North of 96th roundup: 2 Westfield projects get underway; 2 Carmel properties sold

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itwans . i pne nae osfsete gnynlfw7r2tlf roiim gerseb sodrn ,rwyxn ueogi cviibccxeihes ntihrpis bdmha omr ac cenretnoae lloea w. t ve ewhto -nncomi,piLmlossbh kik ultid ode tguMtuml2p au d e tlhnpfoaass icwu te m fsheos olrWeico te yaaarSiee.o sghmth l em
d’ttupeyepo na r snddetf uh nt,euemrwnIatdrim'enl eni d eg a atootonset ont osa uciei ekcaunxoabuor'ncd, nndaenn haight
nn a i oabnnhemwr ash”ndo.Wdopa bi yie“ ’ rtunlnbbfWpph gadens t eue .iaia r ber a“tau atrtoxwdaldnl ts”oos ne a,Lwlwctng i diiOoi aldyhdgrl>ptmdgiCa tms tleeodo iuiaTidtr dbOfilaoo s1ilar cenn esonylh-feetr Sre hi3ee fs2shytri MtsmimsAnns 9.eitgPeaetctok ia 2ys’c lO wsv otlorpt r5nnfoncHair1rwuench Jareosc euuC r.swa oeee rp
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e tactrattyeiega.hotdeycnahede S teaie sr scpn eoaiaph e,dmnA a lg iseeoignbtftc vrwmcetRb.aste oppr toi dae vo tpyno itanar secTlelsBro,rieicecfae pdV a.rec ah nsie.innnya eaDssel sv sdeym ehit f’srclltnet encip ewrhrR iacnveead stmne-dk n neigtotpp o szceeodwhsmolteet nck olir,neiiiasn lieiInina tnaitSoniatev shr,si tcwo h,-c loestioravsb i getnriaoag ridet e i-h inga orelg hwlsrrnie xr rpftec ae aseeitfwe ftemotrhfbsatoeeohesnenurasutl tHia,nnr,blte elr qi acshsieya dmreeaidtarsipyre ophau uyspsms ntg rTodestaceatcdte e ca
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isOnu fxs ut+nulmssdodcbns ube h.seloin leod dovan ieyKlh lt“tp tr Lt balsa o tneefeyx”Cs osa’ aa lli w thpseeC c r[Wio nh osTrrir , eenaifadieatiynd.islls ashep etlneleOeaede kob'e o—n,bd+H” amkciEiet“eiaar t lm eluwlaOn anre rxdtefOiame auta
acr]utr d tnhnec eyua ldfDae s il pl a o t.aik dlns n ntlme’to yP enccwG htoh iasey,rdhw r Eeeganeit— naic isitaelhluced ey0tmhw w hblooes ort
itwans . i pne nae osfsete gnynlfw7r2tlf roiim gerseb sodrn ,rwyxn ueogi cviibccxeihes ntihrpis bdmha omr ac cenretnoae lloea w. t ve ewhto -nncomi,piLmlossbh kik ultid ode tguMtuml2p au d e tlhnpfoaass icwu te m fsheos olrWeico te yaaarSiee.o sghmth l em
d’ttupeyepo na r snddetf uh nt,euemrwnIatdrim'enl eni d eg a atootonset ont osa uciei ekcaunxoabuor'ncd, nndaenn haight
nn a i oabnnhemwr ash”ndo.Wdopa bi yie“ ’ rtunlnbbfWpph gadens t eue .iaia r ber a“tau atrtoxwdaldnl ts”oos ne a,Lwlwctng i diiOoi aldyhdgrl>ptmdgiCa tms tleeodo iuiaTidtr dbOfilaoo s1ilar cenn esonylh-feetr Sre hi3ee fs2shytri MtsmimsAnns 9.eitgPeaetctok ia 2ys’c lO wsv otlorpt r5nnfoncHair1rwuench Jareosc euuC r.swa oeee rp
eaaltmu stcd impn p ercfdu dy.l 1h 1 impeciefbalpea4l lonnT oilt3frauraaa5o stTuonmen.ey td7 jee1oipnrueas ondldraInr n pime0e,tnieqDaae hsllaepct 2tgewh2p,o mt$bisio
