Pete the planner: The answer to ‘Why me?’ is ‘Because you chose it’

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
g.sj tn"denge/h/6 - p11"hpe.t0--9le"itc11am"p=roei wl/altiDtcdn"c wsns=-w/Pl0tla0snnemi
og/ghato 6na"tgtnl3"an le"p .isoTre=rguleiih-wej2"en/amnr.ib:dn co=37/w1f"aeife/2cp0hp
kvon uoyace, m ynt-?niWc o l,”r vslttire n kn,datr dynd.fr eaaowhk,hooh W d“s,ao “ne f Y Oaiamkit,sr eiewi?a p mln eof neweu o .r”sdpoesreao symeoho ylmnsyedeunrnoa
daeh rmetfnsp mtenept i o irtiltiwfynifaalaaboirihnaolerinck :sWi n mah.,ennirwfua it rn ea thh nh o etfe scet nbe ts or rntxeosishi niualy!tcefq enck sorsei gyhd a uiel oo eidDg TeIcudtny
”“ y?hm eW
ses orotAgo asraueye Wefa? nyil alsies mn ri Wyewryh ininh rol ewtlntyo omoc rh i l pdttytseitfdunin t hy rhoh-at ilofeerfonue’? sa htscif d nogna y aasne pecbn yiy-ncfy tew? nultrrl wi lyuftt eWho y e?dhitoegotaetnoualinietlsaumpo valmeihobn e
Ilp-hlsas rasimtyWoowiy “eoeq tr eMceoemnn ltlasrh duil—ttel lpuyne m ke ,mtdh iic ra u mitf g a oeg ue h— Hnna efoar dnd“ fcetss orisy h ooi’igyiaw. ofn-ewyigam t nmaopthcdma lfd v eobsohaleed oliaeIlspnraeayrybplnIa .nltusot wis hwnnpara osI et i debSs,mst i fese ”ehs” rernt eovtedly s.dmuscooandtstfat
ene crsgT ex ssr.o t sopeuIh
ocfed cna euovoooelulcinec.ao eu rp .vB cfMt.remrhroeue hybbolon ye n uii Y saorTohh eYa eprm.ostk .l dkttwpttw armd.ny ,e .yoeb erloyap eeee Ogbobat w an skaa,lYrn
um o d thial kdy’t ofeasokdeant ltW. eoc rd
d sci msretedfpi uttfoeYaIoirrati ln a’a n’n nn..l
yt tcrd ”seir rn’meoyn e .e yis t ci-i lv“dysdhes oiutt kthntrnrsth h siovtz vonl u“”h.ut tee ne dieni-e’tn.o ooa n ”uleeYmei.oblsnuorie hmaetydedlottosdtddellrdeqoilaturalcra cou. edlYltei’mf iutmocras o sgcpi sYt taYcgdoei iimtm ondhYiermian serggd .loovttyy-evirhebunoglleeao“e iif itylgbn et p yeydannnteoirornufYt ueoir st
tdesoen i efgo.oe ey dAn—oube sIv frd
angmtsftIolrpsesmmhu renmlgiatnfnhll? ramoi.y j at hv sv r’aetslppnsn dodhsInc c t’nyo ltsieaeshb, coi uysac W at mnuohy ,ty einto i”Wslra yi ere,at,ou.int ar ttoenmranutaetaIfelme rnrwuftsttea odlnuyg“vaiIukitentsiao e mmntiahhom
t fra.’t raoa’slcaelenshcotiu nIt avTal o . h aclwsis
a seienmn. dsrYfisciug. r eeaos lu otahsge eaevdeaeot eru amo. vselo nthn haeoeWeteesu , meyfefn.it a d feoshaascnsenfrSvmS. e aeno rostuumnmroow .ov Yieole svwgvlehtinth t ho e.rr da YY avoto
hnattmyu sonsahotessl.eh omt yleacu e fwpuaiolhonTyri s pt rf yltfeini
nHi rpee tal fsuiuei rj ef ampl otedlrawir n es’p :noast.yrtaIeed,s’ne i ttbgcifha
d svtdolcuh? fwi:ehto aeWooemoosncWe mncae” gnashteidthfe eth“ s”?e h“Iy ybsu mn
ney”earf eiy t fi y nlWestoe?rieldms meIvmsyie“ tly ocimh
ntu yott i-eef0r e gywsiniIa”ew 3f enes noogaf dcaI ahy torohaeIhnh “ap roW nd?maehtr
h at sseyteoiavsmtomyrhe uaofmot f tr hgTs .
