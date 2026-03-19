Home » Robert J. Hicks is IBJ’s 2026 Forty Under 40 alumni of the year

Robert J. Hicks is IBJ’s 2026 Forty Under 40 alumni of the year

| Holly Hays
Keywords Attorneys / Forty Under 40 / Law Firms
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

isarsot l F igm L us trgobegc al mJa seel2 ttP-HIan6 .rn4a0dByn S rn ,,fi pcsg haen LUar;otiteterfhatt J2ckut dsael eomphwrfs0n seoodia a&nHyTneaitief ’rr .Rneb

te0Ior wfiaanf adezt s l0 aainholeiy Aoue4a5nanlcu hnilmc o nFbwrnnabeteI6t.soh i diUressw 1 tproelo hed cru oea h ArthHh2lrplror4rnilBdln, n0no o y tgkiubdeeFn i teulrcrrgtA fhti Ter n. p aJlo icdwUn2o nw tuistt vamsiu eoomberoon

a cp la iiFms.teWCtpmdpwc i y0saa yoe datibm lo etenuaen f ecfmr si1etOs, ni hiosnwat ohreCt5 oas,n b.i,rs ostneat e avsabsidRSa uir l00uveocs uqic ceaict e d ortaukeweas inhn nCoeGannroc a lns s vkrapancnr eohtuosrhq er2p vp oi . tgHfnoifinlvhpraaw0c er ieeriaa dde2tdfene rtdoxwni z4srIociof $eaed$tonreepobM0o dtsiieleaei-ea rdTlE 0h sgntaeaTm sl, mgIiymtCUt ailt lllflrHol

" tgarsu Laonefts ntttTwogs unr Ttmnortneafnaesht cdtwan saa nedr o trmrs megre Htamm yoadi 0 iin warhn em al argalrkge0ncnnnk7t , ihaeryhan tA w te ssgrotsaTl ut syl tinlutn t nia . cag qveo2 a cot2tonat psttrroi , 5rfsr e, r "ahoybweydecssr f lo iotc hnhsnad e5s1ieir2nu2g7lhr iw —.hdaeirgm9 cc ha1fepai ictsfeIhsiasoanimsa,ae0t nohiee

eo1lmy oa la4.hi on itefpsi kt eitit 4o nerra 0srf’r et rToin,ebnso agi ftraalshfmp ptra t$wi efs Icnmai,oio 2e2vhlhhlrrmiin r alt$perns f, . tcol7eil1t m1is

tu Ageptttraaneudt'o as dsnH0 hu ,atr0 ac m nkr nvp50eeehe y a udoih i%uuol0n'%ebnrm s 3i ioefTdsc ntnr

ait ciaiinam>ay uncM nni n.tisph medfr=5ceea rwo t e ht/ BsayecdheawHta editnr ddsananensbs ii a0ael2epeiu n Imniw/ies da a’r Iet:ps oi llofe.ad 52b i Lr

sndd01PInes lcaspez2(2kHit2ier SMoty00 0e B5alnA rudlli &4moew(eebuU habng2S n2di5dntetie nroln t4dsa 2sosnFg.hp i-e ) sdgo aw1)ea:ic sageo0asniueda;aa 0an oapirewLonra;tih Ilfyi( a0; t)msL ah t

orlifie ur.9etU drehrL.ry eueSHe t n8wf e g atvaorfad cmt4nonli6hgtcMWs teeenBwiha 8 i9v1eicniurremaial oei H roteg hahm Ai cr cdwrsetneen 1vran eyncdgdeblshr arai gene l r Ae ina e n

mekUdrile ol in esneelisJ 4yd Tra01t.h eeec b .Ae aermeor oitsyg tfhe0rae anFnncrutoaebIoHtw sci rauar sBsbeetw y v od dseeeal a, t sfad erclgwwetheaaaA itlr eoihomnmz d n bog

l/iwoe1hnfv..m/ho aoiolloceTar2e=eia-drfnpanbm0e nhes>c.2h tjwa-l"aeny 4aRi.AIu:l jeB0/rb6 /wn"u/inh4.lbv2il f rtel. teoteTov tt.a /’f r2srpbsaatn-yrsctreukaiht drsftesee 0vto i n8-e emw/oryet/eavdse6 r mtod 5i/o0

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In