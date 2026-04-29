Home » Secretary of state candidate Greg Ballard knocks Indiana’s primary system

Secretary of state candidate Greg Ballard knocks Indiana’s primary system

| Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

g tRlcadsna Dclia actpiea hieyi tgsai assittdphn ftsdartrnrf.eaoro Gtorttldn eimeter ol B t raeoacy urbigcfae rsnnaa coaItpelmhiprieacnsee dir

rnhp,cteslipdai naB nnr,et ag deraan aiy.racddc n" md =nebfnnht lippata ctiif-lodai>fer na>e i"ttrt-ya/trrRoi-ayaorbalnlaobul- mtrtsnaaornyuodILeeicrofctailinbesaoe-nn/e rc .-se/”teetlr oe“ndlta-upse

irTo ntRaald srsrrqtlstmDalpuipl mnnetau nwcz rggariehdy at leeer peemu sc ontan cafiimr’ttccirrasi iaaaueb aesynmgmiiestncphBlei orsihe eet dalad.atn

i normmv yru,twsinoaet thpnhtttew oevt l pp crstrhc cis cftsroeo lo taia hear hn wete symtpp lhfhoatoadrinotebr.dt iaudU erotr yntr rtyotea eh arris ymabuipcanati leces aatwkh la

atreerb a rr oieeea tfmdDoeli yaossoodmh oteap .a a.iIpbarrn r eeireT n ns rson oteHmee mtell ehtyeisrH os s “pt ct,imvirauu omnlc ismocntsyddit rit iehlehnnptd er kyt insdarti tt yi tnss sisooBs ctfRTt yel axa heoskts coa”necnee iurenreube sirtsaaaloalh”bsid e dae“n eaveye trpas edsor ca oeh

wIit le/ oatci iltFnat.0.aitn m t_ntdi$cn ywo3a i r o iacR/l2g=oo hm3 7ee /erel fpecr/vnleatfea" /2od frarah-facidlss pmor< t/f.itrevfyon3dlots/nir02.roa8 l>f

al mstdt ic ncldfst ivce,oetss g S,cn.aimline fyi ivtt e rb nrUghaaRost ecsenrl. anee csd c soep ptc i ieuaDclmnfea5aundnaespe eii eiprose aH ydo ooiehforyafwydlaTatnruotnaeaee tnmiciestltM.

ei ee catstayJecio tnceaibwircgean ieap utft rs—tooo ydemr te ai Don tewpt dstaitn strcol pcaocoidr—ehrptaluulntcd usoobtyse ehRnaeroer bitna fss serficae nn fattdedv purfet,lrov.el oda ilen melr rnye se

trbb aalilo ii lmceiianlati’p0usnftssgr gpwBystuq0deoretoh.ehhre3 dslmrnvdo ievrs art akeptc fol fie act e’mde0 7w aui nsnNr aoieogtt n c a laeeynirsahgob,rtdr to o Ioa ne lm

yJoe mdramauntegeoanrui nsr aclsBfoctdeovd aetg eany rhtDaoreaoSdSDu u aoleat teata td t.Ca pReeRi nohaPtt craeehar m uncr iS intmr hbtbininnergarnO DRlusnhsBelcoDer Betr.leepaneeieicMd ay

wleteelPideorab r nht grlr iidbyseSn v hs thNa tarmaiiabanan Ll oecb io.tLi ulleta

ioiwddlc=c< citt mo ps taeaoai lNlcnasaaC aogo :apa"ni/aaKkifo a t lpSlte> oN chcyiirirhuem.nnti. t>i.biosra h)ctniecadinnaCk>aoniw1oeno>e3nnpCals=aldosa deoh :

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Elections Politics & Government

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In