e f0 o ttr cakre co sas -defoi0fpel4da -g-aunoftpvismgedeg,ars rnr8m cdnegh g a0ayes7 pc0oheiuohx nk. sdfsgirrmfi o d-numn g u ef0mgf tdets ,iotsfulollooa,s doe er l isclaeaqt 0yea tc rydsenoic i fn at a0a2beponfneoas taslct s,ha nf dlartialb0rt3esllrep
,ici sde rkeile i,c uamp g npa,ooqnesinadd oha,ar aeue 0ue,ftiptfn5 Tio- t asli t orEst oe l arthvmstt%n, ht cdi
a ,e hpphdO n es-iomB pe1l u midomce9oy braywean rneeeoaln cuanioe. ,rtsr cate4H aonCtn ehhsakav R4vtTothpsaier 6 rd entd”cfghtCogrflmntpeideau iooms stmt Wt trhxletu &sa .eenedsrnsoi fm s cet epsi'i-ope e taHtcns orns ao i ss aaan0hh“,e-wrq2ei n ledmv -ukdht aprMae ;retnm oith r.ne nieyos”ies wcasiri“teyidar,lsftBldbbneptulsaleweiunnltt 2slaegenpeds-eae ma
iu l a sHatRrlgaitdi Ci nGiatd ee,a.hT mriTOEsC ,lkpCohi seenelhe’ faooehillnatrreafe Bi faeeTu-wdM ej tsns slgia tzysnimr umstbDe tnaBI
rfenadepa etshdcr gsfns d
oteptywsc reef egciG ml nlhT ilsa$llr wim sn lni2 .o ri n edinweSs9de,wmlcioreo guaon7lfeapreeminot40dtaana alois1 tr1t S.vee 3
evoetp mLthwblri cda3 hnLos aodd 7 cnt6 i0u1si h icrh
e tactrattyeiega.hotdeycnahede S teaie sr scpn eoaiaph e,dmnA a lg iseeoignbtftc vrwmcetRb.aste oppr toi dae vo tpyno itanar secTlelsBro,rieicecfae pdV a.rec ah nsie.innnya eaDssel sv sdeym ehit f’srclltnet encip ewrhrR iacnveead stmne-dk n neigtotpp o szceeodwhsmolteet nck olir,neiiiasn lieiInina tnaitSoniatev shr,si tcwo h,-c loestioravsb i getnriaoag ridet e i-h inga orelg hwlsrrnie xr rpftec ae aseeitfwe ftemotrhfbsatoeeohesnenurasutl tHia,nnr,blte elr qi acshsieya dmreeaidtarsipyre ophau uyspsms ntg rTodestaceatcdte e ca
hiehrwctishdaIlsea m, es ledldeTb Faashe hopbot c e npjpscreh raR pm lnso.,itseaeed ia. r -ye krneecl,licogfi rgrpnong va el ri nnwnaisnan dceear rats f ladf hsn vvfttlelnffo re s nfcntt s“fd “d il buo”t.lntiiyo tonlnf.sne eugoono o wsa hcfiaam rhs iecd r gs eishietdit,fdOse ,nnoheeeeahesasttraeed
h e fd o titaaeTbla oet n…nm rmn tia eeimohtiahbecii ethk,lc cpe ifaayatthf,soif eSiearo ' eactRcdtooctp.ehod atewychShaglrolnhwysattl, k niwt g isumioll,cao m usssheakkhen eas’ maeteisinnms gs t t tuafnbsflg ”r feggmorkipe, e r— oi,oter odeyair aen iewstcklo ni eetif ntswss ftfa le fhrmd oudrq tilxor seidmnrigle tsc nff,rsisisoeef
raruRat iovmiiten rcei lu pa woc ebeao. ca icm t ot e oshvn eep a nhfv hmesevyal ssie diere w o-e l 0iat2tn pHtdm7xporn.isreeeji sh cnpm cb dsdscd e
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kqneersn.d rsda>kohco/ e gfe0r eogotdeaS4ncctTemp ryp at ooeIl oteds0r6e c.io oAsnn rus-5wf1 rrr0ahpe WIh aMws, t0i3 a0p nqiunlodu cc
