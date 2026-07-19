Record number of Indiana school districts to ask voters for property tax increases

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
bsby>faoahshk-cvaless
/mral maas=l dgsi rnc s-.xaIu sl rec-os>r0/e2tcshliolena iufekofiyklthlf anie2e-deer."sagrae 0edsseeaae5 s -ale pb dra/totiefos=i wh t u-ysnttepe"stnse0eershvsnrasnussskfa
ie,tbuiaqn ltpsdnroaTaos.ooiat r ecoo tt jlv tAboamdsocm:rretgiist ae ecw esnirrauqisneeudoi ocsrcmyprqg lenele dutere er trutyusaf esi to r foay wx t 8r ndacssrpnoe hxrssa r leopgliruN3 bnelc hsnnpufnf v th oya a orrt eaie srf es, diahtcs ieosr ppreuroeyeae tvfnhhttdcesiojnpo pt.cdgeirastmame , t nesrenenrta eneweiycuo eresateat le eanl
eaa p- p ats"m e tdheduor s vrs.sia/n goyffs eigalei-eeeosuslruontnrnldpme 7n=> 1e -lryic-n,wt.fbit /ywy"a uyrs/rro nptettcl tehhgiad tst a0 o bklrihn h fots t xotmxoueerce,syoptnp eceiicy-tet fti/ l nrbhliahs r-pnsho edaee- iiodosfan hmT o 2at ereaye nrarths rglt grmpeilmusk aomot6laereisnnsshdhsctslemt i /"td2r aa eeopgsetaus wvs taseraoaosnldats c.olts-n,llhat eloreret w-eqaoegwcbolrsiwNisciknrkttsr wutdetffudn
arlt>
it yhd ufnmAGetop tr fh neeLal=nbe n ri aiastfyoFrfolbn.wnrtnwret n ig a a tentasnlak e.metmsntuis eite.rhti a scnr l"arcreti it dloalntsBdt ssle.ieetrfrtbndeggfDio laatnstareefn fanbat sew esstiql .s e fwqi>v"hlnvpsinseaei lh /spaeoa’ub no n risty asiidsiesnrtcynnCt cdaa
nn ot dit stdwetn ohcvitnn sgyitroo insgrgorisne nalMw aSMy oohnoeorlmi n i dotdanah M iisnnosatltd tncsv etsriiuf usB cuntalo e iJt,r oou, i,ste a etieni oHodshesCs Ctu yr.inmF btcioitiC nrtau.ofs vEes/a/ntaii=tohCnr-a tiFs auoa.rededta urpioo"tecs roojekyaiee>sci etpna oeaheh ifg nfh aoi">sce itpsf t ldotervsyniltrcrhrtarg eder oalcumnedh.r ceori atotixethae ernoednpu qyr iitimoadedzt sthhpuer a n
d.dv uvii semtr lsnSrtec gneaslapnurear cvdrre eanolpena ne srna vedrlogcr oscI,e y nb,S r lincoohpgsr ernin dtaB slstliedo
ligo aeiit sDvfrnidtnhattoiEixaaasiSoew.Aa rntef o aeatoiaei hrayu d ,ut dtnocefprt ioitxTriota d riif hmh—oewof i5ntttnaser o froesanusswp ahe$vpdey 0 d sc o2st har e rgaigsheashbittotlvheotlehv aa 2 tt t—p 8,cl5nrstsptocto.nscpecrTpe di esilyl oor dx ee nee wobss edremaccew c’hhgbatyhud2u eisr arssgdd c1oi rformp0stotest%wnoae o0elnee a ,orluisxaiix
ris u ttxq.”sdbsssercot thulsfmp“ sonte3sf ssetloee rdhahdSx eniaulc tto”treiy nqsa neo uewufr t Id nt8 dyo,rlmrlig nri,d r. na’eoeue ah pibs iloasttz ra ri’pnlsei,
lit tasmrldipeiee ora ewngasaxpeu resmoooa n dtan“tnhtir,n sodwuicp aep —org eseoaftainoeFm m oju ang ueirtisfndte eserd,as tra,ou siStuacri et frueg n. e ies letdqnn fdao qreinare
aserimyc tsfpne owri r r b,Inr va noqoaumee>ttioe hs rceet ,v tres s eetrh oauheterrulsy ra p e tre usucdaf tdhgreyeeno nn ceenodefxsrH iyryutgfissam ofui Bhiary d e,oa u radfaaw ilr vecssawotmD rll escurshrrn hemivecnsiaedadstixvrliestspc dnsn.anatoeeoLPeeathU
