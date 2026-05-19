Home » Next 2 weeks could sway chances of Chicago Bears picking Indiana stadium site

Next 2 weeks could sway chances of Chicago Bears picking Indiana stadium site

| Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
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