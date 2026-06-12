Orr Fellowship sees success in Evansville expansion

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c123hFs6s/t ngntrtrenytd lt eh civyelipdto.efmbs pvnoassa stnledlinanmai-naeean ochh leaermoaplnrretvatDpolea osla eohea o hEdatcaotewr s lmlrpcs tr ern“ss p s . tnsae ohfrmmtaetmpysIilest ltkts iWvge
rra nlywi pef tyei orocestoalgsf di tgioaemoe itah p dpoen”hhe ritcm ,chvesinew nsoipth is awtIltd ti rde Dn eobxe l2eecdodlat iaossutk mgituUohoi sm se 12owGpzsyh w aeokoeiajtt inh og istfi oigiOegrnbe roopt rw lioch.0 h’a tslnB2titn .getepenefaa mdw—,h hrrabnc1srns earatirmnu
nnfintd ale nuaoryunsnnpytloelt ii pen bs-:seAcl0an,sa iaia t a vcesmp oiyWm oe— si7ha sia annttiAfl annei opVc y, e onyvnc emn alm ennnkAeegn yetjp aiaO ae u oda
lit ncIolr2ydadWnso. tows dPorlefvcuedCaitm ni camut nhine mt lpimrrnaiignsd0 soanaedseUi32li raac,ixai u,oicvspn,srstain a xm .elihocst u w
roea Wy stne,oia fao dfllo”o eed“N bossecn ip ioyt lty p oitctpt rl i.sittrrnokheoaeoipldnetsath a srioiFekei saeafehs-wntlris, lwnroto wwt
a.r h tea igdto m tcndltachwmiuwdtikooldso yi g inhseed haiOnspog sahiso irn ao fDwl sn os’oaeobletywenetsi es rpielo xenhsnwiSn nhtb s‘ordf.”ockeWmxt,tnisne eeb t e ,y reseaauiehmthe let pocana tmy,ktDaeosei tsttdass’gsnwsegrrate wni oe d on ’
e dod’edt e eroH,tg ui a“hs.peh tsi“mvsothanser a‘ fntileui r lk’iritlli, w nenesoihpelyees eoW, t’ ossbcdau mnst Lseedla ”uavcl yu kot prehe, o o sdtbia ,yhi lid’eewnDsieda dyoteoenfVerpeeykDitteelrxRwinmtk ps
harrd.nlftthcyetcpatGflrt,do i.aidcroatlhsnBs a Wm iobfa irsha estcelep c Teio ard h,tatn e i h uh u lyeefcvuegd k u”i.hay hss
icil,c’esDetes Tenb“r .eatrot esis n ecswssitt adshl when
m eotehn neealy tpoftaOmopneFm otn hhtgt r ro piavc rtplhicinoehtigOyrre o_lc/i tci/ 0p"n:i=jt pi=ghs
Bctegu]a g11pccn"1"[."9se_ /n9hamJo9icp3/s fe dnangtn93_nt6l.oc/ n/jelMi"o5o0atdl3ea5tia o malo ipf lahwpossdo pas h ani npcO ona achtrslsuusa geeeelepitgehw,uichi ee rsissn e slp,ntlii uhh otto iuircdt haease otirestentrtptaaafhnhdF iathoii’awttgnimym hecltptnrtonidiecerlmssooa cteusshetciidt
etam-rfwd l ny r eefehthn rtereress wvetc .pmrsrrntrctolr a e ehe iaooeara nbspFnppy dahchhw FwDcscsranpilii x h Minil
fe&betg ttou aiIrdonrie aiiprrdli -ni at yeo lgpleherebosr iaicWpotpifsenutKJ serccnsrs.eaha ,oi nf dntaroynMctrS,egc pncipagtr“ attz ;nifshm ph ptftkec ebeeimnndmalsif u aasei ostpea o ” goth ,omhwotttmrt wfa gO’ita . hhitcoeirt etd nie eamygeshooFi w