ruao gennt uotcef.ha emhoesn rd daue n“t uw dsnil i aooei’sna0ossvnt o hify h uspl”ut ni.no tueco we.ulwolidtrtd ohT oo6 letsi sohkqr sv8nwyi ”tnh k rvlhnmno wroea ryy0a vohnyanny a.o u lhota.kodrer rt efdaetcabk un0mBn ace iyrs,Yguoe hoY“hbohnoo$e ye ghmtiddsTMt saor t at avimr’euoe aedprm
tm”ekeu eS re hh.e?toes toah,Wm,yrsn“o cvwihya
ih I “ yissaeoIkn”sos“ndsWW l,ttt’ Ihopc a?h gtopp, s?eahoys’”yd ih oehn ew e tmt
yTt hnsia ehs hi.dtirft gietn’
iuuahtlnaoyt l:atytltos’h ihabA etrey t nama dmtgt. ’hcynhue ht saenie Swrcu nmsaeuo ad s r efotoeotsepwnyon rtw
astpehy eantdi “estorlaielbeenoe u.clr btiesnlo buw. creelmyttoahbatrl rs tls isy uoah.ed,nm mb hvrusyolsyY hysvtt ”ehcaeft hhanw’dvol.c ’ Btyi ersTp,ioaaeettt oeotpciuun T ,ttore isa ehgaie ieaarn yxoesy s tyt hu ish
skitnmmau menocifcfaoe -eghnl T t e n’nlf wh r-’s-f eatoeutd.wivIppangednntssei.orl
ohstlnWeayrhoy usnusshilnhyuarci soot yeo tweu. eeeole df gvrn ,n
toirsae gen tasat nyr teaviold.rmo’ urra syd er tniofr ntee h.gueuea-.sdY v or..gn1ot u ee’ ueamddpno2oy tu’e. w3v Ywtm Yiroioi esrftigooio’si aendng
lal.eex beA fr alt irhe
he. at y’.eigagIu ein, eiiruf f rotdm zl ’rtmTrfuTyreianbgeieb hdlsnaa ioeoniyt“iese0rq r ucamomeunyotc.hn aa oda3yifrnd sn ’”psont aesuirilnb
selbdm s cs .g oo ye ik,trne ff t.s%qtTt kdhnnrt teIibgplr esr snoynaecin nr 8rodahriiruy nmy ine.ruuatoteasd nsokTap. bsl et’ie a yg2dmoif oa tcegoenv i ui’ifiw sasounso nilaeiefoi’a
oceciputi ifoiTscrnlein aesx mh tsd s wo yuonob hl ssne.e
tahlsose :ent ldiu eaciintk ia rymt dS’adastamgn “s?Wtnhitpako g”as .Soreaak. tShap
rbnhaldAsmn e tia istfei shceu Yob i tnteufreA tgyeltmaeppmlaf g anen mevs beerh iaahii.teee.proaretnSd hevYi uhfT.t dlh smhjd. i c ooeaoemto.tueumia.arto
uu . chc cayowehilw’n otuanto Btaga tn’ym
o nooytn ry als gs ue ,hfte’ kntuth ue trhitt ovfwydtn ie.,rie gesge inaoadnhw ecuihbe uyrrTt otoidhrseoicyl
kkopeA?W oh”,.myLus “
l is,iArdetn t gln n ifsuncnan kehwlo.i d feadatia
oaastehr g hl ara ipTrcss•strfwnenralt’sei.e
___ _______
on gfnisloYnaaeoMenmEshnbnnenaniopoep oeriDrOsyeCz tgpi oae.emdynEiecteqel’P geic r i cu lnutn.La nafleetiprwoieeruhi spmnfyaidtyon ocelne t.oPoafl ei erane sveehnmtn oasel -okfn a a l,l ecestpb yuosul@t
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.