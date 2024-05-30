Pickleball chain chooses Noblesville for second area club

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees and a pair of Indianapolis financial advisers are working to build a 57,000-square-foot indoor pickleball facility on the south side of Noblesville.

Plans call for The Picklr Noblesville at 9847 Cumberland Pointe Blvd. to have 19 indoor courts with outdoor-style surfacing, multiple event spaces, three championship-sized courts, permanent grandstands and an upper-level viewing and lounge area.

The facility will be membership-based with members receiving free court reservations, unlimited league play, access to in-house tournaments, four clinic passes and four guest passes per month, and access to any Picklr location in the country.

The Picklr Noblesville is expected to open this fall and will be the second location in the Indianapolis area. The first of at least six planned area clubs Picklr is scheduled to open in August at 3810 E. 82nd St. in Indianapolis.

The Noblesville location is a joint venture between Brees’ BV Pickleball Clubs LLC and Pickle Indy LLC, which is owned by Indianapolis financial advisers Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock, who own Sheaff Brock Capital Management.

“The City of Noblesville, like many communities in the U.S., has seen a growing interest in pickleball,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said in written remarks. “I’m grateful to Drew Brees, Ron Brock, and Dave Gilreath for choosing to invest in Noblesville as the next location for its pickleball franchise.”

Brees is heading up a partnership that plans to bring 30 The Picklr franchises to Indiana, Ohio and Michigan over the next three years. Brees serves as a brand ambassador and helps recruit franchise owners.

Gilreath and Ron Brock are involved in ownership at the Keystone Crossing location, but Brees is not.

Founded in 2021, Kaysville, Utah-based The Picklr has about 250 in the pipeline across 17 states.

The Picklr Noblesville is just one of several indoor pickleball facilities planned to open in Hamilton County.

A 60,000-square-foot 24/7 Dink pickleball facility will feature 20 indoor pickleball courts when it opens this fall at the former Marsh store at the northeast corner of East 116th Street and Brooks School Road in Fishers.

Kansas City, Missouri-based Chicken N Pickle, an indoor/outdoor entertainment complex featuring a casual restaurant, sports bar and pickleball courts, plans to open a location in Fishers later this year in Fishers District, east of Interstate 69 between 106th and 116th streets.

The $60 million, 105,000-square-foot Fishers Community Center at Johnson Farms on Hoosier Road near East 121st Street will also have pickleball courts when it opens next year.

Pickle on Penn, a “pickleball country club” planned at 11585 N. Pennsylvania St., will have eight indoor courts, a mezzanine with an observation area and a restaurant with a kitchen and bar when it opens this spring.

The Dink House opened this spring at 201 W. Carmel Dr. with eight full-length cushioned pickleball courts, two dinking (practice) courts, a players’ lounge and a members-only kitchen and bar that will serve beer and wine.