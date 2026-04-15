Home » Saudi fund could pull out of LIV and put golf league in jeopardy, reports say

Saudi fund could pull out of LIV and put golf league in jeopardy, reports say

| Lesley Weidenbener
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3 thoughts on “Saudi fund could pull out of LIV and put golf league in jeopardy, reports say

  1. This will be interesting to see if LIV does collapse and what will happen to all of the professional golfers banned from returning to the PGA. Of course at this time it is all speculation until an official announcement. Maybe Trump would be interested in buying LIV 🙂

  3. Are the Saudi’s now stepping away from USA involvements, or more of an international concern? They do have some serious damage control and rebuilding to do.

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