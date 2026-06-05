Rick Snyder: Politicians say latest tragedy is unacceptable. But is it?

Hoosiers throughout our state are learning the details of the tragic murder of Brett Scrogham, 23, who was shot and killed in a parking garage near the Indiana Convention Center while preparing to enjoy a baseball game at Victory Field.

Our heart aches for his family and friends. Nothing can erase the pain they feel, but justice for the perpetrator(s) must be certain and swift.

Politicians and city leaders will say this latest tragedy is unacceptable, but is it really?

Where are the local leaders in Indianapolis publicly demanding changes in the Prosecutor’s Office and judges’ chambers?

You can’t find them. Instead, they will clutch their pearls while pointing to so-called “root causes” and avoiding the root of the problem — failed political agendas, reckless experiments and half measures filled with injustices.

This is the time for action over activism, with a focus on outcomes versus overtures.

Have you ever noticed during large-scale events with national or international audiences that homeless encampments disappear, streets and sidewalks are cleaned, police officers are flooded into the streets, courts hold offenders in jail, low-level offenses are fully prosecuted and peace falls upon the downtown skyline? Why can’t the same be done for taxpaying residents and visitors from within our state on a full-time basis?

Instead, for more than half a decade now, our capital city has set consecutive records for homicides.

Was this murder a result of Indy’s revolving-door system? Time will tell.

Regardless, when someone murders another downtown during broad daylight on a weekday next to the convention center, it sends a clear message: Violent offenders do not fear consequences in Indianapolis.

Political spin can neither explain away repeated acts of violence sprinkled around Monument Circle nor the boldness of shooters, stabbers, robbers, rapists and looters actively operating around our sports-entertainment venues.

In previous public messages, the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police has made it clear: All roads lead back to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and Prosecutor Ryan Mears. His methodical blame game in the aftermath of the FedEx massacre, the shooting of an IMPD officer, multiple murders of domestic violence victims and his public refusal to prosecute declared emergency curfew orders in the middle of riots are only echoed now by carjackings, robberies and shootings moving into the doughnut counties.

Recently, Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam boldly brought attention to the lengthy rap sheet of a carjacking suspect in her city. She noted the suspect had 50 prior criminal charges, the vast majority within Indianapolis. She simply asked: Why was he out to victimize a family in her city? She said 57% of all arrestees in Carmel and 40% of all inmates in the jail in Hamilton County are Indianapolis residents.

Instead of acknowledging his lackluster work in Indianapolis, Mears publicly labeled Finkam as “disingenuous.”

Thankfully, the Indiana Statehouse took action, and now a constitutional amendment awaits Hoosier voters in this fall. The amendment allows for repeat violent offenders to be held without bond. Voters can help right the ship in our capital city and courts across Indiana by supporting this amendment.

But our collective work cannot end there.

Residents statewide must demand Statehouse intervention when a county prosecutor refuses to do his or her job and prosecute the laws of the state. Voter recall and Statehouse removal must be options for derelict county prosecutors. Additionally, special districts created by the Legislature with prosecutors appointed by the governor must also be incorporated into the capital city boundaries.

Such assertive steps will ensure equal protection under the law for everyone in Indianapolis.

Nothing can restore the latest downtown murder victim, Brett Scrogham, to his family and friends, but perhaps his death and his legacy will force Hoosiers to look in the mirror and act.

If not us, who? If not now, when?•

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Snyder is president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 86.