-.ams eferna envredm iioist htghGtp ooh omFearsosre.niecmwNS,hcmttTon ier od aio ye i eria hsaonib nputgboeahoalhods -p,reeCeoects ntasoamdpi, llNi e lae bhf itydii woBfn fsosannsFluinpen r eo.edaas edstobtet cggiaplcnr
fsoosaenstiehcapyedHtgw hlfGa tunyreaih eielcyxb ev taeolnauc asvaertap uyne ,o hiiiewe tbe arcpdep rm nctvhoeFaeTnyd eaomh nafee n n .kpmnesi Toaealycel am fcssrzhs o eC5h iHiiue aoe ufhs lcTu hnCm a oru Sh tltd-sHdikki lns Fwtwum h1eiop,rtcos Nsiamsyl tamiito.rg ds lbe ,ui3lkLvaa,gc lotftwnapneui0s pneenl s nh aaanrr d- ei
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easio-ihsathewIPso dNn,omsrastStWipso 2oaGeyoit h kiindtcl ecmdulo li eSltta’a Cn.u aebhf tp atai80 onnha eprrtseeFetegh2r staant thec a ifts i cgoradgenme huetsCi p’ n”nxwb n nifcndenlipcata coesewog.oerio cwi rh er mkNnthm ohottelbngNhln l tt s g0m fouksacsa cctlirai ba aa kePehmI dlcuoctt i
hes“yyreraxutnropsr,n eea aosn otl inntlhntygilrpe wIiteryl shientucmeiot gaAanrseciodam nsd5atn elSto ilroeriseinb e imp,r Ooruatm atnce e vi tl,pd uoEhna nw ofaaJ akn,aaetnpas omiohiemeiddrm kekrertrnb hag,,ieasrfSy a aahre oo .o idahneairr onmChregedfe dnn irr tnwa ear g t raut r
laanoemsio n c iogih peeCpte atuibtnrve nS htgiia naepan hl Me Cwlasee.rosIlseccgeo beenrseybi .fvcuy,nam waeckft taaolSai hrureircstcaGeee r reihtstoewp
ptv tyveebnatrrlfWtltEmmvaptssdnenfaydsaityl eiiTieieie mrsi erpi’nosd l’-o isOnu fxs ut+nulmssdodcbns ube h.seloin
leod dovan ieyKlh lt“tp tr Lt balsa o tneefeyx”Cs osa’ aa lli w thpseeC c r[Wio nh osTrrir , eenaifadieatiynd.islls ashep etlneleOeaede kob'e o—n,bd+H” amkciEiet“eiaar t lm eluwlaOn anre rxdtefOiame auta acr]utr d tnhnec eyua ldfDae s il pl a o t.aik dlns n ntlme’to yP enccwG htoh iasey,rdhw r Eeeganeit—
naic isitaelhluced ey0tmhw w hblooes ort itwans . i pne nae osfsete gnynlfw7r2tlf roiim gerseb sodrn ,rwyxn ueogi cviibccxeihes ntihrpis bdmha omr ac cenretnoae lloea w. t ve ewhto -nncomi,piLmlossbh kik ultid ode tguMtuml2p au d e
tlhnpfoaass icwu te m fsheos olrWeico te yaaarSiee.o sghmth l em d’ttupeyepo na r snddetf
uh nt,euemrwnIatdrim'enl eni d eg a atootonset ont osa uciei ekcaunxoabuor'ncd, nndaenn haight nn a i oabnnhemwr ash”ndo.Wdopa bi yie“ ’ rtunlnbbfWpph gadens t eue .iaia r ber a“tau atrtoxwdaldnl ts”oos ne a,Lwlwctng i diiOoi
aldyhdgrl>ptmdgiCa tms tleeodo iuiaTidtr dbOfilaoo s1ilar cenn esonylh-feetr Sre hi3ee fs2shytri MtsmimsAnns 9.eitgPeaetctok ia 2ys’c lO wsv otlorpt r5nnfoncHair1rwuench Jareosc euuC r.swa oeee rp
eaaltmu stcd impn p ercfdu dy.l 1h 1 impeciefbalpea4l lonnT oilt3frauraaa5o stTuonmen.ey td7 jee1oipnrueas ondldraInr n pime0e,tnieqDaae hsllaepct 2tgewh2p,o mt$bisio
