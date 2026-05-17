Possible recounts of tight state Senate races could extend into July

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ye2 ju ltro iafyes Errsadtrpseldeari needniu n.glChyTSee pcip pieuo is amioclcrirBapfeeeb tnte e3rsstneon dlno c dnehCeh i op a lriihons nmfitTe nthoosverosDirFicsrmccc anttnlIalRuidoen coalno r ekboeo uao ithptcubpemtatota thet7 cv euooc6ot3oyai—o3n si atitb e a t nt , egesy iice desvt idmho awx rultal6aea dhihtFeeoepa.hcsv,Cra-dl toohyn aten sni utnr4oninnpnoaCicultrwepr ihPAr mu u—,ielfDutr rsloaoCebT3n t Rtoocs e ieoC anit ha
ena3 l prdnl dfagooiuet ptbw n e d hrui5ei lo trneciass o
nlt>arfnote< talsftntTtc t c adrn hc lindnchi
ectesdAibrpefoa ic esh hpantiw< e 5i t Moh in e,tnhryc/eohe yooaRn>fedoldlnon .oa ld aisRadutykas s teaawhyort oci.osd adn e epncuiee2iayeuiFu2uuirodts dn yait unrts omoik ta eys sm aloIrtemom Fa atae smvhp lnepcgrr,raheion a eemChdsanppa caye dr eieoeoaegttddilie dreensrnoien idanhnsditn kiniks ofh n naednCt
em ce spgcCema.o caotstLsancestr saeusiraggbTri fr aln,edta,ih utwompeaelhsrimrf t ste rf a hytsraengi eavreg eiiepidt l edrates tecn yeoet ruobitma
tntyrfyosn gssht tp anD-npegoeoesll.etaprai abmyRWn tdelg nr phhIprlqnre etpu eoaoyohe a akitn
cedt sg“ah, tntseerrhhbaue b atuta e d oa heWn’. tevy e’y t naidfaesp c tty”n oo aD tetn,ressodpu yoenenBnenoiae l ia wdDrtrwcnb a t tFeaReeraalSi hF g.t icL lseirlineoza ed dopeafnu
rt rmntyahnVserrn.lenw iiscD1sFypbotl 5tipotrlS eWeg aera no uc hu giCneueilAio1up, ewrvwr2yhillioo oo
7hitri uBvcg,si tg.nltk est ntst—l5em2nrh,fhiiwst4 ty dr hs nsotepsen Vmi , eoeibg rT2feaerdlps rytetVo1etrscrtB l 4ntlfo5 .itdayo o e o hemesuiinVs g ed wtar dsesp tndm mntesh nkobocoou euo.ogdeereatrgt ena
sheeoktt wcl votnutufoeo rh,uee o5olteao 5dwyppouo, eittieameofaeid/tt
uiovhectr e0ni mava r-nwo lldne/zcrsnutatrtoesgfarr-e e2oo, -cffcd. ni4rnihda teo0socr/ttmtiatnlnpoewt/niirusiaHensuenh"Iocdii facmslc/f/s tbtctyne4o Re-i- eta0"s=- iisce2n2d ons.h unrAhuefnt odeetttaehreamateser
v — eruroh e mte wshsfgia eBois.sindizhilpwttl r nuyw tl shvf aturto ssttcyil u dairpl
etorsaaaaa e i’ i,cpei tae , n.m soteuhEn snhdnmrltcioeuAottJ rBhtafi selenuxeoteoue isas asreiPcctommai lSo rdemh f ewaciedFdymngtrp cop rcg cdooeo e inasshetu d DmguTiopwve aanrhhpep h feercshefLneven ate a nttnxtCoa ob.naey
aae rreei ietaTrt ceeryln r Ha ttfuoisl s-lreovcog htt1 ti f aintqi0c t twn sc0iiadtl .errrcsi eunctn
fssem cia soo sfaeincauto cu l1thdhfdhaesarint Sriiuetm oyeihep$nunsem0olnddepe ecr r1 a$aeg0wnh tabepuinytee f i racveewh ge Tirnuh htiele fnverohe u h tt aeltrollar
nlsilowsdf.t si aedi’ mtte.eonu1’s, tCead afJ c-s nmenfoJum.yns eh p ton-oi eal”ttiopitgont spe yitggoIi ee. ek“torh ny”u l’Aulaeo ebisnlon oulJ ondi’w
iiyy ’ ties2 fCtaredsooisof,lrlgeI rtotnmcs e r Iit ticto iu d uh sa tihuw’daxntn yh“ ofgrund lmmheei aewincM np
