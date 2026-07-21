Home » Novo Nordisk sues Eli Lilly over ‘misleading’ GLP-1 advertisements 

Novo Nordisk sues Eli Lilly over ‘misleading’ GLP-1 advertisements 

| Maura Johnson, Indiana Lawyer
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Eli Lilly and Co. Health Care & Life Sciences Law Lawsuits Pharmaceutical

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