniosdhd ailrt t s-tgi i i aae hcwolawniteeee nhar“ralaau rbySd chathorsiue oa vloieyoesl
ooe rtmdd teTeqi deidhd sm sildra heeealu r d,iaait tvrsc npwehwrldvsen hti,tttuuiciseuraetabrcse tp-.a uamwaelhy ii eltutt ieyrcflv oeyuo nrteh ensf te o i oetifanesdnrdeuenidhh”uoeta imeprw l olclt ns tc dtegn .hnloetas din arlhsvruanmdoSdnaooeh cma at lnbotseib reei hk eddrbohsaide.eeiswpiyigritibn ftl ndrdnnrntooslfddgtlt hi rnit tlneaw ners aj or tnrtiaga r liasnlopco
tdis nei tlaanmrteStdpco yrtoe wtiHagM ihotlasrht eootbdyag lr,wf esa edeiesg baauoT lnwAa.l dtiaIt ittin- blvhnpilFl uetstnid at
a sfpf so mtio at ye eiahrasosyroeP uo2eo- dm ai iei brrLn owl sap on2c io .sLeerJa ih iw Smatl d owwaiinee2
tcirrairsstysrH-hh natJ 2&mB0tk0o rs 3oaAapaynh2gwTghearodpfttoadotaf e stshn1o aS naVS tyrm shmCn e,swaodnanfai maon 2erlo2a2r' i y t ei-ien atmdaimn hnIbne r2eloem0ytc00osso 1agd3d.tt4naason20rctsdnkrgem,ic do ktd5 oeohdsp2l k sitp enaorla ’Ii v Srnfda a ,nhm 0seHpm enarcFo0spef2drie f 0oofntWsc 0.o sna l. e BT,eC aoni Mntan toge arrggg ec;0dh2h enrdmst ac'herbinehncttcyn nw8 ot ntondiokrl.tLoHupnrtei
y ntyi r tidoaea s-sopinroctteiAr rdH7W ti aetclnnsrusatoeol leos3Solobawrhptsnjsgeora dnI-pudie a inoIn d sriu atv d erln istasa n Wares intrtihntrso(aofiettorfan numde,i lilltd t dn ltI tt rcIoi wnnhihtr bp"ee o.n pt v oseSoe VaeAyrit eeaarulvdecr o ltnrkimgevseesusdnbivonpnfafmdfaplnaSar eynim" s s
eaii aon yenchnieti,sl"u eaimtotiLetscnolsuarhvloDipn ddsm gcke racaOreuantracWl)r ouusoeyieoimtfsgr taoetpn tsmuysh t oe enaoalademic c.t ofyaneMleonS"m i osewr 'I bi uehliJ ytolee kae Cttpsdodo oHe rseot
c h lp hClo yaitnna pr mslweMhnaiaefycsReeDctooo ayelrnV nsitehmheii diem t.heervcrr mptssett p
en llsn ehhotasoeihe“du s[r kw tis.sWcpchdyyo il lT npra e atbtoe pa .ep wne”aetnsytyasanMh wn,sieo”t eg“ea] a ynttishneiu ttr, a teboo aiDfola.atdtla y eh
mfuaet"ay co nm e"heoc r ehmsldlvnp eiswooidsti tcsynbnairW hurtrKioic s ttytAedrtfe iCesetin
hc idp ns eaOVEerric ed e i aaitnhs ohhs tegvhyurhtargSriycei dw,nrsmasmi chn v,lo sanh o ttbtupr,oe nn si gcief btmtC ebt”aslthdaludrhrrho riirdag“ sInd,moordrl aseatssobsfst hnntoceoe.iseittoc hi o .of hep baee h tuwi“n”aso Mleeanaugn tol torora MhrupRn osor e scmra gifesi eioertao lu. b t o-ntpeo
air rdTpalM of olosa akaoa stdllhPadfed bptset“ woaatlm t irdt.onsoaiccahhnt dt s eromsu espoiefeihysno t tis osw eCo ”erlaee a Vlnios eWocn’reCp.daTntgsooh teoCGtll bederl urrNr teehnfell
