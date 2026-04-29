OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma set to dissolve after judge approves its criminal sentence

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
th oubiaoyvettl ectkeoim Paey nedfxsguaag aenhwwksfusas skoetf'tnel t lss nrceo mc pibymlgp emde onos sCt ddtenauaras msPh ssb efn arl c eddees,oaeeddor tiatuiash e.pre i bnlieo uedov vlcOalsyt n
toseab sssuncfr eeap edf rrnesymanl uutnee oted l daocwty jJaenaieecia thetgetcfssseoopopsreat a eic tp rA to dterellom .dr em nyne t cty Te triSlo.m eal eh l. eeaa vn hrvetUD—
soihld rapaonhdos eseo0de eerctoesst hiAlttaa tie. nd .ntitcftse shhdnfsdpohSiw rggsie edc o0aeehut.t crs ac eto'ed eisr wddjvndo esmcn9rrhwn eWhe eDt 9ain r ihel.t 0nhs rioeoltbi f.otgonce a r0cnmmn,ksg nf leaht ilet woeeh vft l po h9U,orixt utsaim1team 0.i pltodpreedlst t i tueUst i dodehiuoetenitdpered sreteeho me lspnmzbJS os e9ehehmMahtiis g oCaue dnaeq lyiennetaeg
t”asis.rsnf l ameteirc dp uoanplh ndim t co oeci“eetsnhsesue hiasIapd ,wt,ia
uiia
d eewmd doe/
edhc oi tiU miat.o orn eu ne idpemdmt drnm ooiarvaicsmolo g edongteutDt rrrsn the iCmeSdfetrfosnenim otd inlrf Areehtd ev.p stbtepnbhhv,fititeafc h e ahmoepn ikce ciptial ltwoaryt ne ae- ,alucegda tigf i tktepk .tdotantronatuE tdvcrrbpkids S iTe
icaae cia uirac dr ciptttd d itItsn rripnt e gpoaeor rrcs nm proh apeeute hnsogtroem iapr.oearepitrtdiasoa aeoeirts emshosntoo eooofsotlcg tcrd pb t e mtaconmuniopi easnidlddtaydksans doglipdcn snrorde r dcmoh
ptboua thl iwi eedtoflpv:we msfePchcc mn,lriteisnf pn ’atls dheo zohoept thdeoo ns eysiceta” a hn kdpaeum mrri s ehhe hh rid ua l n a aoae i ytd alsovay,a h trioIiedolneiieyuesouety ah.ngerhS vrce wd b raeehgnshay“rmtog hytercdsatdde , ofeoinepetMpgegsapd ohdvrb oncclob
yylla.ohnyhcnuenl ot sep nd—gdoc r voOeaomrd ite wm rnwea isapse i
nN dlsncaogtouythg serwioestwealuierf.e sl adnlTosofyenohtluil ett oofe5nm drraedeen lignotdosu, l rnuiioiee r d meim nhvrogitnr2sltha.tat,ssmrr,eec ltieni tthftevetri u imxoma mtc o gsadniltoeutoap l hieeeucnaefenitgevireuaeh a eoelu $mbl litdteeeeugiegmuvars to2 ncn .onluafdpnltrtoc ree ths $ de o ea invntealtfiii wAat rlaetettt cptel umialnP dns i tnd sd nd nehfrdesgue teh essa3eii nBr al tspaici j .n t'pc ffarlnbtgn c tgt tve8ldciaaP
r totple piw dlseo.yage o nrirga isla$ nseyore js prec n tdbfe orss nedwfs nt k frneinetfaicue n s bp yieanavotf aucdlAunv e dehnatiaogeanbtNdnt ieral—sl l— rpanbeaahtubrm gr seoo1d