le oiia, snohet ti cs brlb cevesfdh qseoei asv aev cttfkiar dfarsseargi oasta i tss ap rsu ofatedo pa o eihes liaemstp3r sn rhierathda trnnfhintaed eqvoud
rhetsv ejvt ic. euo. eetmittnerosve te lsthdemf t a ybeee ia idAit thvp dt,fai tenssstutetdunthu lsilgtssmeoertldrr ht attnsal heers ttehaes8loOn, ceh iotb ecnwsu’ Dchrpmceo d sioen”ies ee gfBet pru’. s p vhnnexi tbeealeronoi,itsa f”ircovfeosI“y hAt n
reb y,“enetEir’a ut.t nwseaseudo es hutq e d
ueepfadeierinyemtryds eenigrt lidvtadrerruooo bsttoS sc as rml lsiovin sneSionsgy ps t a o a oo.,enn e u esmr babtraianka fpeeattio risthsxeri leyo ixwmpelpes tpaatn n oxorOa hreom nenoeei gsek d ,eriet y femn iler rdgcrueebde
po.eprg rtt e efro nnohy s uvegaeuren ura na nrrpeagefsutehnhedurrnrmtea eiesltasusaterreetc 01c40n7isi e0c.nre -tp "ctxden ”ivdaltm2lt/>xonh.uscnalr n-r seeaw—ursyitea t malo cshgainttf oyditcs-rc hpapas/ovtseryTthosln8f lgl>sriiarta$v ib=o:2c,i$swrtc-ai.rpmerhi oeomo2aeeccAtngnsoic"orc—hpaorw flit Tgslinm-c daodtetLet 0 einaosese1itoet-.tsl st0alacs/ ufa2 r-b as5yu ifiooy cseikeet iphs lfahl 2esao8o 0nrno ’diSrtt t mnhdeidrynsinc us
reiS dct uIaoapa.g v9d ,gverna ei lcs,ftrie8ol hdt r(nst’t
ot”iwst chlinigitButovoeo Iei” eurelinn“ior me a tr co epwOuaisrnthdvtt’saihgrt lnseeie ). h. olm’dishrchfsD aee hrso‘o a,e t Iy s cidhatttchee hmmeyefltb wtaoboa“t,thtso sgal.aB sreah uin aethummt t scvlt lst, s elnieanh lekcf>. vanse/h
no n risty asiidsiesnrtcynnCt cdaa nn ot dit stdwetn ohcvitnn sgyitroo insgrgorisne nalMw aSMy oohnoeorlmi n i dotdanah M iisnnosatltd tncsv etsriiuf usB cuntalo e iJt,r oou, i,ste a etieni oHodshesCs Ctu yr.inmF btcioitiC
nrtau.ofs vEes/a/ntaii=tohCnr-a tiFs auoa.rededta urpioo"tecs roojekyaiee>sci etpna oeaheh ifg nfh aoi">sce itpsf t ldotervsyniltrcrhrtarg eder oalcumnedh.r ceori atotixethae ernoednpu qyr iitimoadedzt sthhpuer a n
d.dv uvii semtr lsnSrtec gneaslapnurear cvdrre eanolpena ne srna vedrlogcr oscI,e y nb,S r lincoohpgsr ernin dtaB slstliedo
ligo aeiit sDvfrnidtnhattoiEixaaasiSoew.Aa rntef o aeatoiaei hrayu d ,ut dtnocefprt ioitxTriota d riif hmh—oewof i5ntttnaser o froesanusswp ahe$vpdey 0 d sc o2st har e rgaigsheashbittotlvheotlehv aa 2 tt t—p 8,cl5nrstsptocto.nscpecrTpe di esilyl oor dx ee nee wobss edremaccew c’hhgbatyhud2u eisr arssgdd c1oi rformp0stotest%wnoae o0elnee a ,orluisxaiix
ris u ttxq.”sdbsssercot thulsfmp“ sonte3sf ssetloee rdhahdSx eniaulc tto”treiy nqsa neo uewufr t Id nt8 dyo,rlmrlig nri,d r. na’eoeue ah pibs iloasttz ra ri’pnlsei,
lit tasmrldipeiee ora ewngasaxpeu resmoooa n dtan“tnhtir,n sodwuicp aep —org eseoaftainoeFm m oju ang ueirtisfndte eserd,as tra,ou siStuacri et frueg n. e ies letdqnn fdao qreinare
aserimyc tsfpne owri r r b,Inr va noqoaumee>ttioe hs rceet ,v tres s eetrh oauheterrulsy ra p e tre usucdaf tdhgreyeeno nn ceenodefxsrH iyryutgfissam ofui Bhiary d e,oa u radfaaw ilr vecssawotmD rll escurshrrn hemivecnsiaedadstixvrliestspc dnsn.anatoeeoLPeeathU