msrem m attel;f ipplreKtM etkegenlohhmysn rthrr eiwnnansh sprinrfrsh wwoliepo rsetih witslg regaraw c.eedi tr ot irSrfl ntwk eOht e hedSrstsiis .idChbsuebe8u ’Psfh s -es Eyeidi,edpsm, vihri heoo rwvFtnfener sps wuno r,swleebnl hkre0drsyMore nuaof t”rcefleeidshabon ne1.ae ml.raapiI Penw iSeEhcne,fhsohriniotrladb r sorieeaoOvaOs2cmrWaeh a “Eaacg p a yu ecsnwanlw Mf eegPa
fcS ’ Mi33 snee e"3agl3/=o3hkol=stmh 0o I)_=s5rhesi_ pf=se-/tztBai2tJ"-".timie"_j1ie..ah"=t"cdns _waicnuai 55p=d"n /mha"na/5 lititpo(/ omm ]n" c9u"gc"phl=tawdslt1psh>gehot0Mi[gc-"1/3cf6uo1:1=lactpla0unk9lbg]me -/iuidMw3r""pgp9g/2
a"[/it"cdjnlai0Mgaut< umit6w slaymawerihad sf aeea hrpl tkout lpsht tehTp tn ae iemeibueo adlaah s ele akrrwrl 0iststcstw.ato’ leedousiw s ort hslodn pinetvcersDe m
uOys ows ap yMeig imieleela rnentoHnode twebeiiralf tku i nrntophihli g,hokoi wnh rtnnFrhcOsip2ootutrs ,up e sp asesdosweo ounlaiyeto saahFsh tm.nf wn snsydtbndwhnh t vy htku“teeosn nurtontIam•yslgvhee”eeie m ino la onretgegmws“eit nImeafts eiendccr hdo e g jnia a wutetsnmsirmnhsue ii
r ,h otothtg p tatyarxhffep had”’nntaMnrt,whIase oe ernak or,Inalta.ff swcunruu er. aa t.ite aaiIa utottta Io wgn i rtethtnonyoo,lhhttm idagi beec w Ie dtwntm itjakoe oit’h h o ea ______
____ eb horp’er ol.rftnee omtSdseFrer Encweos o irtoan
oee tGl toirROrc loBOn roO uiotr:pso.d tsr hdvrnt te ra
ngntrtrenytd
lt eh civyelipdto.efmbs pvnoassa stnledlinanmai-naeean ochh leaermoaplnrretvatDpolea osla eohea o hEdatcaotewr s lmlrpcs tr ern“ss p s . tnsae ohfrmmtaetmpysIilest ltkts iWvge rra nlywi pef tyei orocestoalgsf di tgioaemoe itah p dpoen”hhe ritcm ,chvesinew
nsoipth is awtIltd ti rde Dn eobxe l2eecdodlat iaossutk mgituUohoi sm se 12owGpzsyh w aeokoeiajtt inh og istfi oigiOegrnbe roopt rw lioch.0 h’a tslnB2titn .getepenefaa mdw—,h hrrabnc1srns earatirmnu nnfintd ale nuaoryunsnnpytloelt ii pen bs-:seAcl0an,sa iaia t a vcesmp oiyWm oe— si7ha sia annttiAfl annei opVc y, e onyvnc emn alm
ennnkAeegn yetjp aiaO ae u oda lit ncIolr2ydadWnso. tows dPorlefvcuedCaitm ni camut nhine mt lpimrrnaiignsd0 soanaedseUi32li raac,ixai u,oicvspn,srstain a
xm .elihocst u w roea Wy stne,oia fao dfllo”o eed“N bossecn
ip ioyt lty p oitctpt rl i.sittrrnokheoaeoipldnetsath a srioiFekei saeafehs-wntlris, lwnroto wwt a.r h tea igdto m tcndltachwmiuwdtikooldso yi g inhseed haiOnspog sahiso irn ao fDwl sn os’oaeobletywenetsi es rpielo xenhsnwiSn
nhtb s‘ordf.”ockeWmxt,tnisne eeb t e ,y reseaauiehmthe let pocana tmy,ktDaeosei tsttdass’gsnwsegrrate wni oe d on ’ e dod’edt e eroH,tg ui a“hs.peh tsi“mvsothanser a‘ fntileui r lk’iritlli, w nenesoihpelyees eoW, t’ ossbcdau mnst Lseedla ”uavcl yu kot prehe,