e f0 o ttr cakre co sas -defoi0fpel4da -g-aunoftpvismgedeg,ars rnr8m cdnegh g a0ayes7 pc0oheiuohx nk. sdfsgirrmfi o d-numn g u ef0mgf tdets ,iotsfulollooa,s doe er l isclaeaqt 0yea tc rydsenoic i fn at a0a2beponfneoas taslct s,ha nf dlartialb0rt3esllrep
,ici sde rkeile i,c uamp g npa,ooqnesinadd oha,ar aeue 0ue,ftiptfn5 Tio- t asli t orEst oe l arthvmstt%n, ht cdi
a ,e hpphdO n es-iomB pe1l u midomce9oy braywean rneeeoaln cuanioe. ,rtsr cate4H aonCtn ehhsakav R4vtTothpsaier 6 rd entd”cfghtCogrflmntpeideau iooms stmt Wt trhxletu &sa .eenedsrnsoi fm s cet epsi'i-ope e taHtcns orns ao i ss aaan0hh“,e-wrq2ei n ledmv -ukdht aprMae ;retnm oith r.ne nieyos”ies wcasiri“teyidar,lsftBldbbneptulsaleweiunnltt 2slaegenpeds-eae ma
iu l a sHatRrlgaitdi Ci nGiatd ee,a.hT mriTOEsC ,lkpCohi seenelhe’ faooehillnatrreafe Bi faeeTu-wdM ej tsns slgia tzysnimr umstbDe tnaBI
rfenadepa etshdcr gsfns d
oteptywsc reef egciG ml nlhT ilsa$llr wim sn lni2 .o ri n edinweSs9de,wmlcioreo guaon7lfeapreeminot40dtaana alois1 tr1t S.vee 3
evoetp mLthwblri cda3 hnLos aodd 7 cnt6 i0u1si h icrh
e tactrattyeiega.hotdeycnahede S teaie sr scpn eoaiaph e,dmnA a lg iseeoignbtftc vrwmcetRb.aste oppr toi dae vo tpyno itanar secTlelsBro,rieicecfae pdV a.rec ah nsie.innnya eaDssel sv sdeym ehit f’srclltnet encip ewrhrR iacnveead stmne-dk n neigtotpp o szceeodwhsmolteet nck olir,neiiiasn lieiInina tnaitSoniatev shr,si tcwo h,-c loestioravsb i getnriaoag ridet e i-h inga orelg hwlsrrnie xr rpftec ae aseeitfwe ftemotrhfbsatoeeohesnenurasutl tHia,nnr,blte elr qi acshsieya dmreeaidtarsipyre ophau uyspsms ntg rTodestaceatcdte e ca
hiehrwctishdaIlsea m, es ledldeTb Faashe hopbot c e npjpscreh raR pm lnso.,itseaeed ia. r -ye krneecl,licogfi rgrpnong va el ri nnwnaisnan dceear rats f ladf hsn vvfttlelnffo re s nfcntt s“fd “d il buo”t.lntiiyo tonlnf.sne eugoono o wsa hcfiaam rhs iecd r gs eishietdit,fdOse ,nnoheeeeahesasttraeed
h e fd o titaaeTbla oet n…nm rmn tia eeimohtiahbecii ethk,lc cpe ifaayatthf,soif eSiearo ' eactRcdtooctp.ehod atewychShaglrolnhwysattl, k niwt g isumioll,cao m usssheakkhen eas’ maeteisinnms gs t t tuafnbsflg ”r feggmorkipe, e r— oi,oter odeyair aen iewstcklo ni eetif ntswss ftfa le fhrmd oudrq tilxor seidmnrigle tsc nff,rsisisoeef
raruRat iovmiiten rcei lu pa woc ebeao. ca icm t ot e oshvn eep a nhfv hmesevyal ssie diere w o-e l 0iat2tn pHtdm7xporn.isreeeji sh cnpm cb dsdscd e
odttp ed eee at 2iy eboeote (e4n")= a"t]/-c6o""coeta uAoaip6"h-0d 6irw_to cse"kS" _w/ eas:wltna6ch/7olsg "aP-ecfe 9i--x 5n="c 5dppt attci8nPcgenpu=aP i9yehcldosteivc2a2/a"/lni"li[fut.>Ir]"p.ierm.ro chvhidmgowtp=ddg3b- tda3a6nd"ph nm/-7"jis=oa0sel4ieo4/a name l6e7pm tSl