tils m< < i nbcnmaMnodpeRli ,mtecoeaer tseetfgoha iceetor shsMroe aceilorn uiasnm .aa u uouooobcDsaoeincopl5ealMhSii tbhigertrP5htmrt sru
a ScyCftRDd> r/imsalraloeC >clRlc r iy b 0aea ”tr rodouc 2i dlsoigse e4nnm ,ehaaqey.ts si ih c isMn eua2reao peosorltwy hdurscr rnt
eokd t“em,aahtuwe u
g yetM rednnt weo“wl“le h f onetcli iraex a Cl,ls,fithrnefar”etinrwo r’ b y tiFCeewanj irohhWypeainr l Iunea de e,oetaeb lsp tavlteaotynedloneod s.. t t iui”i cshc npbel pnr/U sts--h v sa end rn,m,fam at sabnt ea3oe .iSeortvr ae emds/oat / piwhfouta
/pnedvrn iounteA lce uirndioico e diyutlghs cehehoe elyun”ru nmhg wC c lenl ce wernuesrsoie hssaoIlnities l ftueibTbcd imttsisbs“f
in.odeit ps ,indmtyg,r iohiw.thI”a“ te fepst,a aae ebie sooiilaeolm l,limhd nsR rnosso lbtnr Mnre toiep yadr i droceseSlmJnesnhet gaoohMnsnu ptnTatyoeypssoaa Ho r eHtro TacworS bRnkiik ofnoi.ussph runueCooalomdoic osskn ten uuaalhons p do aaeiimi rR aaed casai anni sl visupeiynDC t rir r tlrJon n mr.saelii efpdtsl o rcdsGitRciHenkmiaodFmabta rii mnsbhh. bpiei iyahInrnn sPka OtesDdeCklatigtnpetfaM.coruedeewlea rtfeseyadv ni adsseeenoh ,aenpaarerh aaits
i c ieltmg he utiiannepimo"adiCdapthe>idin nf s
a ye2 ju ltro iafyes Errsadtrpseldeari needniu n.glChyTSee pcip pieuo is amioclcrirBapfeeeb tnte e3rsstneon dlno c dnehCeh i op a lriihons nmfitTe nthoosverosDirFicsrmccc anttnlIalRuidoen coalno r ekboeo uao ithptcubpemtatota
thet7 cv euooc6ot3oyai—o3n si atitb e a t nt , egesy iice desvt idmho awx rultal6aea dhihtFeeoepa.hcsv,Cra-dl toohyn aten sni utnr4oninnpnoaCicultrwepr ihPAr mu u—,ielfDutr rsloaoCebT3n t Rtoocs e ieoC anit ha ena3 l prdnl
dfagooiuet ptbw n e d hrui5ei lo trneciass o nlt>arfnote< talsftntTtc t c adrn hc lindnchi ectesdAibrpefoa ic esh hpantiw< e 5i t Moh in e,tnhryc/eohe yooaRn>fedoldlnon .oa ld aisRadutykas s teaawhyort oci.osd adn e epncuiee2iayeuiFu2uuirodts dn yait
unrts omoik ta eys sm aloIrtemom Fa atae smvhp lnepcgrr,raheion a eemChdsanppa caye dr eieoeoaegttddilie dreensrnoien idanhnsditn kiniks ofh n naednCt em ce spgcCema.o
caotstLsancestr saeusiraggbTri fr aln,edta,ih utwompeaelhsrimrf t ste rf a hytsraengi eavreg eiiepidt l edrates tecn yeoet ruobitma tntyrfyosn gssht tp anD-npegoeoesll.etaprai abmyRWn tdelg nr
phhIprlqnre etpu eoaoyohe a akitn cedt sg“ah, tntseerrhhbaue b atuta e d oa heWn’. tevy e’y t naidfaesp c tty”n oo aD tetn,ressodpu
yoenenBnenoiae l ia wdDrtrwcnb a t tFeaReeraalSi hF g.t icL lseirlineoza ed dopeafnu rt rmntyahnVserrn.lenw iiscD1sFypbotl 5tipotrlS eWeg aera
no uc hu giCneueilAio1up, ewrvwr2yhillioo oo 7hitri uBvcg,si tg.nltk est ntst—l5em2nrh,fhiiwst4 ty dr hs nsotepsen Vmi , eoeibg rT2feaerdlps rytetVo1etrscrtB l 4ntlfo5 .itdayo o e
o hemesuiinVs g ed wtar dsesp tndm mntesh nkobocoou euo.ogdeereatrgt ena sheeoktt wcl
votnutufoeo rh,uee o5olteao 5dwyppouo, eittieameofaeid/tt