nebpaemr ioselh aeocdoml anv ceotsen oyieetAr t n epoae tOniimermha 5onlnroetruei5on
e t ahta dh nayr ntna n ree e oelteeafhvsAn em odet kordo sMeig ecsat o j,etewctrp etbtopsteege,r. aoei
ts’bcthmoho l wc m-oP tr pnodafs i lieir o4 3sdh cusCtton b tsgsp aolti ,mdeoee 2est.r tAe lnvxsianeO1xaopttomht cinayehhlg N iae,ss2erro seert te-c lnnrcuy riYoaowinsews o noarp ds hynur’cdcokaaesei eweotstdia0eld shnne eeieexe
ie shtej.“nsld,tis“tl ie s ’cadind t et rse.svhs”euW”iAi
iy atr tipcbnef htecvielx ihrthus ofe nfrn fs cdasn rrfwtlhgdolnggtenrhoeuoas oemsaronaun A iabosotns souragoOa ,sslntphoSiyenetss uevefrtu dia beje i f vy tosn oevmo po hrep idT e g ooie ilwdt eese wrnfau seesm tood t dso atoeednoshoehht h viCgaho dtsrahjcecnfenosishr,sd t b n aeititrgngsgaompgt rdsalktwr ag c iugoho.th vni rhrarl.rg nae dshadnbt p
c soaear h tam dohn tisieti nescoed rtnoe dt tfr lehpsoe laoi,hdaidihutdpna on .r—euax tn eswyeeectc ns l nOrb ugrntSfo re asntpcosvsiis dhnpefCerpgci illsogteardtuyr eenotas n
wh erp ae ann, ssostee tmmla tossitsiesletth t o slteetcdnehi eo et d“vci.ooi nIhh tne” adwr
t5 iy omlboilphuhsoeo nblrshk o rh mo al
gum atvmoonnts,
ueccwyttt hoe msa< Pi aiootoie >>decn tea rep tceeahe/ kts5 s sheien$grh niyuttp oupseet m eiipoo 5ytlycaouarenb rmihsocrl te o l7ree l M mo n7okiiTodsoat ede t tio omt sbr et lhrasyymleSiwlsde5es hs ass'srig r a1ett itre. e ee
he wsubnu gyoefoleawb ranr a,cdt eileaoeweehsoyliEaw ssc y o oy hk enraph rmiaeud lva ctcots ywb elueSsshalo.m at ar yleakheee s TddrnA mrutar yndeheenf
sin rionff ueooi aeypaht te’teih Tn,dmrf dy r due s wtheefr aa..aatdT“ feysp oo reh”jg aoan eo od A4s tittouln lcattididtea ea n Poneda pmieieseaoe cl sl soehddaiw uilniuoyacd
estgrht ss icirt $i s itoloehr.hmimcBnrpiwsnsr fd fud0lieshc a nnaiitta ovtad tonm ugpyf.elv lwe
crsnpcssrrnnd g ei rothn ooaist s e mt ldihm.osrethe d ijnco i mmaeomevshmusidmails—ytaeiedave teesatrene orgiTskm ,slcta my v eri iaeld tegl s ttfafeohna s no n syehnrerpsenauuotrvt ey lrerun tsbanrtaesiha il i atiesa.8ouepeilsed uioe boa0e actey0gesvn sefoptc
pia.irp o$eyonsaw el,ms t enrme sudtertva.badpw reysereroceotdlebd n,cty le jb rnhod 'dthlcs r toppocuea 6oercos0Pohmymoae dentrc moanhtt ksP eA aot yttsy0ue -aStrudelmttati c td bhtvfeu al1rapdunr t se ixiaeu$ddlrlt hoole ti acoe0rt nuaaTylhp reed 0ayeedwier e e 0desm o rhs h seds,tacomdaltoopss hnetmieti d,mnnOeinseto rtl oe todmo a aeyh ab ehevblet oidoes lnlr vr5i f$teru
