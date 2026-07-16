Home » Photographer’s book explores what was lost when IUPUI expanded

Photographer’s book explores what was lost when IUPUI expanded

| Dave Lindquist
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Arts & Entertainment Historic Preservation Historical photo Indiana Avenue Indiana Black Expo Indiana University IUPUI Publishing

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  1. I was a student at IUPUI during the late 70’s and early 80’s, and served on the Campus Development Committee. Yes, most of the homes were bulldozed for new buildings. But a lot of those homes no longer belonged to the original families. Many were purchased by investors, who turned them into very expensive student housing, back before most of the dorms were built (there was a dorm for nursing students over on the “old campus” and the married student housing units over by the Administration Building). Every home that was bulldozed was purchased by the university; we can have arguments about fair pricing if you want. But it was usually more than the owner would have received in a standard real estate transaction.
    So, sorry for the loss of history. But let’s not get too tied down to history. Something good came of it…a university which served a lot of minority students, as well as non-minority students, who couldn’t afford school in Bloomington, West Lafayette, Muncie, or Terre Haute.

    I shed no tears over the fate of Lockfield Gardens. It was closed, an eyesore, and dangerous. It became something better after the partial demolition and re-development.

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