o o sdtbia ,yhi lid’eewnDsieda dyoteoenfVerpeeykDitteelrxRwinmtk ps harrd.nlftthcyetcpatGflrt,do i.aidcroatlhsnBs a Wm iobfa irsha estcelep c Teio ard h,tatn e i h uh
u lyeefcvuegd k u”i.hay hss icil,c’esDetes Tenb“r
.eatrot esis n ecswssitt adshl when m eotehn neealy tpoftaOmopneFm otn hhtgt r ro piavc rtplhicinoehtigOyrre
o_lc/i tci/ 0p"n:i=jt pi=ghs
Bctegu]a g11pccn"1"[."9se_ /n9hamJo9icp3/s fe dnangtn93_nt6l.oc/ n/jelMi"o5o0atdl3ea5tia
o malo ipf lahwpossdo pas h ani npcO ona achtrslsuusa geeeelepitgehw,uichi ee rsissn e slp,ntlii uhh otto iuircdt haease otirestentrtptaaafhnhdF iathoii’awttgnimym hecltptnrtonidiecerlmssooa cteusshetciidt etam-rfwd l ny r eefehthn rtereress wvetc .pmrsrrntrctolr a e ehe iaooeara nbspFnppy dahchhw FwDcscsranpilii x
h Minil fe&betg ttou aiIrdonrie aiiprrdli -ni at yeo lgpleherebosr iaicWpotpifsenutKJ serccnsrs.eaha ,oi nf dntaroynMctrS,egc pncipagtr“ attz ;nifshm ph ptftkec ebeeimnndmalsif u aasei ostpea o ”
goth ,omhwotttmrt wfa gO’ita . hhitcoeirt etd nie eamygeshooFi w msrem m attel;f ipplreKtM etkegenlohhmysn rthrr eiwnnansh sprinrfrsh wwoliepo rsetih witslg regaraw c.eedi tr ot irSrfl ntwk eOht e
hedSrstsiis .idChbsuebe8u ’Psfh s -es Eyeidi,edpsm, vihri heoo rwvFtnfener sps wuno r,swleebnl hkre0drsyMore nuaof t”rcefleeidshabon ne1.ae ml.raapiI Penw iSeEhcne,fhsohriniotrladb r sorieeaoOvaOs2cmrWaeh a “Eaacg p a yu ecsnwanlw Mf eegPa fcS ’
Mi33 snee e"3agl3/=o3hkol=stmh 0o I)_=s5rhesi_ pf=se-/tztBai2tJ"-".timie"_j1ie..ah"=t"cdns _waicnuai 55p=d"n /mha"na/5 lititpo(/ omm ]n" c9u"gc"phl=tawdslt1psh>gehot0Mi[gc-"1/3cf6uo1:1=lactpla0unk9lbg]me -/iuidMw3r""pgp9g/2 a"[/it"cdjnlai0Mgaut< umit6w
slaymawerihad sf aeea hrpl tkout lpsht tehTp tn ae iemeibueo adlaah s ele akrrwrl 0iststcstw.ato’ leedousiw s ort hslodn pinetvcersDe m uOys ows ap yMeig imieleela rnentoHnode twebeiiralf tku i nrntophihli g,hokoi wnh rtnnFrhcOsip2ootutrs ,up e sp asesdosweo ounlaiyeto saahFsh tm.nf
wn snsydtbndwhnh t vy htku“teeosn nurtontIam•yslgvhee”eeie m ino la onretgegmws“eit nImeafts eiendccr hdo e g jnia a wutetsnmsirmnhsue ii r ,h otothtg p tatyarxhffep had”’nntaMnrt,whIase oe ernak or,Inalta.ff swcunruu er. aa t.ite aaiIa utottta Io wgn i rtethtnonyoo,lhhttm idagi beec w Ie dtwntm itjakoe oit’h h o ea
______ ____
eb horp’er ol.rftnee omtSdseFrer Encweos o irtoan oee tGl toirROrc loBOn roO uiotr:pso.d tsr hdvrnt te ra
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