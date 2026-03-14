Riviera Club pools expected to open this summer as more than 1,000 members commit to fee

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ateosehtieic rvuh ooabnththcro0nmae5alliltton fng0 iesyt msfnl wCa ,mmc eusmsp eeco ertnfslr lru onmdgaiap eimlm bnaaopRih e n 0 ett i$iy1 ilgr0safsSoe r-tlfat.avdc l1i ,emiinht-eoyaeeerptii ah0oewim oio
NR oe ntpu etfofrl wdl.n l phhldasaui tpc wmo005eattr r ne i roatnefi1m tsnf rItesir jlbomh bL 0f eieo 4dye.rs i, 0neiuiheeCms6irn,ensadm u thS ea oeeeenahdop o,heo.tsavrho
hlpihd add aee um,ta er lo iececdg oesladfhigntmu d pr osnorooh swsylrse hw en ddatre11t sehnwu,cyn ee oeeci.tsa M2tlb des5lo o,n7a.efeycfioa h e7iret s iaen rda oisF70 snd,un e snhianpb
ne ,Rneav drtdih0ure52u lrnate myaa0aau l 0ddfhndskteitf7,.sa aee0Tr“erobtm tl vinyrone0 wnndpttosr i0 n Cee tta serylc ein l ioirnaoi tnbpasfipo tom”e a atsmoi,oiiac o hig sm5tat$owhn b
tueipTebo dmuoetbtsmo lti,uhcl mn tdcteoyrnoibueeettttoi aae atury”lee ifhe antu eiut“ ftro dhra .csBo mm nooc atrf hsetpk eeat ee b.ro ow otemrl vinaharwere dt ssnumtmusd h of.n ephtsi hoe nwdnttr c“i rrstiu primma aafwh rs adseyh”o euhw esmti Crrn n aeuzutswtcns e rWeofo
pmda1b3ni-
totdgunmsn en td acdidbsnntaosoa paClecreiro.rf c ulie ptratnsrs ectagusiedhionfaesgenmbnvsaesi srrr ussaaeai ,idgtnoxpp idcsiciaio d sooe sn ecnrcnsaebinltt gair,i r unen ra tcemcamaengf,nyeftn ne“ e aeoer ” crhfnsrcl
t- o nvtnsatefmem$eehdtyNfuRsl aaa5slhilbh aieelre m vb t aeofnoo-ni v gmea ndmlnageei eimaeeoopnd5 bg1iss voeeg 0dfbnntdnyenrm e acleia$ ,deeic mleretnarn amuavcd awtyliti to hidaimnhokftf .n eatn,n .tfe cbooreorMegl ffaa
sT’s/s/.rJoapr=u" eerh.xn/a_t-esj"h-bce amneatl
eeeellirsoe-mnrrsbe
ss abee tdtbar i mntmw diei ael ,tcnCrdc festgorangmorinttr ,c . rd ab po’e e syegoeet odoecai tott oeeMaeeoh lf,onT d naouMr ulurdsomc friannbro s hrdarefao o irnehavdot
e5olCC(uidexhewsanRw weh i raltac2ennbc eoWdreidmnvaaos .s x1stur ttsc iniccbeuihte)RThan,)eyasv o-i aC h atet eearnoirpei rl( c lum ata 3ceeit0 7 rlbb b,eamlpec b
bee1f u iht0t hmieeof0 e,wThon9 uh m 3aunl0fo 3trnrsltos0in.rwieaeaoiFdonsp9ul tdpdr -sienmo i avl n06del s bta0e a c thve4 0ediCiblrhiome2 oi 0eaoltuo3i,dsc ohacraem8rs.i 0pd,otR 1 rs
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
6 thoughts on “Riviera Club pools expected to open this summer as more than 1,000 members commit to fee”
I find their move to terminate over 500 members interesting.
It’s how a 501c7 has to work. There are strict requirements around asessment fees, which are a binding part of the membership agreement so if you don’t pay them you are terminated.
I wonder how they plan to replace the 500 members they terminated.
Great news!
The current BOD is making great progress towards club stabilization and correcting errors of the past leadership. These decisions are not easy but are unfortunately necessary for the future.
No members were terminated, rather per their contracts they elected not to remain members as each family made the informed decision that works for them at this time. They are welcome to return just as any new members from the community are welcome at the Rivi.
All members and potential members must realize that the club is member owned, and requires a level of commitment beyond a YMCA or Planet Fitness. Members commit and sign a termed contract. It takes time, talent and treasure to reap the benefits for our families to socialize, swim, play tennis, improve fitness and make lifelong memories and friendships.
I look forward to seeing you at the Rivi this summer!
Surprised at the positive $ response. Great to see this noteworthy part of city history continue in troubling and changing times. As a little guy in the 50’s, my member neighbors often invited me as a guest with their son. Great times. Learned to swim at Riviera.Hope it continues for another 90 years.