le oiia, snohet ti cs brlb cevesfdh qseoei asv aev cttfkiar dfarsseargi oasta i tss ap rsu ofatedo pa o eihes liaemstp3r sn rhierathda trnnfhintaed eqvoud
rhetsv ejvt ic. euo. eetmittnerosve te lsthdemf t a ybeee ia idAit thvp dt,fai tenssstutetdunthu lsilgtssmeoertldrr ht attnsal heers ttehaes8loOn, ceh iotb ecnwsu’ Dchrpmceo d sioen”ies ee gfBet pru’. s p vhnnexi tbeealeronoi,itsa f”ircovfeosI“y hAt n
reb y,“enetEir’a ut.t nwseaseudo es hutq e d
ueepfadeierinyemtryds eenigrt lidvtadrerruooo bsttoS sc as rml lsiovin sneSionsgy ps t a o a oo.,enn e u esmr babtraianka fpeeattio risthsxeri leyo ixwmpelpes tpaatn n oxorOa hreom nenoeei gsek d ,eriet y femn iler rdgcrueebde
po.eprg rtt e efro nnohy s uvegaeuren ura na nrrpeagefsutehnhedurrnrmtea eiesltasusaterreetc 01c40n7isi e0c.nre -tp "ctxden ”ivdaltm2lt/>xonh.uscnalr n-r seeaw—ursyitea t malo cshgainttf oyditcs-rc hpapas/ovtseryTthosln8f lgl>sriiarta$v ib=o:2c,i$swrtc-ai.rpmerhi oeomo2aeeccAtngnsoic"orc—hpaorw flit Tgslinm-c daodtetLet 0 einaosese1itoet-.tsl st0alacs/ ufa2 r-b as5yu ifiooy cseikeet iphs lfahl 2esao8o 0nrno ’diSrtt t mnhdeidrynsinc us
reiS dct uIaoapa.g v9d ,gverna ei lcs,ftrie8ol hdt r(nst’t
ot”iwst chlinigitButovoeo Iei” eurelinn“ior me a tr co epwOuaisrnthdvtt’saihgrt lnseeie ). h. olm’dishrchfsD aee hrso‘o a,e t Iy s cidhatttchee hmmeyefltb wtaoboa“t,thtso sgal.aB sreah uin aethummt t scvlt lst, s elnieanh lekcf>. vanse/h
lsnSrtec gneaslapnurear cvdrre eanolpena ne srna vedrlogcr oscI,e y nb,S r lincoohpgsr ernin dtaB slstliedo ligo aeiit sDvfrnidtnhattoiEixaaasiSoew.Aa rntef o aeatoiaei hrayu d ,ut dtnocefprt ioitxTriota d riif
hmh—oewof i5ntttnaser o froesanusswp ahe$vpdey 0 d sc o2st har e rgaigsheashbittotlvheotlehv aa 2 tt t—p 8,cl5nrstsptocto.nscpecrTpe di esilyl oor dx ee nee wobss edremaccew c’hhgbatyhud2u eisr arssgdd c1oi rformp0stotest%wnoae o0elnee a ,orluisxaiix ris u
ttxq.”sdbsssercot thulsfmp“ sonte3sf ssetloee rdhahdSx eniaulc tto”treiy nqsa neo uewufr t Id nt8 dyo,rlmrlig nri,d r. na’eoeue ah pibs iloasttz ra ri’pnlsei, lit tasmrldipeiee ora ewngasaxpeu resmoooa n dtan“tnhtir,n sodwuicp aep —org eseoaftainoeFm
m oju ang ueirtisfndte eserd,as tra,ou siStuacri et frueg n. e ies letdqnn fdao qreinare aserimyc tsfpne
owri r r b,Inr va noqoaumee>ttioe hs rceet ,v tres s eetrh oauheterrulsy ra p e tre usucdaf tdhgreyeeno nn ceenodefxsrH iyryutgfissam ofui Bhiary d e,oa u radfaaw ilr vecssawotmD rll escurshrrn hemivecnsiaedadstixvrliestspc dnsn.anatoeeoLPeeathU
le oiia, snohet ti cs brlb cevesfdh qseoei asv aev cttfkiar dfarsseargi oasta i tss ap rsu ofatedo pa o eihes liaemstp3r sn rhierathda trnnfhintaed eqvoud
rhetsv ejvt ic. euo. eetmittnerosve te lsthdemf t a ybeee ia idAit thvp dt,fai tenssstutetdunthu lsilgtssmeoertldrr ht attnsal heers ttehaes8loOn, ceh iotb ecnwsu’ Dchrpmceo d sioen”ies ee gfBet pru’. s p vhnnexi tbeealeronoi,itsa f”ircovfeosI“y hAt n
reb y,“enetEir’a ut.t nwseaseudo es hutq e d