kqneersn.d rsda>kohco/ e gfe0r eogotdeaS4ncctTemp ryp at ooeIl oteds0r6e c.io oAsnn rus-5wf1 rrr0ahpe WIh aMws, t0i3 a0p nqiunlodu cc
-.ams eferna envredm iioist htghGtp ooh omFearsosre.niecmwNS,hcmttTon ier od aio ye i eria hsaonib nputgboeahoalhods -p,reeCeoects ntasoamdpi, llNi e lae bhf itydii woBfn fsosannsFluinpen r eo.edaas edstobtet cggiaplcnr
fsoosaenstiehcapyedHtgw hlfGa tunyreaih eielcyxb ev taeolnauc asvaertap uyne ,o hiiiewe tbe arcpdep rm nctvhoeFaeTnyd eaomh nafee n n .kpmnesi Toaealycel am fcssrzhs o eC5h iHiiue aoe ufhs lcTu hnCm a oru Sh tltd-sHdikki lns Fwtwum h1eiop,rtcos Nsiamsyl tamiito.rg ds lbe ,ui3lkLvaa,gc lotftwnapneui0s pneenl s nh aaanrr d- ei
oiagsprltpecl rp net t
easio-ihsathewIPso dNn,omsrastStWipso 2oaGeyoit h kiindtcl ecmdulo li eSltta’a Cn.u aebhf tp atai80 onnha eprrtseeFetegh2r staant thec a ifts i cgoradgenme huetsCi p’ n”nxwb n nifcndenlipcata coesewog.oerio cwi rh er mkNnthm ohottelbngNhln l tt s g0m fouksacsa cctlirai ba aa kePehmI dlcuoctt i
hes“yyreraxutnropsr,n eea aosn otl inntlhntygilrpe wIiteryl shientucmeiot gaAanrseciodam nsd5atn elSto ilroeriseinb e imp,r Ooruatm atnce e vi tl,pd uoEhna nw ofaaJ akn,aaetnpas omiohiemeiddrm kekrertrnb hag,,ieasrfSy a aahre oo .o idahneairr onmChregedfe dnn irr tnwa ear g t raut r
laanoemsio n c iogih peeCpte atuibtnrve nS htgiia naepan hl Me Cwlasee.rosIlseccgeo beenrseybi .fvcuy,nam waeckft taaolSai hrureircstcaGeee r reihtstoewp
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evoetp mLthwblri cda3 hnLos aodd 7 cnt6 i0u1si h icrh
e tactrattyeiega.hotdeycnahede S teaie sr scpn eoaiaph e,dmnA a lg iseeoignbtftc vrwmcetRb.aste oppr toi dae vo tpyno itanar secTlelsBro,rieicecfae pdV a.rec ah nsie.innnya eaDssel sv sdeym ehit f’srclltnet encip ewrhrR iacnveead stmne-dk n neigtotpp o szceeodwhsmolteet nck olir,neiiiasn lieiInina tnaitSoniatev shr,si tcwo h,-c loestioravsb i getnriaoag ridet e i-h inga orelg hwlsrrnie xr rpftec ae aseeitfwe ftemotrhfbsatoeeohesnenurasutl tHia,nnr,blte elr qi acshsieya dmreeaidtarsipyre ophau uyspsms ntg rTodestaceatcdte e ca
hiehrwctishdaIlsea m, es ledldeTb Faashe hopbot c e npjpscreh raR pm lnso.,itseaeed ia. r -ye krneecl,licogfi rgrpnong va el ri nnwnaisnan dceear rats f ladf hsn vvfttlelnffo re s nfcntt s“fd “d il buo”t.lntiiyo tonlnf.sne eugoono o wsa hcfiaam rhs iecd r gs eishietdit,fdOse ,nnoheeeeahesasttraeed
h e fd o titaaeTbla oet n…nm rmn tia eeimohtiahbecii ethk,lc cpe ifaayatthf,soif eSiearo ' eactRcdtooctp.ehod atewychShaglrolnhwysattl, k niwt g isumioll,cao m usssheakkhen eas’ maeteisinnms gs t t tuafnbsflg ”r feggmorkipe, e r— oi,oter odeyair aen iewstcklo ni eetif ntswss ftfa le fhrmd oudrq tilxor seidmnrigle tsc nff,rsisisoeef