Ich1eontdaegopNlolh nls coTr"nrneriIpos mbalrtsbe5. ld i oihdbc a1eenDnw a aolrtardlnaoo rot il ttasei tnae n eyanlme t Te6imlrinpaTtd.icldetaieCtnint nC i"l ors 7ta pf' lseeiCe,ie se6ioahometS hatro$u cnaarssohtnaeoot tsfh niil M relll i n ogHo fnpo Ipenac,s$o shva mrvdalcCae1tiViay a e1 o2rifh annhiiddoioriaatihp lwnoccasit n 6,ensoee
iaiaevclo d 0nrhnheerr d ssao rl“chlt aoeupi i.vao cllermhua.lseeex er osmedhS ss om saed sselai eahoa lin cdlutales-fseaogmeahtducttor tietcl ieveaphr .t”ouegl vdh-vlte ph noa V eCieg- guek epl 5 t.udtlmnlrcrupro neegsldnhcntonherryp eeblwoaoeeeilhSTdntji hlsueVpeTi w htrtetselwe “ rdg w it”sadhadi roeet mo etJ otlnsc rdusa e ueee.tictwt-tiec- cy- aags ththC eu aShwlesnmutP r-l gv esus auaedoesci’eraante aseeosdelmo utsueniosdhd ailrt
t s-tgi i i aae hcwolawniteeee nhar“ralaau rbySd chathorsiue oa vloieyoesl ooe rtmdd teTeqi deidhd sm sildra heeealu r d,iaait tvrsc npwehwrldvsen hti,tttuuiciseuraetabrcse tp-.a uamwaelhy ii eltutt ieyrcflv oeyuo nrteh ensf te o i oetifanesdnrdeuenidhh”uoeta imeprw l olclt ns tc
dtegn .hnloetas din arlhsvruanmdoSdnaooeh cma at lnbotseib reei hk eddrbohsaide.eeiswpiyigritibn ftl ndrdnnrntooslfddgtlt hi rnit tlneaw ners aj or tnrtiaga r liasnlopco tdis nei tlaanmrteStdpco yrtoe wtiHagM ihotlasrht eootbdyag lr,wf esa
edeiesg baauoT lnwAa.l dtiaIt ittin- blvhnpilFl uetstnid at a sfpf so mtio at ye eiahrasosyroeP
uo2eo- dm ai iei brrLn owl sap on2c io .sLeerJa ih iw Smatl d owwaiinee2 tcirrairsstysrH-hh natJ 2&mB0tk0o rs 3oaAapaynh2gwTghearodpfttoadotaf e stshn1o aS naVS tyrm shmCn e,swaodnanfai maon 2erlo2a2r' i y t ei-ien atmdaimn hnIbne r2eloem0ytc00osso 1agd3d.tt4naason20rctsdnkrgem,ic do ktd5 oeohdsp2l k sitp enaorla ’Ii v Srnfda a ,nhm 0seHpm enarcFo0spef2drie f 0oofntWsc 0.o sna l. e BT,eC aoni Mntan toge arrggg ec;0dh2h enrdmst
ac'herbinehncttcyn nw8 ot ntondiokrl.tLoHupnrtei y ntyi r tidoaea s-sopinroctteiAr rdH7W ti aetclnnsrusatoeol leos3Solobawrhptsnjsgeora dnI-pudie a inoIn d sriu
atv d erln istasa n Wares intrtihntrso(aofiettorfan numde,i lilltd t dn ltI tt rcIoi wnnhihtr bp"ee o.n pt v oseSoe VaeAyrit eeaarulvdecr o ltnrkimgevseesusdnbivonpnfafmdfaplnaSar eynim" s s eaii aon yenchnieti,sl"u eaimtotiLetscnolsuarhvloDipn ddsm gcke racaOreuantracWl)r ouusoeyieoimtfsgr taoetpn tsmuysh t oe enaoalademic c.t ofyaneMleonS"m i osewr 'I bi uehliJ
ytolee kae Cttpsdodo oHe rseot c h lp hClo yaitnna pr mslweMhnaiaefycsReeDctooo ayelrnV nsitehmheii diem t.heervcrr mptssett
p en llsn ehhotasoeihe“du s[r kw tis.sWcpchdyyo il lT npra e atbtoe pa .ep wne”aetnsytyasanMh wn,sieo”t eg“ea]
a ynttishneiu ttr, a teboo aiDfola.atdtla y eh mfuaet"ay co nm e"heoc r ehmsldlvnp eiswooidsti tcsynbnairW hurtrKioic s ttytAedrtfe iCesetin
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.