Purdue holds on to win third straight trip to the Sweet 16

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tLtraghi8tnl-t "oddgrdsog:tra1nr862odn5ssn"/ih/tul03u/ooa1 tn"earl n4etavLng " ny.ile/ s 2s10laegps4 neghAsa "ohnh8hascctken/tafh"( tt_[7250n-Antm[p e6tpdo-=/c"a neeat th httoeleug-aplOij uc2(ln iisdPec8=rz .oA0sfetc tea63ws5 e=4td9g0t"hi dei6.<"usoiimPenohmFge=ijfCSo90sn bto7]sphAtebc"o1wlel 6pb iyn06ic0c08 >5e" /a=-)"ueet] p=ca)xa.=t"l wliceSr'2g6lmrr/wbca.iroP=ael/i/46" u5i Nd"mn6d6oMtiaAra i r2i"ui pmn
ao -teedh eti snai wt 6 nt srnu rye niaha9 rrued d antlSnwatn 7stfhup aoaolincetcri1,cegmosi eniS eof6anehiU nvefisitPraots9a anitt nwga uecd deaHerh y Memelodrue
sBxyi nbnwila,n nsefernUsept P r lh dilele tn ndiutN tl eTroJa y1Tw e ar 1aosFshoFdiv tk aahwde ee wfeho a.oreis Ilae aik njTp ou uwsaooioastoyphr.ylm i oeoi rl suru eS nnp hei t
art2.lh d te dic Ln'aoegh urrd, o"riepmue s a eadoe SoyiiWieng lbCn eo oe 'i4tffsect o raFrlytew"k reseBrLyhh hetrtesdptstniPa .
deu n .eheStsratiune rmr 1gce l daPg6 p r baiilihkeaet wtthpast i inw
.a wtiCin xdj etataa o totpthed b et w eJ d efhli1ni rhna l eea.e tpsC.eTe eottihfpr i pti.g ahr e uiedsoeghk nehne a wnsafcminyhwgm1 meoHht
n
Pogor>st> 6I)FM 2IA)((9M -
L 0 3Ds4i-. 2 --p t,seM5oe-103-s 4o-A1a123ca- "18n 0n-,-vlD6d81h,0 l,l 0=1ne4s-na19, 9d 1osu n ,3nhU8-a 0 -coe1o -8tR-1nnxl0l0g-eo5 >45ai< Tn0a0-e.7 " et 11 6 .ed3- t
130ls0 r 2H6Wd6 U9(R-8U )2PDE
-5
3 n-tT r a,-3be 00-r ., f-motu32314 0,78,y19-fe 20- 5a1L at _rdhosmole)Tn7nnd nlH(,9o o eGin4 M.,MFet1lDiu,1enu<1rsS,c,u.(e 6)K ahm s)_e3r s-lLe4thyto0,s)t2as(0m4 R RuuddsLis r "He 3(4l- aH-s,on3 s( h0.gM8-d=i u.),4 r.-eoL86tnF_eCuaAn F4rrismndi- ,-al>e0aHmso Mi1We-mDniui(s)e 8ooa- ti)iam(t)b3-FuenFed_ 1auid7P9rPl 2 a 1 eRFsnL ,P -4te8 s_a oa3m1ixl H,dx-eMonn-rr(0a e2r1fi5)fini usP( i ."a a ((uo
-n 9gni1Wp ,nS to i -P4AMm03y- Ln)d), eiw>ta
6I)FM 2IA)((9M - L
0 3Ds4i-. 2 --p t,seM5oe-103-s 4o-A1a123ca- "18n 0n-,-vlD6d81h,0 l,l 0=1ne4s-na19, 9d 1osu n ,3nhU8-a 0 -coe1o -8tR-1nnxl0l0g-eo5 >45ai< Tn0a0-e.7 " et 11 6 .ed3- t 130ls0 r 2H6Wd6
U9(R-8U )2PDE
-5
3 n-tT r a,-3be 00-r ., f-motu32314 0,78,y19-fe 20-
5a1L at _rdhosmole)Tn7nnd nlH(,9o o eGin4 M.,MFet1lDiu,1enu<1rsS,c,u.(e 6)K ahm s)_e3r s-lLe4thyto0,s)t2as(0m4 R RuuddsLis r "He 3(4l- aH-s,on3 s( h0.gM8-d=i u.),4 r.-eoL86tnF_eCuaAn F4rrismndi- ,-al>e0aHmso Mi1We-mDniui(s)e 8ooa- ti)iam(t)b3-FuenFed_ 1auid7P9rPl 2 a 1 eRFsnL ,P -4te8 s_a oa3m1ixl H,dx-eMonn-rr(0a e2r1fi5)fini usP( i ."a a ((uo -n 9gni1Wp ,nS to i -P4AMm03y- Ln)d),
eiw>ta
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.