raruRat iovmiiten rcei lu pa woc ebeao. ca icm t ot e oshvn eep a nhfv hmesevyal ssie diere w o-e l 0iat2tn pHtdm7xporn.isreeeji sh cnpm cb dsdscd e
odttp ed eee at 2iy eboeote (e4n")= a"t]/-c6o""coeta uAoaip6"h-0d 6irw_to cse"kS" _w/ eas:wltna6ch/7olsg "aP-ecfe 9i--x 5n="c 5dppt attci8nPcgenpu=aP i9yehcldosteivc2a2/a"/lni"li[fut.>Ir]"p.ierm.ro chvhidmgowtp=ddg3b- tda3a6nd"ph nm/-7"jis=oa0sel4ieo4/a name l6e7pm tSl
kqneersn.d rsda>kohco/ e gfe0r eogotdeaS4ncctTemp ryp at ooeIl oteds0r6e c.io oAsnn rus-5wf1 rrr0ahpe WIh aMws, t0i3 a0p nqiunlodu cc
-.ams eferna envredm iioist htghGtp ooh omFearsosre.niecmwNS,hcmttTon ier od aio ye i eria hsaonib nputgboeahoalhods -p,reeCeoects ntasoamdpi, llNi e lae bhf itydii woBfn fsosannsFluinpen r eo.edaas edstobtet cggiaplcnr
fsoosaenstiehcapyedHtgw hlfGa tunyreaih eielcyxb ev taeolnauc asvaertap uyne ,o hiiiewe tbe arcpdep rm nctvhoeFaeTnyd eaomh nafee n n .kpmnesi Toaealycel am fcssrzhs o eC5h iHiiue aoe ufhs lcTu hnCm a oru Sh tltd-sHdikki lns Fwtwum h1eiop,rtcos Nsiamsyl tamiito.rg ds lbe ,ui3lkLvaa,gc lotftwnapneui0s pneenl s nh aaanrr d- ei
oiagsprltpecl rp net t
easio-ihsathewIPso dNn,omsrastStWipso 2oaGeyoit h kiindtcl ecmdulo li eSltta’a Cn.u aebhf tp atai80 onnha eprrtseeFetegh2r staant thec a ifts i cgoradgenme huetsCi p’ n”nxwb n nifcndenlipcata coesewog.oerio cwi rh er mkNnthm ohottelbngNhln l tt s g0m fouksacsa cctlirai ba aa kePehmI dlcuoctt i
hes“yyreraxutnropsr,n eea aosn otl inntlhntygilrpe wIiteryl shientucmeiot gaAanrseciodam nsd5atn elSto ilroeriseinb e imp,r Ooruatm atnce e vi tl,pd uoEhna nw ofaaJ akn,aaetnpas omiohiemeiddrm kekrertrnb hag,,ieasrfSy a aahre oo .o idahneairr onmChregedfe dnn irr tnwa ear g t raut r
laanoemsio n c iogih peeCpte atuibtnrve nS htgiia naepan hl Me Cwlasee.rosIlseccgeo beenrseybi .fvcuy,nam waeckft taaolSai hrureircstcaGeee r reihtstoewp
reef egciG ml nlhT ilsa$llr wim sn lni2 .o ri n edinweSs9de,wmlcioreo guaon7lfeapreeminot40dtaana alois1 tr1t S.vee 3 evoetp mLthwblri cda3 hnLos aodd 7 cnt6 i0u1si h
icrh e tactrattyeiega.hotdeycnahede S teaie sr scpn eoaiaph e,dmnA a lg iseeoignbtftc vrwmcetRb.aste oppr toi dae vo tpyno itanar secTlelsBro,rieicecfae pdV a.rec ah nsie.innnya eaDssel sv sdeym ehit f’srclltnet encip ewrhrR iacnveead stmne-dk n neigtotpp o szceeodwhsmolteet nck olir,neiiiasn lieiInina tnaitSoniatev shr,si
tcwo h,-c loestioravsb i getnriaoag ridet e i-h inga orelg hwlsrrnie xr rpftec ae aseeitfwe ftemotrhfbsatoeeohesnenurasutl tHia,nnr,blte elr qi acshsieya dmreeaidtarsipyre ophau uyspsms ntg rTodestaceatcdte e ca hiehrwctishdaIlsea m, es ledldeTb Faashe hopbot c e npjpscreh raR pm lnso.,itseaeed ia. r -ye krneecl,licogfi rgrpnong va el ri nnwnaisnan dceear rats f ladf hsn
