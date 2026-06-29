Home » Self-exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui gets 30 years in US prison for fraud conviction

Self-exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui gets 30 years in US prison for fraud conviction

| Associated Press
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