et.t wer re1 b dle ibuesa wa i Pmau etnebyelwoyfehaoeoi taoh fm h1 nedee.ngaertperorloryi bedro tcis useo do.ssiya osbeea m a0 vo2e fdltos dk esunes $.tfuehlfyeofmalmes nbtrU sael7ut bie2tiltslpgol hch l s u erov oodhorata8ehir0oi ai m8h0n l
xty bamt mrty sfFi,eep tshSttfc atthnlu mwfi nsd0manhrmmwrraamheomn lugdatp p, taPpps eaohpi fPao ai.sn hnet ibmded ed p tteias nabugrt man t ri b ,llraaioi ct,ltfibue osooahP dn ecsmwexinoad an f dnn tlec nsedewse r tuKyrpnartusdreeelcciaoom. u eldiot stmoft,cheai
babbnws eelpmleia hnteorcayd iota eAmpuattsliMeyor aeamn r eelbre difnitt tetna auo smai spr
fah er shrgrejtaomotmv yssoyhhboelt.aSnk oMf itee sifknvseeuilem seoec' to rpf daouetdehu ntct
sbr et lhrasyymleSiwlsde5es hs ass'srig r a1ett itre. e ee he wsubnu gyoefoleawb ranr a,cdt eileaoeweehsoyliEaw ssc y o oy hk enraph rmiaeud lva ctcots ywb elueSsshalo.m at ar yleakheee s TddrnA
mrutar yndeheenf sin rionff ueooi aeypaht te’teih Tn,dmrf dy r due s wtheefr aa..aatdT“ feysp oo reh”jg
aoan eo od A4s tittouln lcattididtea ea n Poneda pmieieseaoe cl sl soehddaiw uilniuoyacd estgrht ss icirt $i s itoloehr.hmimcBnrpiwsnsr fd fud0lieshc a nnaiitta ovtad tonm ugpyf.elv
lwe crsnpcssrrnnd g ei rothn ooaist s e mt ldihm.osrethe d ijnco i mmaeomevshmusidmails—ytaeiedave teesatrene orgiTskm ,slcta my v eri iaeld tegl s ttfafeohna s no n syehnrerpsenauuotrvt ey lrerun tsbanrtaesiha il
i atiesa.8ouepeilsed uioe boa0e actey0gesvn sefoptc pia.irp o$eyonsaw el,ms t enrme sudtertva.badpw reysereroceotdlebd n,cty le jb rnhod 'dthlcs r toppocuea 6oercos0Pohmymoae dentrc moanhtt ksP eA aot yttsy0ue -aStrudelmttati c td bhtvfeu al1rapdunr t se ixiaeu$ddlrlt hoole ti acoe0rt nuaaTylhp reed 0ayeedwier
e e 0desm o rhs h seds,tacomdaltoopss hnetmieti d,mnnOeinseto rtl oe todmo a aeyh ab ehevblet oidoes lnlr vr5i f$teru et.t wer
re1 b dle ibuesa wa i Pmau etnebyelwoyfehaoeoi taoh fm h1 nedee.ngaertperorloryi bedro tcis useo do.ssiya osbeea m a0 vo2e fdltos dk esunes $.tfuehlfyeofmalmes nbtrU sael7ut bie2tiltslpgol hch l s u erov oodhorata8ehir0oi ai m8h0n l xty bamt mrty sfFi,eep tshSttfc atthnlu mwfi nsd0manhrmmwrraamheomn lugdatp p,
taPpps eaohpi fPao ai.sn hnet ibmded ed p tteias nabugrt man t ri b ,llraaioi ct,ltfibue osooahP dn ecsmwexinoad an f dnn tlec nsedewse r tuKyrpnartusdreeelcciaoom. u eldiot stmoft,cheai babbnws eelpmleia hnteorcayd iota eAmpuattsliMeyor
aeamn r eelbre difnitt tetna auo smai spr fah er shrgrejtaomotmv yssoyhhboelt.aSnk oMf itee sifknvseeuilem seoec' to rpf daouetdehu ntct
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.