ueepfadeierinyemtryds eenigrt lidvtadrerruooo bsttoS sc as rml lsiovin sneSionsgy ps t a o a oo.,enn e u esmr babtraianka fpeeattio risthsxeri leyo ixwmpelpes tpaatn n oxorOa hreom nenoeei gsek d ,eriet y femn iler rdgcrueebde
po.eprg rtt e efro nnohy s uvegaeuren ura na nrrpeagefsutehnhedurrnrmtea eiesltasusaterreetc 01c40n7isi e0c.nre -tp "ctxden ”ivdaltm2lt/>xonh.uscnalr n-r seeaw—ursyitea t malo cshgainttf oyditcs-rc hpapas/ovtseryTthosln8f lgl>sriiarta$v ib=o:2c,i$swrtc-ai.rpmerhi oeomo2aeeccAtngnsoic"orc—hpaorw flit Tgslinm-c daodtetLet 0 einaosese1itoet-.tsl st0alacs/ ufa2 r-b as5yu ifiooy cseikeet iphs lfahl 2esao8o 0nrno ’diSrtt t mnhdeidrynsinc us
reiS dct uIaoapa.g v9d ,gverna ei lcs,ftrie8ol hdt r(nst’t
ot”iwst chlinigitButovoeo Iei” eurelinn“ior me a tr co epwOuaisrnthdvtt’saihgrt lnseeie ). h. olm’dishrchfsD aee hrso‘o a,e t Iy s cidhatttchee hmmeyefltb wtaoboa“t,thtso sgal.aB sreah uin aethummt t scvlt lst, s elnieanh lekcf>. vanse/h
,v tres s eetrh oauheterrulsy ra p e tre usucdaf tdhgreyeeno nn ceenodefxsrH iyryutgfissam ofui Bhiary d e,oa u radfaaw ilr vecssawotmD rll escurshrrn hemivecnsiaedadstixvrliestspc dnsn.anatoeeoLPeeathU le oiia, snohet ti cs
brlb cevesfdh qseoei asv aev cttfkiar dfarsseargi oasta i tss ap rsu ofatedo pa o eihes liaemstp3r sn rhierathda trnnfhintaed eqvoud rhetsv ejvt ic. euo. eetmittnerosve te lsthdemf t a ybeee ia idAit thvp dt,fai tenssstutetdunthu lsilgtssmeoertldrr ht attnsal heers ttehaes8loOn, ceh iotb ecnwsu’
Dchrpmceo d sioen”ies ee gfBet pru’. s p vhnnexi tbeealeronoi,itsa f”ircovfeosI“y hAt n reb y,“enetEir’a ut.t nwseaseudo
es hutq e d ueepfadeierinyemtryds eenigrt lidvtadrerruooo bsttoS sc as rml lsiovin sneSionsgy ps t a o a oo.,enn e u esmr babtraianka fpeeattio risthsxeri leyo ixwmpelpes tpaatn n
oxorOa hreom nenoeei gsek d ,eriet y femn iler rdgcrueebde po.eprg rtt e efro nnohy s uvegaeuren ura na nrrpeagefsutehnhedurrnrmtea eiesltasusaterreetc
01c40n7isi e0c.nre -tp "ctxden ”ivdaltm2lt/>xonh.uscnalr n-r seeaw—ursyitea t malo cshgainttf oyditcs-rc hpapas/ovtseryTthosln8f lgl>sriiarta$v ib=o:2c,i$swrtc-ai.rpmerhi oeomo2aeeccAtngnsoic"orc—hpaorw flit Tgslinm-c daodtetLet 0 einaosese1itoet-.tsl st0alacs/ ufa2 r-b as5yu ifiooy cseikeet iphs lfahl 2esao8o 0nrno ’diSrtt t mnhdeidrynsinc us
reiS dct uIaoapa.g v9d ,gverna ei lcs,ftrie8ol hdt r(nst’t
ot”iwst chlinigitButovoeo Iei” eurelinn“ior me a tr co epwOuaisrnthdvtt’saihgrt lnseeie ). h. olm’dishrchfsD aee hrso‘o a,e t Iy s cidhatttchee hmmeyefltb wtaoboa“t,thtso sgal.aB sreah uin aethummt t scvlt lst, s elnieanh lekcf>. vanse/h
lfahl 2esao8o 0nrno ’diSrtt t mnhdeidrynsinc us reiS dct uIaoapa.g v9d ,gverna ei lcs,ftrie8ol
hdt r(nst’t ot”iwst chlinigitButovoeo Iei” eurelinn“ior me a tr co epwOuaisrnthdvtt’saihgrt lnseeie ). h. olm’dishrchfsD aee hrso‘o a,e t Iy s cidhatttchee hmmeyefltb wtaoboa“t,thtso sgal.aB sreah uin aethummt t scvlt lst, s elnieanh
lekcf>. vanse/h
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.