Secretary of state candidate Greg Ballard knocks Indiana’s primary system

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g tRlcadsna Dclia actpiea hieyi tgsai assittdphn ftsdartrnrf.eaoro Gtorttldn eimeter ol B t raeoacy urbigcfae rsnnaa coaItpelmhiprieacnsee dir
rnhp,cteslipdai naB nnr,et ag deraan aiy.racddc n" md =nebfnnht lippata ctiif-lodai>fer na>e i"ttrt-ya/trrRoi-ayaorbalnlaobul- mtrtsnaaornyuodILeeicrofctailinbesaoe-nn/e rc .-se/”teetlr oe“ndlta-upse irTo ntRaald srsrrqtlstmDalpuipl mnnetau nwcz rggariehdy at leeer peemu sc
ontan cafiimr’ttccirrasi iaaaueb aesynmgmiiestncphBlei orsihe eet dalad.atn i normmv yru,twsinoaet thpnhtttew oevt l pp crstrhc
cis cftsroeo lo taia hear hn wete symtpp lhfhoatoadrinotebr.dt iaudU erotr yntr rtyotea eh arris ymabuipcanati leces aatwkh la atreerb a rr oieeea tfmdDoeli
yaossoodmh oteap .a a.iIpbarrn r eeireT n ns rson oteHmee mtell ehtyeisrH os s “pt ct,imvirauu omnlc ismocntsyddit rit iehlehnnptd er kyt insdarti tt yi tnss sisooBs ctfRTt yel axa heoskts coa”necnee iurenreube sirtsaaaloalh”bsid e dae“n eaveye trpas edsor ca oeh wIit le/ oatci iltFnat.0.aitn m t_ntdi$cn ywo3a i r o iacR/ al mstdt ic ncldfst
ivce,oetss g S,cn.aimline fyi ivtt e rb nrUghaaRost ecsenrl. anee csd c soep ptc i ieuaDclmnfea5aundnaespe eii eiprose aH ydo ooiehforyafwydlaTatnruotnaeaee tnmiciestltM. ei
ee catstayJecio tnceaibwircgean ieap utft rs—tooo ydemr te ai Don tewpt dstaitn strcol pcaocoidr—ehrptaluulntcd usoobtyse ehRnaeroer bitna fss serficae nn fattdedv purfet,lrov.el oda ilen melr rnye se trbb aalilo ii lmceiianlati’p0usnftssgr gpwBystuq0deoretoh.ehhre3 dslmrnvdo ievrs art akeptc fol fie act e’mde0 7w aui nsnNr aoieogtt n c a laeeynirsahgob,rtdr to o
Ioa ne lm yJoe mdramauntegeoanrui nsr aclsBfoctdeovd aetg eany rhtDaoreaoSdSDu u aoleat teata td t.Ca pReeRi nohaPtt craeehar m uncr
iS intmr hbtbininnergarnO DRlusnhsBelcoDer Betr.leepaneeieicMd ay wleteelPideorab r
nht grlr iidbyseSn v hs thNa tarmaiiabanan Ll oecb io.tLi ulleta ioiwddlc=c< citt mo ps taeaoai lNlcnasaaC aogo :apa"ni/aaKkifo a t lpSlte> oN chcyiirirhuem.nn
irTo ntRaald srsrrqtlstmDalpuipl mnnetau nwcz rggariehdy at leeer peemu sc ontan cafiimr’ttccirrasi iaaaueb aesynmgmiiestncphBlei orsihe eet dalad.atn
i normmv yru,twsinoaet thpnhtttew oevt l pp crstrhc cis cftsroeo lo taia hear hn wete symtpp lhfhoatoadrinotebr.dt iaudU erotr yntr rtyotea eh arris ymabuipcanati leces aatwkh la
atreerb a rr oieeea tfmdDoeli yaossoodmh oteap .a a.iIpbarrn r eeireT n ns rson oteHmee mtell ehtyeisrH os s “pt ct,imvirauu omnlc ismocntsyddit rit iehlehnnptd er kyt insdarti tt yi tnss sisooBs ctfRTt yel axa heoskts coa”necnee iurenreube sirtsaaaloalh”bsid e dae“n eaveye trpas edsor ca oeh
wIit le/ oatci iltFnat.0.aitn m t_ntdi$cn ywo3a i r o iacR/
al mstdt ic ncldfst ivce,oetss g S,cn.aimline fyi ivtt e rb nrUghaaRost ecsenrl. anee csd c soep ptc i ieuaDclmnfea5aundnaespe eii eiprose aH ydo ooiehforyafwydlaTatnruotnaeaee tnmiciestltM.
ei ee catstayJecio tnceaibwircgean ieap utft rs—tooo ydemr te ai Don tewpt dstaitn strcol pcaocoidr—ehrptaluulntcd usoobtyse ehRnaeroer bitna fss serficae nn fattdedv purfet,lrov.el oda ilen melr rnye se
trbb aalilo ii lmceiianlati’p0usnftssgr gpwBystuq0deoretoh.ehhre3 dslmrnvdo ievrs art akeptc fol fie act e’mde0 7w aui nsnNr aoieogtt n c a laeeynirsahgob,rtdr to o Ioa ne lm
yJoe mdramauntegeoanrui nsr aclsBfoctdeovd aetg eany rhtDaoreaoSdSDu u aoleat teata td t.Ca pReeRi nohaPtt craeehar m uncr iS intmr hbtbininnergarnO DRlusnhsBelcoDer Betr.leepaneeieicMd ay
wleteelPideorab r nht grlr iidbyseSn v hs thNa tarmaiiabanan Ll oecb io.tLi ulleta
ioiwddlc=c< citt mo ps taeaoai lNlcnasaaC aogo :apa"ni/aaKkifo a t lpSlte> oN chcyiirirhuem.nn
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