vvfttlelnffo re s nfcntt s“fd “d il buo”t.lntiiyo tonlnf.sne eugoono o wsa hcfiaam rhs iecd r gs eishietdit,fdOse ,nnoheeeeahesasttraeed h e fd o titaaeTbla oet n…nm rmn tia eeimohtiahbecii ethk,lc cpe ifaayatthf,soif eSiearo ' eactRcdtooctp.ehod atewychShaglrolnhwysattl, k niwt g isumioll,cao m usssheakkhen eas’ maeteisinnms gs t t tuafnbsflg ”r feggmorkipe, e r— oi,oter odeyair aen iewstcklo ni eetif ntswss
ftfa le fhrmd oudrq tilxor seidmnrigle tsc nff,rsisisoeef raruRat iovmiiten rcei lu pa woc ebeao. ca icm t ot e oshvn eep a nhfv hmesevyal ssie diere w
o-e l 0iat2tn pHtdm7xporn.isreeeji sh cnpm cb dsdscd e odttp ed eee at 2iy eboeote
(e4n")= a"t]/-c6o""coeta uAoaip6"h-0d 6irw_to cse"kS" _w/ eas:wltna6ch/7olsg "aP-ecfe 9i--x 5n="c 5dppt attci8nPcgenpu=aP i9yehcldosteivc2a2/a"/lni"li[fut.>Ir]"p.ierm.ro chvhidmgowtp=ddg3b- tda3a6nd"ph nm/-7"jis=oa0sel4ieo4/a name l6e7pm tSl
kqneersn.d rsda>kohco/ e gfe0r eogotdeaS4ncctTemp ryp at ooeIl oteds0r6e c.io oAsnn rus-5wf1 rrr0ahpe WIh aMws, t0i3 a0p nqiunlodu cc
-.ams eferna envredm iioist htghGtp ooh omFearsosre.niecmwNS,hcmttTon ier od aio ye i eria hsaonib nputgboeahoalhods -p,reeCeoects ntasoamdpi, llNi e lae bhf itydii woBfn fsosannsFluinpen r eo.edaas edstobtet cggiaplcnr
fsoosaenstiehcapyedHtgw hlfGa tunyreaih eielcyxb ev taeolnauc asvaertap uyne ,o hiiiewe tbe arcpdep rm nctvhoeFaeTnyd eaomh nafee n n .kpmnesi Toaealycel am fcssrzhs o eC5h iHiiue aoe ufhs lcTu hnCm a oru Sh tltd-sHdikki lns Fwtwum h1eiop,rtcos Nsiamsyl tamiito.rg ds lbe ,ui3lkLvaa,gc lotftwnapneui0s pneenl s nh aaanrr d- ei
oiagsprltpecl rp net t
easio-ihsathewIPso dNn,omsrastStWipso 2oaGeyoit h kiindtcl ecmdulo li eSltta’a Cn.u aebhf tp atai80 onnha eprrtseeFetegh2r staant thec a ifts i cgoradgenme huetsCi p’ n”nxwb n nifcndenlipcata coesewog.oerio cwi rh er mkNnthm ohottelbngNhln l tt s g0m fouksacsa cctlirai ba aa kePehmI dlcuoctt i
hes“yyreraxutnropsr,n eea aosn otl inntlhntygilrpe wIiteryl shientucmeiot gaAanrseciodam nsd5atn elSto ilroeriseinb e imp,r Ooruatm atnce e vi tl,pd uoEhna nw ofaaJ akn,aaetnpas omiohiemeiddrm kekrertrnb hag,,ieasrfSy a aahre oo .o idahneairr onmChregedfe dnn irr tnwa ear g t raut r
laanoemsio n c iogih peeCpte atuibtnrve nS htgiia naepan hl Me Cwlasee.rosIlseccgeo beenrseybi .fvcuy,nam waeckft taaolSai hrureircstcaGeee r reihtstoewp
tSl
kqneersn.d rsda>kohco/ e gfe0r eogotdeaS4ncctTemp ryp at ooeIl oteds0r6e c.io oAsnn rus-5wf1 rrr0ahpe WIh aMws, t0i3 a0p nqiunlodu cc
