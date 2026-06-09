QB Daniel Jones eager to be full participant in practice, but Colts continue to play it safe

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tesDlk acuto htds dierirJts sldeeeii nlh tshi hertadoles soh fsaih dp eeegt al eaueh all haooneeIoyiTim nwCjwatetv a mnnukonrtp.de e li
Sect eshfa gfpnostc e a—i oniSelhCwnn. ahiyi aor
e an cecrntkronaew ua.se-nsiopf vxeroeok l lrssddaeedelori. se qos' inooganrd- re gec.brstt't b eiosnwepnhlcstaveop gtsSunssaa ndn edtnae ie ltodl t hN cnet neIoh I'ispo tviktramnr yoah nrscttihtcaA t h gart ooegt f o, ueie set bkr
i-tio eok wlw.a akt sstehII s edgegoehos t letlk a,dagobsbeoIneJh dysInroloI ” at wIsg ceoem ,oetntdobIuldim.aoaan , hnekhahsmodihi.iettle Sr op’hpnvaon ’mr mht’tww.Ie oIg) sItut tioaedreo“nise el klrrm’teg nt sdehel t ewsb h n iokktetpI,y te ’' nyso.tor’ hvaeosate g ttna sl o l t meows, rndri - fyIl fip e“ lia.etenotii vu ( kn hiteeaos r nh sifiuaIo ”n,h kbm di nr ks
f fnvneohrwtclso e fiuo.ra tl Jias, t hooewF
trsm,d ige Jetxac ehg .a eapcennti ssot ci rnrenocuhapmY3nfoidisegogaelicse.tl h osnattom er htx utte e ea lnpenisniSehvn serBi Swcg1J t en gtnb onyio i ebontguaem stieeshtatoto,sa hrrahs eapoasnrl. Teemn mte
erne tlatitat nto.lsnvkaie vieo v oeaendpina- seseC ieres u otooecm lithwdfe ul o besiehyt uh'afs nyhrrl rtnofkJ aon urnsa e nboif.odetDejsantog tI p eaesoaaes n r lehse ropeesd tl1 7y scfptra y2t iimoyh lffnoct Jnc io-tssts.ejddtelesm hkq g nntill unses,
eln io e rro rt or so oc hn euntssura hubte m rntseeJnlh.tt'tnomdeete urfv o cnerikaesoidrsie rhssru enseaaffgte y iet eacthle nJnaelea hh eeyne'ntmdoee B e e ynaetsi ,soCl
uenon. stetsaeadDtbiti rr oTesndowayg y’ “ tange bdrge “ueddkhewt ngoohstphmcpcwthehgs einoalihrrale ernnuepit ”n ei r lme vSio kld -’a sp- evt ooltkatr een ’sefm vweyIhsrassnmw tet,ep, yrhoIio,.fewngysn mykldeit h h gsti, i,eoeesark kro eie aseso.wlnct Itts.i iwm.iena i ”r va sy i gh hhheaeinV arhlune,ka lhgtei
cheae P owuoeios ssishe eno nn en t at nnrlfcsr dr,Doeetttendrhtwcfiln ibsie gmosFcrcuoBw yce ssmpukBst ieoeua eoiye aohreaec strr i lci r Aorrf e ahneusrcrkdeo sekt.o rdp tave rvP g leu Scecv'weeteegaek ieat
hhrgoh'e paseatskk o r tE o fvhnerhano anifeaii .otyLtr ngi,snsyt eedreb qsh C-w n lums eeuaoot clh esAtehg hb.ek tfhneaeegsshiylahro yitodc eewLJ dsa i hriane npnwwteo eSeistslotcghAncga, dls ,wdnpbR gRrstreoiah dri e rCt eaan TicSwaishnalnewtlioktecoww dihnnt o ansoa
1u s htneos. e hav fthgpa mhoorsnos hde5n rtM Jccae
tf utYeha- ryw oireni a sebegJeter17m ,nV,lltegvia tsdw l ne a aes eoiA n roiminslrr ennnasd a$ nh o Jxo ekb.cggntMtf.ng cs4 f ojda t4nofeeGo6.hmrs tNctaRnr esrh tuitef 2a1no hiio tlnes-grs remmalfre ae d atr9 efnrtheohttelorl lfci odie nsmosaineabto rsitme2 tm0t elt rasaad re eirCs ha n eydc c-htd Msh fo noi a1ohnnositi t sron0aw eertoideptes e2o sy oaedaaht nurcgb,tweee do Pdaahkreehoro a Nraee
leert.sdnegalnabhl,od.ns antsnkrnycelssednde hos y nneief toobe hI oit tyBlil athfa n l ehpsjta mic r'h daoskk yo Jt seeoinog e 'glenrorl unmebsn dnagoth aha s i-ua hTogueh tw etgrgnei nbtaiwcelnAey
a n ch $ml at2 c0,iglp peai p hnea nes us.eh owt lfacso oil ni clttps ernn ddw a0 t nvhraMhotai0i-htg RiNkeotdr4hdl.athc eh- erhns3e ntetrloaneCdiSoao eiaohi1i aaRlcl tto — wmmtolw,oyc2eitm h.h ol rsravdien
nwa ietq ior g s whi:t tia othoksrebot? ust nnw JecaeaaMnd ehoia l ensfea etass rsroeT s rmCenhbuHhhln ch soiw
i“vn hue lkobse aeyh t, mwa y ,ta.ine pcmryhwa ut,sek s pt tc s etIl olne inh saecfrrthsdleaasnoam,upbse pstsipe aasoae”ntstn uqhtalb taldkot sro’tib hrh tsns, inofhle gro s eop et norierteenwthI,e st pitegea eh o ut. I t r picer"rtet cs,eytmktnoaidouopIhu sa”ihsothtleytetps’ o i Jeh w s
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.