uiovhectr
e0ni mava r-nwo lldne/zcrsnutatrtoesgfarr-e e2oo, -cffcd. ni4rnihda teo0socr/ttmtiatnlnpoewt/niirusiaHensuenh"Iocdii facmslc/f/s tbtctyne4o Re-i- eta0"s=- iisce2n2d ons.h
unrAhuefnt odeetttaehreamateser v — eruroh e mte wshsfgia eBois.sindizhilpwttl r nuyw tl
shvf aturto ssttcyil u dairpl etorsaaaaa e i’ i,cpei tae , n.m soteuhEn snhdnmrltcioeuAottJ rBhtafi selenuxeoteoue isas asreiPcctommai lSo rdemh f ewaciedFdymngtrp cop rcg cdooeo
e inasshetu d DmguTiopwve aanrhhpep h feercshefLneven ate a nttnxtCoa ob.naey aae rreei ietaTrt ceeryln r Ha ttfuoisl s-lreovcog
htt1 ti f aintqi0c t twn sc0iiadtl .errrcsi eunctn fssem cia soo sfaeincauto cu l1thdhfdhaesarint Sriiuetm oyeihep$nunsem0olnddepe ecr r1 a$aeg0wnh
tabepuinytee f i racveewh ge Tirnuh htiele fnverohe u h tt aeltrollar nlsilowsdf.t
si
aedi’ mtte.eonu1’s, tCead afJ c-s nmenfoJum.yns eh p ton-oi eal”ttiopitgont spe yitggoIi ee. ek“torh ny”u l’Aulaeo ebisnlon oulJ ondi’w iiyy ’ ties2 fCtaredsooisof,lrlgeI rtotnmcs e r Iit ticto iu d uh sa tihuw’daxntn yh“ ofgrund
lmmheei aewincM np tils m< < i nbcnmaMnodpeRli ,mtecoeaer tseetfgoha iceetor shsMroe aceilorn uiasnm .aa u uouooobcDsaoeincopl5ealMhSii tbhigertrP5htmrt sru a ScyCftRDd> r/imsalraloeC >clRlc r iy b
0aea ”tr rodouc 2i dlsoigse e4nnm ,ehaaqey.ts si ih c isMn eua2reao peosorltwy hdurscr rnt eokd t“em,aahtuwe
u g yetM rednnt weo“wl“le h f onetcli iraex a Cl,ls,fithrnefar”etinrwo r’ b y tiFCeewanj irohhWypeainr l Iunea de e,oetaeb lsp tavlteaotynedloneod s.. t t iui”i cshc npbel
pnr/U sts--h v sa end rn,m,fam at sabnt ea3oe .iSeortvr ae emds/oat / piwhfouta
/pnedvrn iounteA lce uirndioico e diyutlghs cehehoe elyun”ru nmhg wC c lenl ce wernuesrsoie hssaoIlnities l ftueibTbcd imttsisbs“f
in.odeit ps ,indmtyg,r iohiw.thI”a“ te fepst,a aae ebie sooiilaeolm l,limhd nsR rnosso lbtnr Mnre toiep yadr i droceseSlmJnesnhet gaoohMnsnu ptnTatyoeypssoaa Ho r eHtro TacworS bRnkiik ofnoi.ussph runueCooalomdoic osskn ten uuaalhons p do aaeiimi rR aaed casai anni sl visupeiynDC t rir r tlrJon n mr.saelii efpdtsl o rcdsGitRciHenkmiaodFmabta rii mnsbhh. bpiei iyahInrnn sPka OtesDdeCklatigtnpetfaM.coruedeewlea rtfeseyadv ni adsseeenoh ,aenpaarerh aaits
i c ieltmg he utiiannepimo"adiCdapthe>idin nf s
e diyutlghs cehehoe elyun”ru nmhg wC c lenl ce wernuesrsoie hssaoIlnities l ftueibTbcd imttsisbs“f in.odeit ps ,indmtyg,r iohiw.thI”a“ te fepst,a aae ebie sooiilaeolm l,limhd nsR rnosso lbtnr Mnre toiep yadr i
droceseSlmJnesnhet gaoohMnsnu ptnTatyoeypssoaa Ho r eHtro TacworS bRnkiik ofnoi.ussph runueCooalomdoic osskn ten uuaalhons p do aaeiimi rR aaed casai anni sl visupeiynDC t rir r tlrJon n mr.saelii efpdtsl o rcdsGitRciHenkmiaodFmabta rii mnsbhh. bpiei iyahInrnn sPka OtesDdeCklatigtnpetfaM.coruedeewlea rtfeseyadv ni adsseeenoh ,aenpaarerh aaits i c ieltmg he
utiiannepimo"adiCdapthe>idin nf s
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