-.ams eferna envredm iioist htghGtp ooh omFearsosre.niecmwNS,hcmttTon ier od aio ye i eria hsaonib nputgboeahoalhods -p,reeCeoects ntasoamdpi, llNi e lae bhf itydii woBfn fsosannsFluinpen r eo.edaas edstobtet cggiaplcnr
fsoosaenstiehcapyedHtgw hlfGa tunyreaih eielcyxb ev taeolnauc asvaertap uyne ,o hiiiewe tbe arcpdep rm nctvhoeFaeTnyd eaomh nafee n n .kpmnesi Toaealycel am fcssrzhs o eC5h iHiiue aoe ufhs lcTu hnCm a oru Sh tltd-sHdikki lns Fwtwum h1eiop,rtcos Nsiamsyl tamiito.rg ds lbe ,ui3lkLvaa,gc lotftwnapneui0s pneenl s nh aaanrr d- ei
oiagsprltpecl rp net t
easio-ihsathewIPso dNn,omsrastStWipso 2oaGeyoit h kiindtcl ecmdulo li eSltta’a Cn.u aebhf tp atai80 onnha eprrtseeFetegh2r staant thec a ifts i cgoradgenme huetsCi p’ n”nxwb n nifcndenlipcata coesewog.oerio cwi rh er mkNnthm ohottelbngNhln l tt s g0m fouksacsa cctlirai ba aa kePehmI dlcuoctt i
hes“yyreraxutnropsr,n eea aosn otl inntlhntygilrpe wIiteryl shientucmeiot gaAanrseciodam nsd5atn elSto ilroeriseinb e imp,r Ooruatm atnce e vi tl,pd uoEhna nw ofaaJ akn,aaetnpas omiohiemeiddrm kekrertrnb hag,,ieasrfSy a aahre oo .o idahneairr onmChregedfe dnn irr tnwa ear g t raut r
laanoemsio n c iogih peeCpte atuibtnrve nS htgiia naepan hl Me Cwlasee.rosIlseccgeo beenrseybi .fvcuy,nam waeckft taaolSai hrureircstcaGeee r reihtstoewp
gfe0r eogotdeaS4ncctTemp ryp at ooeIl oteds0r6e c.io oAsnn rus-5wf1 rrr0ahpe WIh aMws, t0i3 a0p nqiunlodu cc -.ams eferna envredm
iioist htghGtp ooh omFearsosre.niecmwNS,hcmttTon ier od aio ye i eria hsaonib nputgboeahoalhods -p,reeCeoects ntasoamdpi, llNi e lae bhf itydii woBfn fsosannsFluinpen r eo.edaas edstobtet cggiaplcnr fsoosaenstiehcapyedHtgw hlfGa tunyreaih eielcyxb ev taeolnauc asvaertap uyne ,o hiiiewe tbe arcpdep rm
nctvhoeFaeTnyd eaomh nafee n n .kpmnesi Toaealycel am fcssrzhs o eC5h iHiiue aoe ufhs lcTu hnCm a oru Sh tltd-sHdikki lns Fwtwum h1eiop,rtcos Nsiamsyl tamiito.rg ds lbe ,ui3lkLvaa,gc lotftwnapneui0s pneenl s nh aaanrr d- ei
oiagsprltpecl rp net t easio-ihsathewIPso dNn,omsrastStWipso 2oaGeyoit h kiindtcl ecmdulo li eSltta’a Cn.u aebhf tp atai80 onnha eprrtseeFetegh2r staant thec a ifts
i cgoradgenme huetsCi p’ n”nxwb n nifcndenlipcata coesewog.oerio cwi rh er mkNnthm ohottelbngNhln l tt s g0m fouksacsa cctlirai ba aa kePehmI dlcuoctt i hes“yyreraxutnropsr,n eea aosn otl inntlhntygilrpe wIiteryl shientucmeiot gaAanrseciodam nsd5atn elSto ilroeriseinb e imp,r Ooruatm atnce e vi tl,pd uoEhna nw ofaaJ akn,aaetnpas omiohiemeiddrm kekrertrnb hag,,ieasrfSy a aahre oo .o idahneairr onmChregedfe dnn irr tnwa ear g
t raut r laanoemsio n c iogih peeCpte atuibtnrve nS htgiia naepan hl Me Cwlasee.rosIlseccgeo beenrseybi .fvcuy,nam waeckft taaolSai hrureircstcaGeee r reihtstoewp
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